Nighthawks Movie Quotes

Deke DaSilva Lieutenant? I just got these latest transfer orders from the Captain.
Lt. Munafo Yeah, don't sing me any operas. I'm not feeling well right now and I'm in a bad mood.
Deke DaSilva I'm not gonna sing any operas. I'm talking about these transfer orders. Come on, Munafo. I've been working Decoy for nine years and now I'm pulled and I'd like to know why.
Lt. Munafo Hey, don't start with me. It's Lieutenant. You don't know me well enough to call me Munafo. But I know you, DaSilva. The gung-ho Lone Ranger of the street crime unit. Well, you can forget about that because we've been asked to cooperate with a special federal/state unit, and we will. You and Fox have been assigned to an ATAC unit.
Matthew Fox Come on! Terrorism is hijackers and hostages. That's FBI stuff. What the hell do they want with us?
Lt. Munafo I don't know. Your service records may have something to do with it. How many times have you been hospitalized last year? Five? Well, consider this squad a vacation from Decoy.
Deke DaSilva I don't need a vacation.
Lt. Munafo Yes, you do. Now, they need someone who knows the local rat holes and you're nominated. Anything goes down, you're the man.
Deke DaSilva You mind telling me where this came from?
Lt. Munafo From the Commissioner, and he got it from Washington. They're sending a specialist from Europe... Interpol... to help organize it in conjunction with Federal funding. And this department will extend every courtesy. Do you understand?
Deke DaSilva [grabs Munafo] No, I don't understand...
Lt. Munafo Get your hands off me! Understand this, sucker! You're a cop and you'll go where you're assigned! Now, you and Tonto be here at eight o'clock tomorrow, sharp! End of story!
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt You know, I never asked you what you do for a living.
Pam Well... besides dancing a lot, I fly Pan Am from coast to coast. I'm Pam, fly me. That's actually a slight airline joke. I don't really fly the planes. I'm just a stewardess. I flying waitress as they call it. How about you?
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt Me?
Pam Yes. What do you do for a living?
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt [sarcastic tone] I'm an international terrorist wanted by the police in half the countries in Europe. And I am currently laying low for the moment.
Pam Oh, sure!
Peter Hartman Oh, for Christ's sake, DaSilva! Come off this cop on the beat mentality! Your wife left you for it! Wasn't that enough!
Deke DaSilva I didn't join the police force to kill people.
Matthew Fox What are the chances that this "Wulfgar" has gone into hiding or retired?
Peter Hartman Detective Fox, is it? The answer to your question of whether Wulfgar has gone into hiding or retired is neither one. He's only just begun.
Immigration Officer Are you here for business or pleasure?
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt Pleasure, I hope.
Immigration Officer Welcome to the United States.
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt I represent the oppressed, the powerless of the world. I am their voice. I am a liberator.
Deke DaSilva [disbelieving] You think you're a liberator?
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt [smiles knowingly] It fascinates you. Yes, it does.
Deke DaSilva Why'd you kill the woman?
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt I wanted to.
Deke DaSilva So why don't you kill me?
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt In due time.
Heymar 'Wulfgar' Reinhardt There is no security.
