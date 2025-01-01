Manly
[Melissa has come to see Frank in Gateway's infirmary]
... Thirty-minute visit, Leone. Compliments of the warden. Don't waste it.
Melissa
So how are you feeling?
Manly
Half an hour.
[He leers at Melissa]
Manly
If you need any help, just give me a call, huh? I'll give her some action she'll never forget.
[He retires]
Melissa
Are they all like that?
Frank Leone
Some are worse. But don't worry about it. You look great.
Melissa
And you look...
Frank Leone
No, don't tell me what I look like. I'm doing my best not to think about it.
Melissa
I've missed you so much... No more separations. Promise?
[Manly reappears, leering at Melissa]
Manly
Nice view. Time's up, Leone.
Melissa
What's the matter with you?
Manly
What part of "Time's up" don't you understand?
Melissa
The warden said half an hour.
Manly
The warden just changed his mind.
Melissa
What? Why? Look, I wanna talk to the warden.
Manly
What you wanna do is keep your mouth shut, fix your clothes, and get out. Let's go, lady.
[He grabs Melissa and drags her toward the exit]
[Manly turns and glares at him dangerously]
Manly
What did you say to me? "Don't touch her?" You're a slow learner, pal; you know that?
Melissa
Hey, don't bother to point the way out; I'll find it on my own.
Manly
What's your hurry, sweet-buns? Come back here anytime; *I'll* give you something to squeal over.
[Melissa winces in disgust, then storms out]