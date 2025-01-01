Deke DaSilvaLieutenant? I just got these latest transfer orders from the Captain.
Lt. MunafoYeah, don't sing me any operas. I'm not feeling well right now and I'm in a bad mood.
Deke DaSilvaI'm not gonna sing any operas. I'm talking about these transfer orders. Come on, Munafo. I've been working Decoy for nine years and now I'm pulled and I'd like to know why.
Lt. MunafoHey, don't start with me. It's Lieutenant. You don't know me well enough to call me Munafo. But I know you, DaSilva. The gung-ho Lone Ranger of the street crime unit. Well, you can forget about that because we've been asked to cooperate with a special federal/state unit, and we will. You and Fox have been assigned to an ATAC unit.
Matthew FoxCome on! Terrorism is hijackers and hostages. That's FBI stuff. What the hell do they want with us?
Lt. MunafoI don't know. Your service records may have something to do with it. How many times have you been hospitalized last year? Five? Well, consider this squad a vacation from Decoy.
Lt. MunafoFrom the Commissioner, and he got it from Washington. They're sending a specialist from Europe... Interpol... to help organize it in conjunction with Federal funding. And this department will extend every courtesy. Do you understand?
PamWell... besides dancing a lot, I fly Pan Am from coast to coast. I'm Pam, fly me. That's actually a slight airline joke. I don't really fly the planes. I'm just a stewardess. I flying waitress as they call it. How about you?