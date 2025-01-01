Menu
Rocky V Movie Quotes

Rocky V Movie Quotes

Mickey [Flashback] Ah come here Rock. My God, you're ready ain't ya? That Apollo won't know what hit him. You're gonna roll over him like a bulldozer, an Italian bulldozer. You know kid, I know how you feel about this fight that's comin' up. 'Cause I was young once, too. And I'll tell you somethin'. Well, if you wasn't here I probably wouldn't be alive today. The fact that you're here and doin' as well as you're doin' gives me-what do you call it-motivization? Huh? To stay alive, 'cause I think that people die sometimes when they don't wanna live no more.
Rocky Balboa [Present day, remembering] Nature's smarter than people think...
Mickey [Flashback] And nature is smarter than people think. Little by little we lose our friends, we lose everything. We keep losin' and losin' till we say you know, 'Oh what the hell am I livin' around here for? I got not reason to go on.' But with you kid, boy, I got a reason to go on. And I'm gonna stay alive and I will watch you make good...
Rocky Balboa [Present day, remembering] I'll never leave you.
Mickey [Flashback] and I'll never leave you until that happens. 'Cause when I leave you you'll not only know how to fight, you'll be able to take care of yourself outside the ring too, is that okay?
Rocky Balboa [Flashback] It's okay.
Mickey [Flashback] Okay. Now I got a little gift for you.
Rocky Balboa [Flashback] Ah, Mick you don't have to.
Mickey [Flashback] No, wait a minute, now, wait a minute. Hey look at that.
[Takes off his golden glove necklace]
Mickey See that? This is the favorite thing that I have on this Earth. And Rocky Marciano give me that. You know what it was? His cufflink. Huh? And now I'm givin' it to you and it, it's gotta be like a, like an angel on your shoulder see? If you ever get hurt and you feel that you're goin' down this little angel is gonna whisper in your ear. It's gonna say, 'Get up you son of a bitch 'cause Mickey loves you'. Okay?
Rocky Balboa [Flashback] Thanks Mick.
[Hugs him]
Rocky Balboa I love you too.
Mickey [Flashback] Go after him kid, go after him.
Mickey Get up you son of a bitch! 'Cause Mickey loves you!
Tommy Gunn You don't own me! You don't own me! Nobody does! I want my respect.
Rocky Balboa Well come and get it!
George W. Duke [to Rocky] C'mon, punk. Touch me and I'll sue.
Rocky Balboa Sue me for what?
Tommy Gunn [as Rocky goes back into the bar] Hey! Hey! I'm not done talking to you yet.
Rocky Balboa Hey, look, Tommy, I ain't got no more to say to you, okay? Look, I just want good things...
Tommy Gunn Aw, hell you did, man! You're only in this for the money!
Rocky Balboa Money?
Tommy Gunn Yeah, I'm tired of walking in your shadow, man! I'm tired of people callin' me a robot!
Rocky Balboa You thought I was in this for the money? We were supposed to be like... brothers. You've got a deception going here! He was using you for the bait! He wants to get you and me in the ring, that's what he wants, us to fight each other, you know? To make the money, right?
Rocky Balboa He don't care about you, Tommy, he don't care about me, neither.
George W. Duke [cutting in] Come on, come on! Enough with the fantasy, let's talk reality! Rocky Balboa, are you prepared to accept Tommy Gunn's challenge?
Paulie [gets Rocky away and turns to Tommy] Tommy, you're a peice of garbage, you know that?
Tommy Gunn Hey, this ain't none of your business!
Paulie Ain't none of my business? Ain't none of my business?
Paulie The man spit blood for you, put you ahead of his own family, and you bring these rat bums around here? To kill his dignity? Rocko made you your shot. He's the real champ. You're just a joke.
Paulie [to Rocky] You should've left him on street where you found him.
Rocky Balboa [to Tommy] Hey! You knock him down how 'bout tryin' knockin' *me* down.
George W. Duke No, no. In the ring. In the ring. Tommy only fights in the ring.
Rocky Balboa My ring's outside.
Adrian Rocky! Put on your coat. Just put on your coat. Come on it's not worth it.
Rocky Balboa Naw, Adrian it is worth it. He's just confused.
Adrian Rock, do you see what's happ...
Rocky Balboa [Interrupting] Yeah I do see he's twisted around by Duke.
Adrian No, come on it's you, it's you, it's not him. You can't live backwards. Come on, you can't turn back the clock, 'cause we live now, we live here.
Rocky Balboa Hey Adrian I know where we live, what do you think, I'm stupid? I'm not as dumb as you think I am. You don't think I can smell it? I see where we are. Adrian, I don't want this no more! I want something good for the family, I don't want this! I don't want this! Adrian did I come back here and get my brains beat out for these guys to say 'Hey there goes Balboa just another bum from the neighborhood!' I didn't want this!
Adrian No, come on, nobody says that!
Rocky Balboa I'm sayin' it Adrian! I'm sayin' this! I'm sayin' this! When that kid was in the ring, you know, what was I doin'? I was winnin'. When he was winnin', I was winnin'.
Adrian You were winning?
Rocky Balboa Yeah it was, it was like my last chance at getting some respect for us you know that?
Adrian I respect you, I respect you!
Rocky Balboa [Interrupting] You can't respect me!
Adrian I do respect you!
Rocky Balboa No you can't!
Adrian I do! All those beatings you took in the ring, I took them with you! I know how you feel! I know when somebody like Tommy comes along you feel alive! But he's not you - he doesn't have your heart! All those fighters you beat, you beat 'em with heart not muscle! That's what Mickey knew, that's why you and Mickey were special, but Mickey's dead! If there's something you wanna pass on, pass it on to your son! For God's sake your son is lost! He needs you! I know Tommy makes you feel great, he makes you feel like you're winning again but you're losing us! Rocky, you're losing your family!
Rocky Balboa [after Rocky has been seemingly defeated] Yo, Tommy! I didn't hear no bell...
Rocky Balboa You see, fear is a fighter's best friend. You know, but it ain't nothing to be ashamed of. See, fear keeps you sharp, it keeps you awake, you know, it makes you want to survive. You know what I mean? But the thing is, you gotta learn how to control it. All right? 'Cause fear is like this fire, all right? And it's burning deep inside. Now, if you control it, Tommy, it's gonna make you hot. But, you see, if this thing here, it controls you, it's gonna burn you and everything else around you up. That's right, you know?
Overweight Drinker Yo Rock, you need some help?
Rocky No, guys; ain't no pie eating contest.
George W. Duke In the ring, in the ring. Tommy Gunn only fights in the ring.
Rocky Balboa My ring's outside.
Paulie He says he wants to fight. I told him to get married.
Rocky Balboa Why?
Paulie That's gym humor, Rocko.
Adrian All those beatings you took in the ring, I took them with you! I know how you feel! I know when somebody like Tommy comes along, you feel alive. But he's not you, he doesn't have your heart! All those fighters you beat, you beat them with heart, not muscle. That's what Mickey knew, that's why Mickey and you were special. But Mickey's dead! If there's something that you want to pass on, pass it on to your son! For God's sakes, your son is lost! He needs you! I know Tommy makes you feel great-he makes you feel like you're winning again. But you're losing us! Rocky, you're losing your family!
Rocky Balboa Mick used to say the only difference between a hero and a coward is the hero's willing to go for it.
George W. Duke Time to put some hustle behind this muscle.
Rocky Balboa [outside Mickey's abandoned gym] How ya doin', Mick?
Rocky Balboa Jr. [after Rocky and Rocky Jr. run up the steps, and Rocky Jr. beats Rocky up the steps] Come dad you can do better then that.
Rocky Balboa Oh no way... It's like these steps keep growing taller every year, my goodness.
Rocky Balboa I can't believe it kid, this is where it all started for me. Runnin' up and these steps you know...
Rocky Balboa Jr. [Looks at his watch] Dad we're gonna be late.
Rocky Balboa Oh right... Hey kid what's wrong with your ear?
Rocky Balboa Jr. What's wrong with it?
Rocky Balboa You got somthin' growing in it like a, like a bump.
Rocky Balboa Jr. What bump?
Rocky Balboa This bump.
Rocky Balboa Jr. Thanks dad!
Rocky Balboa Hey you deserve it. Thank you for bein' born. Thank you, thank you.
Rocky Balboa Jr. [Holds the necklace to his ear as an earing] What do you think, the new me?
Rocky Balboa Well, um... You look like the daughter i've always wanted.
Rocky Balboa Jr. [Fake punches Rocky jokingly] What you talkin' about.
Rocky Balboa [jokingly] Hey yo kid don't punch me, i'm getting brittle as it is... Look at this, you know. I've been running up and down these steps for 20 years, and i never knew there was valuable pictures in this building.
Rocky Balboa Jr. Well your never to old to learn somthin' new. Your gonna love Piccaso.
Rocky Balboa Yeah, yeah well I love almost everybody.
George W. Duke [speaking to Tommy after a press conference, where the media's obsession with Rocky Balboa has disturbed Tommy] As long as they've got Balboa on the brain he'll always be champ. The man fought wars in the ring!
Tommy Gunn I'm nobody's robot! Nobody's boy!
Adrian He's done! He's done fighting!
George W. Duke [to Rocky] You a damned fool! Maybe we ought to sign Mrs. Balboa to fight Cane, huh? Looks like she's the only one with the cajones in this family.
Rocky Balboa And my kid, having you is like being born all over again.
Rocky Balboa 'Cause you're smarter than me, and that's a fact.
Rocky Balboa Jr. No, I'm not.
Rocky Balboa Yeah, you are. It's like every day you learn something new, and every day I forget something new,
Rocky Balboa Yo, Tony!
Duke Yeah, what is it baby? What do you need?
Rocky Balboa Get Adrian!
Tommy Gunn Why don't you become my manager?
Rocky Balboa Manager? I ain't never been manager! The gentleman who owned this place was a manager! But me I was always the managed... guy.
Rocky Balboa Jr. You remember how you were telling me all about deceptions and to watch out for them?
Rocky Yeah.
Rocky Balboa Jr. You're the one that should have watched out.
George W. Duke God Damn! Only in America!
Tommy Gunn [to Rocky when he gets up] I'm not gunna knock you down this time! I'm gunna put you through the street!
James Binns The piece of paper Paulie had you sign was not a request for extension on tax returns. It was a blanket power-of-attorney in favor of the accountant who was involved in some very high placed real estate. He thought he could flip it quick, take his profit and have your money back before you knew it was gone. And unfortunately for you and everyone in this room, his deals fell through because the market dried up. You lost millions!
Rocky Balboa Listen Tommy, we need to talk.
Tommy Gunn Later Rock.
Rocky Balboa No, no. listen Tommy. It's about Duke.
Tommy Gunn I'm 22 and 0. Where's the money? The way I was going. I wasn't going to get a shot of the title for a long time. I am signing papers with the man tomorrow
Rocky Balboa This is what Mick told me about. About the business, the dirty part of the business. These managers, when they represent these fighters, they promise them the world, then they, they suck' em dry, leave them, leave them in the gutter, broke Tommy.
Karen C'mon Tommy. We're running late.
Rocky Balboa This is what I'm talkin' about? You know Tommy? Duke. Duke, he's, he's like a vampire Tommy. He's living off of your blood Tommy.
Tommy Gunn [Agravatingly interrupting] I ain't you and you ain't Mick. When are you gonna relize that this is a buissness? In a buisness you need...
Rocky Balboa [Interrupting] What? Brains? you say that I don't have any brains Tommy?
Tommy Gunn No. you said that, not me. Look, Rock. You took me as far as you could, but Duke gave my title shot, you didn't. If you still want to train me do it, but if you don't, don't. But it's my or it's the highway.
Rocky Balboa Yo, Tommy Gunn, you got great gums!
Rocky Balboa I'm officially expired.
George W. Duke No, you still have marquee value. You put butts in the buckets, asses in the seats.
George W. Duke [pitching a title bout to Rocky] I'm talking about a fantastic international extravaganza to be held in Japan called "Letting It Go In Tokyo"!
George W. Duke It's like your Mark Twain once said - "Virtue has never been as respectable as money money."
Paulie Who's Twain?
Rocky Balboa He was a painter.
Paulie [about Tommy] He stinks of opportunity, Rock.
Rocky Balboa I've got to fight, ok. I've got a problem. I've got to fight.
Rocky Balboa Well, maybe I'll take you upstairs and violate you like a parking meter.
Adrian It'll cost you a quarter.
Rocky Balboa This neighborhood's coming down with tooth decay.
Rocky Balboa Jr. It's called urban blight.
Rocky Balboa Jr. [Rocky gives his son the Rocky Marciano cufflink necklace that Mick had given him] Thanks Dad!
Rocky Balboa Thank you for being born!
Paulie [When he sees George Duke with Tommy Gunn] Your ship is sinkin', Rock.
Rocky Balboa Hey look... goin' easy don't mean breakin' _bones_, kid
Tommy Gunn Man I'm sorry, but wh... what do you think?
Rocky Balboa What do I think? I don't think you listen too good. But you, you fight... you brawl like you was a street fighter... and I know somethin' about that. But this is called *boxing*... this ain't no *mugging*, you know.
Rocky Balboa [stepping outside the bar responding to Tommy's challenge] Yo, Tommy, what are you doing here? You oughta' be out there, uh, celebrating, right?
Tommy Gunn [points threateningly at Rocky] I'm challenging you to a fight! Anytime, anyplace, anywhere!
Rocky Balboa Fight?
Tommy Gunn That's right!
Rocky Balboa You're coming down here with these people, asking me if I want to throw hands with you?
Tommy Gunn Yeah, that's what it's about! And I ain't nobody's robot! Nobody's boy! Now, do you accept the challenge, or are you yellow?
Paulie [to Rocky] Hey... he has no class. Come on, Rock. No class! Come on...
Rocky Balboa Come on, you know, Mickey used to say a fight ain't over till you heard the bell.
Duke Oh, man! I never saw nothing like it! Came through like the champ you are! You did yourself and everybody proud! Especially Apollo!
Merlin Sheets Tommy, you're in his shadow. I don't know if there's any way out.
Tommy Gunn [to Duke] This is your own man talkin'!
Merlin Sheets Rock, ya know, George would like you to consider putting on those damn gloves again. It's a helluva pay day.
Rocky Balboa Well, ya know, I'm officially expired.
George W. Duke No, you do have marquee value. You put butts in the buckets, asses in the seats. A businessman, with any sorta brain, don't retire when he can still pull in the bread, baby.
George W. Duke Timing is the essence of life, gentlemen and ladies.
Rocky Balboa So, when I see you having all these things that I didn't have, I, like, live through your eyes. I enjoy it a little bit. It's like having it all over again.
George W. Duke Now, like your Mark Twain once said, "Virtue has never been as respectable as money. "
Paulie You can some things! Remember those commercials?
Rocky Balboa Hey yo Paulie, I ain't no commercial kind of guy. I'm a fighter, it's what I do for a living!
Tommy Gunn Anytime, anyplace, anywhere!
Mickey You know, kid, I know how you feel about this fight that's comin' up, because I was young once too. And I tell you somethin': Well, if you wasn't here, I probably wouldn't be alive today. The fact that you're here and doin' as well as you're doin' gives me, what do you call it, a "motivization," huh, to stay alive? 'Cause I think that people die sometimes when they don't wanna live no more.
Rocky Balboa Nature's smarter than people think.
Mickey And nature is smarter than people think. Little by little, we lose our friends, we lose everything. We keep losing and losing till we say, you know, "What the hell am I livin' around here for? I got no reason to go on." But with you, kid, boy, I got a reason to go on. And I'm gonna stay alive, and I will watch you make good.
Rocky Balboa And I'll never leave you.
Mickey And I'll never leave you until that happens. 'Cause when I leave you, you'll not only know how to fight, you'll be able to take care of yourself outside the ring too. Is that okay?
Rocky Balboa It's okay.
Fight Commentator Congratulations. A sensational upset victory! And you're now the champion of the world. How do you feel?
Tommy Gunn Never better. I mean, I don't know what's wrong with these people, but...
