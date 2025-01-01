Michael Cutler I don't believe this. All that talk about never giving up is all lies. You never believed it yourself. And what you said to me, remember? "Now is the time to do it for yourself". "The world meets nobody halfway". "If you want it, you gotta take it".

Michael Cutler Now is your chance, dad, don't you see? I don't care about what happened before, so you can stop trying to prove yourself to me. It doesn't matter if you win or lose, dad. I don't care about that. All I care about is being with you, dad... and I love you!