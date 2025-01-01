Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Over the Top Over the Top Movie Quotes

Over the Top Movie Quotes

Lincoln Hawk The world meets nobody halfway. When you want something, you gotta take it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk What I do is, I just try to take my hat and I turn it around, and it's like a switch that goes on. And when the switch goes on, I feel like another person, I feel, I don't know, I feel like a... like a truck. Like a machine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk I always wanted to be a milk shake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob 'Bull' Hurley I drive truck, break arms, and arm wrestle. It's what I love to do, it's what I do best. Being number one is everything. There is no second place. Second sucks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Grizzly When I get to the table, that person, I don't care who they are, they're my mortal enemy. I hate them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Cutler I'd like to say something, sir.
Lincoln Hawk Sure.
Michael Cutler This truck is disgusting!
Lincoln Hawk I don't know, Mike. It's just old.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Cutler I don't believe this. All that talk about never giving up is all lies. You never believed it yourself. And what you said to me, remember? "Now is the time to do it for yourself". "The world meets nobody halfway". "If you want it, you gotta take it".
Lincoln Hawk Mike, please. I...
Michael Cutler Now is your chance, dad, don't you see? I don't care about what happened before, so you can stop trying to prove yourself to me. It doesn't matter if you win or lose, dad. I don't care about that. All I care about is being with you, dad... and I love you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk [to Michael] All I can say is I made a mistake. I know that. You know, sometimes that happens in life. We all make mistakes, but it won't happen again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mad Dog Madison I'm not so enthused about people coming up and patting me on the back saying "you're the best". I don't need people to do that to me. If I win, its because I wanted to be the best one time in my life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk He's staying with me! You tell him that! You tell him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk You know, if you're hungry, there's a great place up here for good steak. What do you say we stop?
Michael Cutler Sir, you're going to be the victim of cholesterol poisoning. Later in life, you'll just start to rot away.
Lincoln Hawk You're just full of good humor, aren't ya Mike?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob 'Bull' Hurley Right now, double or nothing. What do you say?
Lincoln Hawk Let's just wait for Vegas.
Bob 'Bull' Hurley Come on, let's do it now. I feel like kicking some ass.
Lincoln Hawk Let's wait till Vegas, okay?
Bob 'Bull' Hurley You ain't got a *prayer* in Vegas!
Lincoln Hawk We'll see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Cutler If I went with you, where would we go? Where would we end up?
Lincoln Hawk Together is all I can guarantee. I'm just a father who messed up pretty bad, I know that. I've done things real wrong, now I want to try fix things up as best I can. I want to give... you... what's inside of me. I may not have much and I may never have a lot. But I've got something inside I want to give to the only person that means something to me... you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk Tell you the truth, the truck is, uh, you know, the most important thing for me. I... I don't really... it doesn't matter if I, uh, become the champion or anything. That's, that's not the most important... I... I need this truck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Bosco My whole body is an engine. This is a fireplug
[makes a fist]
Harry Bosco ... and I'm gonna light him up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob 'Bull' Hurley [about Hawk] He doesn't even belong on my arm wrestling table. That's my area, that's my game, and he's got no shittin' business there. And all I want to do is hurt him, cripple him, get him off the table. And so he never dares try to compete against me again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk What do you want, Cutler?
Jason Cutler We don't have to be enemies.
Lincoln Hawk I never wanted to be your enemy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Cutler How long will it take?
Lincoln Hawk Well, I've got one more pick up. And say, two to three days, we'll be in California. And your mother doesn't go into surgery, say, until Wednesday morning.
Michael Cutler Do you really think you can make up 10 years in two to three days?
Lincoln Hawk No, I don't think so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob 'Bull' Hurley What are you doing with that guy?
Michael Cutler He's my father.
Bob 'Bull' Hurley Too bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Adams I should be able to blow them away real easy. There's a lot more technique involved and you can't beat experience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason Cutler [to Hawk] Do you actually think you can get away with what you've done? You think you can come in here, destroy my home and take Michael with you? Michael Cutler is my boy! You deserted him years ago! And that's a fact that you can't change, no matter what you do! *Damn you*!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Cutler All you wanted to do was embarrass me. Well, you did it, okay? Grandfather always said you were a loser! Now you're trying to make me one and I hate you for it!
Lincoln Hawk Mike, I don't care what your grandfather thinks about me, okay? All I care about is you! Now, you lost back there because you beat yourself, you told yourself you couldn't win. You're my boy, now go back there and win!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Michael Cutler Why don't we just start our own trucking company? You know, we could call it "Son and Hawk".
Lincoln Hawk Son and Hawk?
Michael Cutler Yeah, I like it.
Lincoln Hawk That's not too bad. Well, how do you think "Hawk and Son" sounds?
Michael Cutler Hawk and Son?
Lincoln Hawk What do you think of that?
Michael Cutler Hawk and Son? Hawk and Son! Hey, I... I think it just might work.
Lincoln Hawk Come on.
Michael Cutler Hey, can I drive later, dad?
Lincoln Hawk You're an equal partner, aren't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Officer Regiment... dismissed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruker [blocking the door as Hawk tries to leave] Mr. Cutler is talking to you!
Lincoln Hawk [angrily] I'm through talking!
[Hawk proceeds to punch Ruker and throw him through the door as he leaves the balcony]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk What are you trying to do? I gave you custody of the boy, I signed papers, what more do you want?
Jason Cutler I'm trying to make things easy for you, Hawk. You don't need Michael as a meal ticket anymore. You're on a free ride. So take the truck, take the money. Start a new life, *start your own family*!
Lincoln Hawk I've got a family! When this is over, I'm coming to get him.
Jason Cutler You're going back on your word.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lincoln Hawk You are born to win, but to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Rick Zumwalt
David Mendenhall
Robert Loggia
Terry Funk
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more