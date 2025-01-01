Supermarket Killer I got a bomb here! I'll kill her! I'll blow this whole place up!

Marion Cobretti Go ahead. I don't shop here. All right, just relax, amigo. You wanna talk? We'll talk. I'm a sucker for good conversation.

Supermarket Killer I don't wanna talk to you! Now, you bring in the television cameras in here now! C'mon, bring 'em in!

Marion Cobretti Can't do that.

Supermarket Killer Why?

Marion Cobretti I don't deal with psychos. I put 'em away.

Supermarket Killer I ain't no psycho, man! I'm a hero! You're looking at a fuckin' hunter! I'm a hero of the New World!

Marion Cobretti [shakes his head] You're a disease, and I'm the cure.

Supermarket Killer Die!

[points his sawed-off shotgun at Cobretti. Cobretti throws a knife that he had concealed. It hits the thug in the abdomen]

Marion Cobretti Drop it!