Tommy Gunn
[as Rocky goes back into the bar]
Hey! Hey! I'm not done talking to you yet.
Rocky Balboa
Hey, look, Tommy, I ain't got no more to say to you, okay? Look, I just want good things...
Tommy Gunn
Aw, hell you did, man! You're only in this for the money!
Tommy Gunn
Yeah, I'm tired of walking in your shadow, man! I'm tired of people callin' me a robot!
Rocky Balboa
You thought I was in this for the money? We were supposed to be like... brothers. You've got a deception going here! He was using you for the bait! He wants to get you and me in the ring, that's what he wants, us to fight each other, you know? To make the money, right?
[Duke snickers next to Tommy, who shrugs at Rocky]
Rocky Balboa
He don't care about you, Tommy, he don't care about me, neither.
George W. Duke
[cutting in]
Come on, come on! Enough with the fantasy, let's talk reality! Rocky Balboa, are you prepared to accept Tommy Gunn's challenge?
George W. Duke
[cutting in]
Come on, come on! Enough with the fantasy, let's talk reality! Rocky Balboa, are you prepared to accept Tommy Gunn's challenge?
Paulie
[gets Rocky away and turns to Tommy]
Tommy, you're a peice of garbage, you know that?
Tommy Gunn
Hey, this ain't none of your business!
Paulie
Ain't none of my business? Ain't none of my business?
[Rocky tries to restrain him]
Paulie
The man spit blood for you, put you ahead of his own family, and you bring these rat bums around here? To kill his dignity? Rocko made you your shot. He's the real champ. You're just a joke.
[Paulie pushes, and then gets punched by Tommy, who is then restrained by Duke and other people; Rocky comes back to console Paulie]
Paulie
[to Rocky]
You should've left him on street where you found him.
Rocky Balboa
[to Tommy]
Hey! You knock him down how 'bout tryin' knockin' *me* down.
George W. Duke
No, no. In the ring. In the ring. Tommy only fights in the ring.
George W. Duke
No, no. In the ring. In the ring. Tommy only fights in the ring.