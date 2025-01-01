Mickey [Flashback] Ah come here Rock. My God, you're ready ain't ya? That Apollo won't know what hit him. You're gonna roll over him like a bulldozer, an Italian bulldozer. You know kid, I know how you feel about this fight that's comin' up. 'Cause I was young once, too. And I'll tell you somethin'. Well, if you wasn't here I probably wouldn't be alive today. The fact that you're here and doin' as well as you're doin' gives me-what do you call it-motivization? Huh? To stay alive, 'cause I think that people die sometimes when they don't wanna live no more.

Rocky Balboa [Present day, remembering] Nature's smarter than people think...

Mickey [Flashback] And nature is smarter than people think. Little by little we lose our friends, we lose everything. We keep losin' and losin' till we say you know, 'Oh what the hell am I livin' around here for? I got not reason to go on.' But with you kid, boy, I got a reason to go on. And I'm gonna stay alive and I will watch you make good...

Rocky Balboa [Present day, remembering] I'll never leave you.

Mickey [Flashback] and I'll never leave you until that happens. 'Cause when I leave you you'll not only know how to fight, you'll be able to take care of yourself outside the ring too, is that okay?

Mickey [Flashback] Okay. Now I got a little gift for you.

Rocky Balboa [Flashback] Ah, Mick you don't have to.

Mickey [Flashback] No, wait a minute, now, wait a minute. Hey look at that.

[Takes off his golden glove necklace]

Mickey See that? This is the favorite thing that I have on this Earth. And Rocky Marciano give me that. You know what it was? His cufflink. Huh? And now I'm givin' it to you and it, it's gotta be like a, like an angel on your shoulder see? If you ever get hurt and you feel that you're goin' down this little angel is gonna whisper in your ear. It's gonna say, 'Get up you son of a bitch 'cause Mickey loves you'. Okay?

Rocky Balboa [Flashback] Thanks Mick.

[Hugs him]

Rocky Balboa I love you too.