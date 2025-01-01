[an exhausted Rocky lands a knockout punch at Apollo but sends them both falling onto the ring]
Adrian Pennino
[shocked]
Oh!
Referee
1. 2. 3.
Bill Baldwin
If he gets up, Creed will regain the title! If neither of them gets up, it's a draw and Creed will win the title automatically! The count...
Referee
4...
Tony 'Duke' Evers
[calling to Apollo]
Get up, my Man!
Mickey Goldmill
GET ON YOUR FEET!
Adrian Pennino
[whispers]
Get up.
Referee
[Pandemonium in the stadium grows]
5. 6. 7.
Paulie Pennino
[Screams]
Get up!
Referee
8.
Mary Anne Creed
GET UP!
Referee
9...
[Apollo collapses; Mary Anne moans]
Referee
[Rocky at the last second stands up]
10. YOU'RE OUT!
[Paulie and Adrian screams in happiness; Mickey yells]
Bill Baldwin
He made it at the last second! Rocky Balboa has shocked the world! He is the new heavyweight champion of the world!