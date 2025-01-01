Lincoln HawkThe world meets nobody halfway. When you want something, you gotta take it.
Lincoln HawkWhat I do is, I just try to take my hat and I turn it around, and it's like a switch that goes on. And when the switch goes on, I feel like another person, I feel, I don't know, I feel like a... like a truck. Like a machine.
Michael CutlerI don't believe this. All that talk about never giving up is all lies. You never believed it yourself. And what you said to me, remember? "Now is the time to do it for yourself". "The world meets nobody halfway". "If you want it, you gotta take it".
Michael CutlerNow is your chance, dad, don't you see? I don't care about what happened before, so you can stop trying to prove yourself to me. It doesn't matter if you win or lose, dad. I don't care about that. All I care about is being with you, dad... and I love you!
Lincoln Hawk[to Michael]All I can say is I made a mistake. I know that. You know, sometimes that happens in life. We all make mistakes, but it won't happen again.
Mad Dog MadisonI'm not so enthused about people coming up and patting me on the back saying "you're the best". I don't need people to do that to me. If I win, its because I wanted to be the best one time in my life.
Lincoln HawkHe's staying with me! You tell him that! You tell him!
Lincoln HawkYou know, if you're hungry, there's a great place up here for good steak. What do you say we stop?
Michael CutlerSir, you're going to be the victim of cholesterol poisoning. Later in life, you'll just start to rot away.
Michael CutlerIf I went with you, where would we go? Where would we end up?
Lincoln HawkTogether is all I can guarantee. I'm just a father who messed up pretty bad, I know that. I've done things real wrong, now I want to try fix things up as best I can. I want to give... you... what's inside of me. I may not have much and I may never have a lot. But I've got something inside I want to give to the only person that means something to me... you.
Lincoln HawkTell you the truth, the truck is, uh, you know, the most important thing for me. I... I don't really... it doesn't matter if I, uh, become the champion or anything. That's, that's not the most important... I... I need this truck.
Harry BoscoMy whole body is an engine. This is a fireplug
[makes a fist]
Harry Bosco... and I'm gonna light him up.
Bob 'Bull' Hurley[about Hawk]He doesn't even belong on my arm wrestling table. That's my area, that's my game, and he's got no shittin' business there. And all I want to do is hurt him, cripple him, get him off the table. And so he never dares try to compete against me again.
Bob 'Bull' HurleyWhat are you doing with that guy?
Michael CutlerHe's my father.
Bob 'Bull' HurleyToo bad.
Carl AdamsI should be able to blow them away real easy. There's a lot more technique involved and you can't beat experience.
Jason Cutler[to Hawk]Do you actually think you can get away with what you've done? You think you can come in here, destroy my home and take Michael with you? Michael Cutler is my boy! You deserted him years ago! And that's a fact that you can't change, no matter what you do! *Damn you*!
Michael CutlerAll you wanted to do was embarrass me. Well, you did it, okay? Grandfather always said you were a loser! Now you're trying to make me one and I hate you for it!
Lincoln HawkMike, I don't care what your grandfather thinks about me, okay? All I care about is you! Now, you lost back there because you beat yourself, you told yourself you couldn't win. You're my boy, now go back there and win!
[last lines]
Michael CutlerWhy don't we just start our own trucking company? You know, we could call it "Son and Hawk".
[Hawk proceeds to punch Ruker and throw him through the door as he leaves the balcony]
Lincoln HawkWhat are you trying to do? I gave you custody of the boy, I signed papers, what more do you want?
Jason CutlerI'm trying to make things easy for you, Hawk. You don't need Michael as a meal ticket anymore. You're on a free ride. So take the truck, take the money. Start a new life, *start your own family*!
Lincoln HawkI've got a family! When this is over, I'm coming to get him.
Jason CutlerYou're going back on your word.
Lincoln HawkYou are born to win, but to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win.