Cobra Movie Quotes

Cobra Movie Quotes

Marion Cobretti You're a disease, and I'm the cure.
Chief Halliwell Cobretti, do know you have an attitude problem?
Marion Cobretti Yeah, but it's just a little one.
Supermarket Killer I got a bomb here! I'll kill her! I'll blow this whole place up!
Marion Cobretti Go ahead. I don't shop here. All right, just relax, amigo. You wanna talk? We'll talk. I'm a sucker for good conversation.
Supermarket Killer I don't wanna talk to you! Now, you bring in the television cameras in here now! C'mon, bring 'em in!
Marion Cobretti Can't do that.
Supermarket Killer Why?
Marion Cobretti I don't deal with psychos. I put 'em away.
Supermarket Killer I ain't no psycho, man! I'm a hero! You're looking at a fuckin' hunter! I'm a hero of the New World!
Marion Cobretti [shakes his head] You're a disease, and I'm the cure.
Supermarket Killer Die!
[points his sawed-off shotgun at Cobretti. Cobretti throws a knife that he had concealed. It hits the thug in the abdomen]
Marion Cobretti Drop it!
[the thug continues pointing his sawed-off shotgun at Cobretti. Cobretti fires 5 rounds from his .45 into the man, who dies. Cobretti walks over to the man & takes the bomb out of his hand]
Night Slasher The court is civilized, isn't it, pig?
Marion Cobretti But I'm not. This is where the law stops and I start, sucker!
[first lines]
Marion Cobretti [narrating] In America, there's a burglary every 11 seconds, an armed robbery every 65 seconds, a violent crime every 25 seconds, a murder every 24 minutes and 250 rapes a day.
Marion Cobretti It's bad for your health, you know?
Punk smoking cigarette What is, pinche?
[looking threatening]
Marion Cobretti [grabs cigarette away from punk's mouth] Me.
[pause]
Marion Cobretti Clean up your act.
[Cobra looks at punk's shirt, pulls it till it rips and then walks away with a smirk on his face]
Marion Cobretti Hey dirtbag, you're a lousy shot. I don't like lousy shots. You wasted a kid... for nothing. Now I think it's time to waste you.
Night Slasher You want to go to hell? Huh, pig? You want to go to hell with me? It doesn't matter, does it? We are the hunters. We kill the weak so the strong survive. You can't stop the New World. Your filthy society will never get rid of people like us. It's breeding them! WE ARE THE FUTURE!
Marion Cobretti No!
[aims his gun]
Marion Cobretti You're history.
Captain Sears If you ever want to get a transfer from the Zombie Squad to something easier, or you need anything, just say the word.
Marion Cobretti Well, I would like to have my car replaced.
Captain Sears We'd like to, but it's not in the budget.
Gonzales You know, when this is over with, I'd like to celebrate, by punching a hole in Monte's chest!
Marion Cobretti You know what the trouble with you is? You're too violent.
Detective Monte Cobretti, no hard feelings. You, uh, kind of overdid it around here. I personally would have looked for a more subtle solution, but that's not your style. No hard feelings.
[Cobretti and Monte shake hands, and then Cobretti punches Monte]
Marion Cobretti No hard feelings.
Marion Cobretti I don't deal with psychos. I put 'em away.
Gonzales You're such a liar.
Marion Cobretti Watch your mouth. You're in public.
Gonzales I would kill for some...
Marion Cobretti What?
Gonzales Gummy bears.
Ingrid Do you ever get involved?
Marion Cobretti With a woman?
Marion Cobretti As long as we play by these bullshit rules and the killer doesn't, we're gonna lose.
Captain Sears Call the Cobra.
Night Slasher Let's bleed, pig!
Marion Cobretti He didn't say the magic word.
Detective Monte What magic word?
Marion Cobretti Please.
Marion Cobretti I always wanted to have a tougher one myself. You know, a little harder name.
Ingrid Like what?
Marion Cobretti Alice.
Dan I'd be sick to not want to sleep with you.
Gonzales He looks like a fugitive from the fifties, but he sure is great at catching psychos.
Detective Monte [after trying to negotiate with the supermarket gunman] All we need is a little more time and we can get control of the situation!
Captain Sears What control? Call the Cobra!
Marion Cobretti How bad is it?
Gonzales It's bad.
Marion Cobretti Any I.D. on the guy?
Gonzales Just another asshole who woke up hating the world.
Gonzales Never liked that bitch.
Detective Monte Excuse me, gentlemen, but I gotta say what I think, and I think this whole sorry ordeal is like some damn sick joke, if you ask me.
Marion Cobretti Nobody asked you, Monte.
Detective Monte Well that's just too bad, isn't it?
Ingrid Would you come over here, please? I won't hurt you.
Captain Sears Forget it.
Detective Monte Forget it? What options do we have?
Captain Sears Call the bastard.
Supermarket Killer You can go. You can go! You're free!
Reporter #1 What makes a policeman a judge and jury? People have rights.
Policeman #1 You think a maniac who blew a kid's heart out should have rights?
Reporter #1 No matter what you think, people are entitled to protection by the law.
Marion Cobretti You tell that to his family!
Marion Cobretti Ready?
Ingrid Ready, Marion.
Marion Cobretti Catchy name, isn't it?
Detective Monte [Cobra has just arrived at a crime scene] I don't agree with them bringing you in here - I just want you to know that.
Marion Cobretti [Dryly] Yeah.
Ingrid Are your men out there?
Marion Cobretti Yeah, they're out there.
Ingrid Are we just supposed to drive around until he tries to kill us again?
Marion Cobretti No, they won't get you.
Ingrid You keep saying that. How do you know that for sure?
Marion Cobretti You got to have faith.
