Philip Marlowe[voiceover]The house itself wasn't much. It was smaller than Buckingham Palace and probably had fewer windows than the Chrysler building.
Lt. Nulty[during an interrogation]All right, Marlowe, let's start again, huh? From the beginning.
Philip MarloweI've told you twice. Now, why don't I make it easy on all of us and tell you what you want to hear? This fairy hired me to exchange a necklace for cash for a friend of his. We drove out to the woods. I shot him. I buried the fifteen grand. I drove my car back to his place, walked *fifteen miles* back to the woods, knocked myself on the head and then called the police.
Philip Marlowe[voiceover]I sparred with the night clerk for a couple of minutes, but it was like trying to open a sardine can after you broke off the metal lip. There was something about Abraham Lincoln's picture that loosened him up.
Philip MarloweThis car sticks out like spats at an Iowa picnic.
Mrs. Grayle[Protesting his hesitancy]Jeez, you are old-fashioned, aren't you?
MarloweFrom the waist up.
MarloweIs there an elevator around here?
Hotel ClerkIf there is, I ain't seen it.
Philip Marlowe[looking at the dead bodies of Moose and Velma]Moose never would have hurt her. It didn't matter to him that she hadn't written in 6 years. It didn't matter that she turned him in for a reward. The big lug loved her... and if he was still alive... it wouldn't matter to him that she'd pumped 3 bullets into him... What a world.
Philip Marlowe[opening lines]This past spring was the first that I felt tired and realized I was growing old. Maybe it was the rotten weather we'd had in L.A. Maybe the rotten cases I'd had. Mostly chasing a few missing husbands and then chasing their wives once I found them, in order to get paid. Or maybe it was just the plain fact that I am tired and growing old.
Philip Marlowe[voiceover]She gave me a smile I could feel in my hip pocket.
Philip Marlowe[on being shaken by the lapels]Now wait a minute. I've been slapped, scratched, punched, knocked unconscious, drugged, and shot at, looking for your Velma, so quit trying to make a milkshake out of my insides, will you?
[last lines]
Philip Marlowe[voiceover]I had two grand inside my breast pocket that needed a home - and I knew just the place.
Frances AmthorI think you're a very stupid person. You look stupid, you're in a stupid business, and you're on a stupid case.
MarloweNo. No, I'm usually pretty busy - at the monastery, praying with the other monks.
MarloweListen, how well do you know Laird Brunette?
Moose MalloyNever heard of him.
MarloweHow about Baxter Wilson Grayle?
Moose MalloyHow many people is that?
Philip Marlowe[voiceover, to himself]You've been beaten up, slapped, shot full of hop until you were as crazy as two waltzing mice; now let's see you do something really tough, like getting up.
Billy RolfeYou're not a detective, Marlowe, you're a slot machine. You'll do anything for six bits.
Philip Marlowe[of several unidentified thugs' bodies]I'll bet you five dollars you can't find a state they're not wanted in.
Moose MalloyYou a private Dick?
Philip MarloweNo. I'm your fairy godmother.
Mother[Philip Marlowe is escorting a fifteen year-old runaway girl from a dance hall to her parents' waiting limousine]Do you realize we had to give up a marvelous dinner party and drive all the way down here from Carmel to pick you up?
Philip MarloweLook, can't you settle that on the way home? Right now there's the small matter of twenty five dollars plus five dollars in expense money.
MotherPay the man, Charles. And give him a tip.
Philip MarloweI don't accept tips for finding kids. Pets, yes. Five dollars for dogs and cats; ten dollars for elephants...
Mother[to her daughter]Get in the car.
[Girl turns to Marlowe, knees him in the groin, and jumps in the car]
Philip MarlowePhilip Marlowe
[voiceover, to himself, locked in a room, waking from hallucinations after being drugged by Frances Amthor]
Philip Marlowe... The room was full of smoke... The smoke hung straight up in the air in thin lines; straight up and down, like a curtain of small clear beads. It didn't dissolve; didn't float off; didn't move... It was a grey web woven by a thousand spiders... I wondered how they'd got them to work together... Okay, Marlowe, I said. You're a tough guy. Six feet of iron man; one hundred and ninety pounds stripped and with your face washed; hard muscles and no glass jaw - you can take it. You been sat down twice; you been shot full of hop, and kept under it until you was crazy as two waltzing mice... And what does all that amount to? Routine. Now, let's see you do something *really* tough... like gettin' up... I crawled along the floor thinking... 'How the hell can I get under that door?'... I sensed somebody else in the room...
[lights his Zippo]
Philip MarloweI wished it was part of my nightmare, but it wasn't. It was Tommy Ray. He'd never blow another horn... I was torn between making myself walk, and wanting to lie down on the bed. It was a lovely bed. It was made of rose leaves... It was the most beautiful bed in the world. They had got it from Carole Lombard. It was too soft for her. I was still fighting it though. Still walking. When some footsteps I heard made up my mind for me. I had to get back into bed like it or not. I decided to play dead. I didn't have to be a hell of an actor.
Philip MarloweIt's a good thing you don't get out of the slammer more than once every seven years!
MarloweWhere you been hiding?
Moose MalloyWhere nobody found me.
MarloweThose are the best places.
Marlowe[voiceover]I knew one thing: as soon as anyone says you didn't need a gun, you'd better take one along that worked.
MarloweHey, this is a colored neighborhood. Now, it's been that way for a long time.
Moose MalloyLet's you and me go up. Maybe nibble a couple. They might know something about my Velma.
MarloweNow, how the hell would they know anything? It's a colored joint.
Moose MalloyLet's you and me go on up, huh?
[grabs Marlowe by the collar]
MarloweOkay, but leave off carryin' me, will you. I can walk by myself. I'm all grown up now. I go to the bathroom by myself and everything.
MarloweI was working on a $25-a-day breeze, trying to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Carmel - an honors student, majoring in men. She had all ''A's'', none of them on her report card. She had only one other interest - dancing.
Philip MarloweWhat was she like... this Velma?
Moose MalloyCute... cute as lace pants.
Woman in BallroomYou know, you remind me of Harry. You're very much like Harry. He was very much the same type, you know, strong and silent. I used to dance with Harry like this. You know, I may not be the most beautiful girl in the world, but I could make a man as happy as anyone. I was really upset when it ended, but I got over it. What did you say your name was?
MarloweHarry.
Mrs. FlorianShe was the only tramp that ever worked for Mike, that he didn't use like a mattress.
MarloweEver since I saw that movie, "King Kong", I've been a sucker for any gorilla who falls in love with a girl.
Marlowe[voiceover]Her hair was the colour of gold in old paintings. 'She had a full set of curves which nobody had been able to improve on.
MarloweThirty-five minutes. That's not bad for a killing. Lucky it wasn't somethin' serious.
Billy RolfeDon't worry about it Marlowe. It's just another shine killing. No space in the papers, no pictures, no nothin'.
Detective #1We found your card on his body.
Philip MarloweThey give 'em out with bubblegum.
Philip MarloweIt was one of those transient motels, something between a fleabag and a dive.
GeorgieWhat about this Hitler?
MarloweWhat about him?
GeorgieHe invaded Russia.
MarloweSo did Napoleon.
Marlowe[voiceover]I figured there must have been about a couple a hundred thousand girls who were as cute as lace pants and passed through Hollywood in the last seven years. And most of them had taken those pants off, at one time or another, while tryin' to make the grade.
Mrs. Florian[singing]I'm blue all day Monday, Thinkin' of you Sunday...
MarloweThat's one day when I'm with you, It seems like I cried all day Tuesday, I died all day Wednesday, Oh, my, how I long for you...
Mrs. FlorianIf I like a guy, ceiling's the limit.
MarloweHow about another drink?
Mrs. FlorianSure. This stuff dies painless with me. Don't know what hit it.
MarloweMalloy's girl is in the booby hatch, that's what. My nose is twitching, that's what. An ex-con kills a colored fella in self-defence and you just wash your hands clean. Now. all of the sudden you've developed an itch to get your hands on him. What is it? What's up? Come on, Nulty, level with me. I don't expect that crooked son of a bitch to level, but you!
NultyMarlowe, we're the Police Department and you're a private dick. Don't get it all mixed up! We could take your license. Just remember that!
MarloweI'll tie a string around my finger.
MarloweWhy don't I make it easy on us and tell you what you want? This fairy hired me to exchange a necklace for cash.
Mrs. GrayleWhat for? We've got everything we need with you.
MarloweI asked her if we could talk on the phone. A stupid question. How can I pour a Fistful Of Bourbon on the phone?
MarloweYou're a hero, Nulty. Headlines. This is no misdemeanor, like a colored killing.
MarloweWhat I need is another drink! I need a lotta life insurance! I need a home in the country! I need a vacation! I'm tired, Nulty! Everything I touch turns to shit! I've got a hat, a coat and a gun, that's it.
BrunetteI need a little help. You ever do a job, no questions asked?
MarloweAh, no. There's always one question.
BrunetteWhat's that?
MarloweHow much?
AgentCute little redhead. A song and dance gal. I never forget a face. Nice legs, too. And generous with 'em. But it's not a Velma. It's a... Linda! Linda... Gilbert.
MarloweWhat happened to her?
AgentDid a couple of Busby Berkeley pictures, then she went - nuts. But I really mean... ah, nuts.
MarloweWhere is she?
AgentCamarillo.
Philip Marlowe[questioning Amthor]What's the matter? Cathouse got your tongue?
BouncerNo white boys here, brother. Just for the colored.
Moose MalloyI said I'm looking for Velma.
BouncerVelma, you says? No Velma here. No hooch, no girls, no nothing. Just scram, white boy. Just scram.
MarloweThis Velma. She got a last name?
Moose MalloyValento. Velma Valento.
Singer[singing]It seems to me, I've heard that song before, It's from an old familiar score, I know it well, that melody, It's funny, how a theme recalls a favorite dream...
MarloweI'm in a rare mood tonight. I feel like dancing on the foam. I can hear the banshees calling. I haven't shot anybody in a month.
Marlowe[voiceover]I'd once seen a photo of Francis Amthor, LA's famous madam. And there she was - in the flesh.