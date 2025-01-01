Warden Drumgoole [Leone has faked an escape from Gateway. While Meissner and Braden lead a fruitless search outside the prison walls, Drumgoole double-checks the security cameras from his darkened office. Suddenly, Frank emerges from the shadows and takes the warden at knifepoint] ... You won't get away with this. You know that, don't you?

Frank Leone I could've gotten out... But I'm not gonna spend my life running from you.

[He marches Drumgoole from the warden's office to Gateway's execution chamber]

Frank Leone Get your ass inside... Bolt that door, bolt it!

Warden Drumgoole You can't use me as a hostage...

Frank Leone Shut up! You recognize that chair? You built it, didn't you? Now get in it. Sit there! Don't even think about moving.

[He goes about buckling and strapping Drumgoole into the electric chair]

Frank Leone You said you'd give me a guided tour of hell; now I'll *show* you Hell! All right, move your leg...! You double-crossed Dallas and then fried him; now *you're* gonna fry...! You had First-Base murdered, broke his goddamn neck...!

[Having been alerted to what's happening, Meissner and Braden lead a squad of armed guards toward the execution chamber]

Warden Drumgoole You can't make this work. You're not smart enough. You're just a stupid piece of scum.

Frank Leone Shut up! We'll see who's scum.

Warden Drumgoole You're no murderer. You don't have the guts to kill another man, not even to save your own life.

Frank Leone Wanna bet...?

[He turns on the generator and starts running it up to full power]

Frank Leone Ten more years, isn't that what you said...? How about *twenty*? Or maybe *forty*...? No, it doesn't matter what they give me; because you won't be satisfied... until you've got me for *life!*

[Outside the execution chamber, Braden moves up with a battering ram while Meissner looks on]

Captain Meissner Make a hole. Take it down...!

Frank Leone Well, I ain't serving life for nothing!

Captain Meissner ...Lean on it, man!

Warden Drumgoole ...They're gonna break that door down, Frank. And when they come in here, they're gonna take you're fucking skull apart! You're gonna beg me to let them kill you!

Captain Meissner ...Come on, break it down!

[Leone tapes his wrist to the master switch, the one that will electrocute Drumgoole]

Captain Meissner Harder, man. Harder! Lean on it!

[the door is broken down; Meissner and his men sweep into the execution chamber]

Captain Meissner Take out the glass!

Warden Drumgoole No, don't shoot! He's taped himself to the lever. Don't shoot, or you'll...!

Captain Meissner Hold your fire. Relax - HOLD YOUR FIRE! Just relax.

Frank Leone I'm glad you're here, Meissner. This wouldn't be official without witnesses.

Warden Drumgoole He's bluffing. He wants me to take responsibility for his escape attempt, just like before.

Frank Leone Tell them how you set me up, how you set everything up!

Warden Drumgoole I don't know what you're talking about.

Frank Leone I'm talking about Chink Weber killing First-Base. I'm talking about that guard you sent to rape Melissa. I'm talking about that deal you cut with Dallas and then broke!

Warden Drumgoole Prove it! That's your problem, Frank. You can't prove *jack shit!*

Frank Leone I don't *need* to prove jack shit. I'm not here for a trial; I'm here for an execution.

Warden Drumgoole I demand to be released from here...!

[Leone prepares to pull the lever]

Captain Meissner Don't do it, Leone. Don't do it. Take it easy.

Frank Leone This is the way things ought to be, remember? You stood right over there, in this same room, and told me so yourself! Care to eat those words now...?

[He gets ready to throw the master-switch]

Warden Drumgoole Frank! Please, Frank. Don't kill me. It's true.

[speaking up]

Warden Drumgoole I confess, Mr. Meissner. Everything that he said is true. I set him up; I had those two prisoners murdered; I sent one of your men to rape that girl... Don't kill me, please. Don't...

Frank Leone It's time to take what you dished out.

[He pulls the lever; Drumgoole reacts accordingly, but doesn't die. Then Leone opens the fuse-box, letting Meissner see that one of the fuses missing. Frank produces the missing fuse from his pocket and passes it to Meissner]