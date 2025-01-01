[Crowd yelling/disapproves Rocky's choice to retire; Clubber appears in the crowd]

Clubber Lang Getting out while you can? Don't give this sucker no statue. Give him guts! I told you I wasn't going away. You got your shot, now give me mine.

Mickey [Telling Clubber to go away] Why don't you get the hell out of there?

Clubber Lang Shut up, Old Man! I ain't goin' nowhere. Why don't you all these nice folks why you been duckin' me? Politics, man. This country want to keep me down. Keep everybody weak. They don't want me to have the title because I'm not a puppet like that fool up there.

Rocky Balboa You know, you got a big mouth, you know?

Clubber Lang Well, why don't you come down here and close it, Balboa? Come on. Come on.

Mickey This guy's crazy. Don't listen to him.

Clubber Lang The little man don't wanna come to me. Then I'll come to you people to lay out the truth. I am ranked Number One. ONE! That means I'm the best! But this bum been taking the easy matches, fighting other bums. I'm telling you and everybody here, I'm fight him anywhere, anytime, for nothing.

[crowd shouting]

Clubber Lang But you people ain't never gonna see that happen because he's gonna retire. You see, he don't fight no real man. He fights those setups.

Mickey [yells] You're a disgrace to this sport!

Clubber Lang [Screams] Shut up, Old Man! You don't know what I had to come from! Balboa, your family doin' real nice, ain't it, and you call yourself a fighter? Prove it now. Give me that same chance. The way you been duckin' is a disgrace. If he ain't no coward, why don't he fight me then?

Rocky Balboa I can't listen to any more of this. Anytime you want...