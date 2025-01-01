[Cobra looks at punk's shirt, pulls it till it rips and then walks away with a smirk on his face]
Marion CobrettiHey dirtbag, you're a lousy shot. I don't like lousy shots. You wasted a kid... for nothing. Now I think it's time to waste you.
Night SlasherYou want to go to hell? Huh, pig? You want to go to hell with me? It doesn't matter, does it? We are the hunters. We kill the weak so the strong survive. You can't stop the New World. Your filthy society will never get rid of people like us. It's breeding them! WE ARE THE FUTURE!