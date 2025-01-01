Menu
Farewell, My Lovely Movie Quotes

Farewell, My Lovely Movie Quotes

Philip Marlowe [voiceover] The house itself wasn't much. It was smaller than Buckingham Palace and probably had fewer windows than the Chrysler building.
Lt. Nulty [during an interrogation] All right, Marlowe, let's start again, huh? From the beginning.
Philip Marlowe I've told you twice. Now, why don't I make it easy on all of us and tell you what you want to hear? This fairy hired me to exchange a necklace for cash for a friend of his. We drove out to the woods. I shot him. I buried the fifteen grand. I drove my car back to his place, walked *fifteen miles* back to the woods, knocked myself on the head and then called the police.
Philip Marlowe [voiceover] I sparred with the night clerk for a couple of minutes, but it was like trying to open a sardine can after you broke off the metal lip. There was something about Abraham Lincoln's picture that loosened him up.
Philip Marlowe This car sticks out like spats at an Iowa picnic.
Mrs. Grayle [Protesting his hesitancy] Jeez, you are old-fashioned, aren't you?
Mrs. Grayle [Protesting his hesitancy] Jeez, you are old-fashioned, aren't you?
Marlowe From the waist up.
Marlowe Is there an elevator around here?
Hotel Clerk If there is, I ain't seen it.
Philip Marlowe [looking at the dead bodies of Moose and Velma] Moose never would have hurt her. It didn't matter to him that she hadn't written in 6 years. It didn't matter that she turned him in for a reward. The big lug loved her... and if he was still alive... it wouldn't matter to him that she'd pumped 3 bullets into him... What a world.
Philip Marlowe [opening lines] This past spring was the first that I felt tired and realized I was growing old. Maybe it was the rotten weather we'd had in L.A. Maybe the rotten cases I'd had. Mostly chasing a few missing husbands and then chasing their wives once I found them, in order to get paid. Or maybe it was just the plain fact that I am tired and growing old.
Philip Marlowe [voiceover] She gave me a smile I could feel in my hip pocket.
Philip Marlowe [on being shaken by the lapels] Now wait a minute. I've been slapped, scratched, punched, knocked unconscious, drugged, and shot at, looking for your Velma, so quit trying to make a milkshake out of my insides, will you?
[last lines]
Philip Marlowe [voiceover] I had two grand inside my breast pocket that needed a home - and I knew just the place.
Frances Amthor I think you're a very stupid person. You look stupid, you're in a stupid business, and you're on a stupid case.
Philip Marlowe I get it. I'm stupid.
Philip Marlowe [answering door] Yeah?
Lt. Nulty It's Snow White!
Philip Marlowe With or without the dwarfs?
Lt. Nulty Without!
Mrs. Grayle Do you do this sort of thing often?
Mrs. Grayle Do you do this sort of thing often?
Marlowe No. No, I'm usually pretty busy - at the monastery, praying with the other monks.
Marlowe Listen, how well do you know Laird Brunette?
Moose Malloy Never heard of him.
Marlowe How about Baxter Wilson Grayle?
Moose Malloy How many people is that?
Philip Marlowe [voiceover, to himself] You've been beaten up, slapped, shot full of hop until you were as crazy as two waltzing mice; now let's see you do something really tough, like getting up.
Billy Rolfe You're not a detective, Marlowe, you're a slot machine. You'll do anything for six bits.
Philip Marlowe [of several unidentified thugs' bodies] I'll bet you five dollars you can't find a state they're not wanted in.
Moose Malloy You a private Dick?
Philip Marlowe No. I'm your fairy godmother.
Mother [Philip Marlowe is escorting a fifteen year-old runaway girl from a dance hall to her parents' waiting limousine] Do you realize we had to give up a marvelous dinner party and drive all the way down here from Carmel to pick you up?
Philip Marlowe Look, can't you settle that on the way home? Right now there's the small matter of twenty five dollars plus five dollars in expense money.
Mother Pay the man, Charles. And give him a tip.
Philip Marlowe I don't accept tips for finding kids. Pets, yes. Five dollars for dogs and cats; ten dollars for elephants...
Mother [to her daughter] Get in the car.
[Girl turns to Marlowe, knees him in the groin, and jumps in the car]
Philip Marlowe Philip Marlowe
[voiceover, to himself, locked in a room, waking from hallucinations after being drugged by Frances Amthor]
Philip Marlowe ... The room was full of smoke... The smoke hung straight up in the air in thin lines; straight up and down, like a curtain of small clear beads. It didn't dissolve; didn't float off; didn't move... It was a grey web woven by a thousand spiders... I wondered how they'd got them to work together... Okay, Marlowe, I said. You're a tough guy. Six feet of iron man; one hundred and ninety pounds stripped and with your face washed; hard muscles and no glass jaw - you can take it. You been sat down twice; you been shot full of hop, and kept under it until you was crazy as two waltzing mice... And what does all that amount to? Routine. Now, let's see you do something *really* tough... like gettin' up... I crawled along the floor thinking... 'How the hell can I get under that door?'... I sensed somebody else in the room...
[lights his Zippo]
Philip Marlowe I wished it was part of my nightmare, but it wasn't. It was Tommy Ray. He'd never blow another horn... I was torn between making myself walk, and wanting to lie down on the bed. It was a lovely bed. It was made of rose leaves... It was the most beautiful bed in the world. They had got it from Carole Lombard. It was too soft for her. I was still fighting it though. Still walking. When some footsteps I heard made up my mind for me. I had to get back into bed like it or not. I decided to play dead. I didn't have to be a hell of an actor.
Philip Marlowe It's a good thing you don't get out of the slammer more than once every seven years!
Marlowe Where you been hiding?
Moose Malloy Where nobody found me.
Marlowe Those are the best places.
Marlowe [voiceover] I knew one thing: as soon as anyone says you didn't need a gun, you'd better take one along that worked.
Marlowe Hey, this is a colored neighborhood. Now, it's been that way for a long time.
Moose Malloy Let's you and me go up. Maybe nibble a couple. They might know something about my Velma.
Marlowe Now, how the hell would they know anything? It's a colored joint.
Moose Malloy Let's you and me go on up, huh?
[grabs Marlowe by the collar]
Marlowe Okay, but leave off carryin' me, will you. I can walk by myself. I'm all grown up now. I go to the bathroom by myself and everything.
Marlowe I was working on a $25-a-day breeze, trying to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Carmel - an honors student, majoring in men. She had all ''A's'', none of them on her report card. She had only one other interest - dancing.
Philip Marlowe What was she like... this Velma?
Moose Malloy Cute... cute as lace pants.
Woman in Ballroom You know, you remind me of Harry. You're very much like Harry. He was very much the same type, you know, strong and silent. I used to dance with Harry like this. You know, I may not be the most beautiful girl in the world, but I could make a man as happy as anyone. I was really upset when it ended, but I got over it. What did you say your name was?
Marlowe Harry.
Mrs. Florian She was the only tramp that ever worked for Mike, that he didn't use like a mattress.
Marlowe Ever since I saw that movie, "King Kong", I've been a sucker for any gorilla who falls in love with a girl.
Marlowe [voiceover] Her hair was the colour of gold in old paintings. 'She had a full set of curves which nobody had been able to improve on.
Helen Grayle To hell with polite drinking.
Helen Grayle To hell with polite drinking.
Marlowe Right here, fellas. Big, black and dead.
[looks at his watch]
Marlowe Thirty-five minutes. That's not bad for a killing. Lucky it wasn't somethin' serious.
Billy Rolfe Don't worry about it Marlowe. It's just another shine killing. No space in the papers, no pictures, no nothin'.
Detective #1 We found your card on his body.
Philip Marlowe They give 'em out with bubblegum.
Philip Marlowe It was one of those transient motels, something between a fleabag and a dive.
[last lines]
Philip Marlowe I had two grand inside my brast pocket that needed a home, and I knew just the place.
Georgie What about this Hitler?
Marlowe What about him?
Georgie He invaded Russia.
Marlowe So did Napoleon.
Marlowe [voiceover] I figured there must have been about a couple a hundred thousand girls who were as cute as lace pants and passed through Hollywood in the last seven years. And most of them had taken those pants off, at one time or another, while tryin' to make the grade.
Mrs. Florian [singing] I'm blue all day Monday, Thinkin' of you Sunday...
Marlowe That's one day when I'm with you, It seems like I cried all day Tuesday, I died all day Wednesday, Oh, my, how I long for you...
Mrs. Florian If I like a guy, ceiling's the limit.
Marlowe How about another drink?
Mrs. Florian Sure. This stuff dies painless with me. Don't know what hit it.
Marlowe Malloy's girl is in the booby hatch, that's what. My nose is twitching, that's what. An ex-con kills a colored fella in self-defence and you just wash your hands clean. Now. all of the sudden you've developed an itch to get your hands on him. What is it? What's up? Come on, Nulty, level with me. I don't expect that crooked son of a bitch to level, but you!
Nulty Marlowe, we're the Police Department and you're a private dick. Don't get it all mixed up! We could take your license. Just remember that!
Marlowe I'll tie a string around my finger.
Marlowe Why don't I make it easy on us and tell you what you want? This fairy hired me to exchange a necklace for cash.
Mrs. Grayle Why don't you come here and sit beside me?
Mrs. Grayle Why don't you come here and sit beside me?
Marlowe Now, I've been thinking about that for some time. Ever since you first crossed your legs, to be exact.
Fence Yes?
Marlowe Fei Tsui jade.
Fence You got?
Marlowe No. I don't got. I want.
Fence Everybody want.
Marlowe Who got?
Fence Only big collector got.
Marlowe Who?
Fence Grayle.
Marlowe Baxter Wilson Grayle?
Fence *He* got.
Marlowe [voiceover] I was having some Chinese food when a dark shadow fell on my chop suey.
Mrs. Grayle Where to?
Mrs. Grayle Where to?
Marlowe My place?
Mrs. Grayle What for? We've got everything we need with you.
Mrs. Grayle What for? We've got everything we need with you.
Marlowe I asked her if we could talk on the phone. A stupid question. How can I pour a Fistful Of Bourbon on the phone?
Marlowe You're a hero, Nulty. Headlines. This is no misdemeanor, like a colored killing.
Marlowe What I need is another drink! I need a lotta life insurance! I need a home in the country! I need a vacation! I'm tired, Nulty! Everything I touch turns to shit! I've got a hat, a coat and a gun, that's it.
Brunette I need a little help. You ever do a job, no questions asked?
Marlowe Ah, no. There's always one question.
Brunette What's that?
Marlowe How much?
Agent Cute little redhead. A song and dance gal. I never forget a face. Nice legs, too. And generous with 'em. But it's not a Velma. It's a... Linda! Linda... Gilbert.
Marlowe What happened to her?
Agent Did a couple of Busby Berkeley pictures, then she went - nuts. But I really mean... ah, nuts.
Marlowe Where is she?
Agent Camarillo.
Philip Marlowe [questioning Amthor] What's the matter? Cathouse got your tongue?
Bouncer No white boys here, brother. Just for the colored.
Moose Malloy I said I'm looking for Velma.
Bouncer Velma, you says? No Velma here. No hooch, no girls, no nothing. Just scram, white boy. Just scram.
Marlowe This Velma. She got a last name?
Moose Malloy Valento. Velma Valento.
Singer [singing] It seems to me, I've heard that song before, It's from an old familiar score, I know it well, that melody, It's funny, how a theme recalls a favorite dream...
Marlowe I'm in a rare mood tonight. I feel like dancing on the foam. I can hear the banshees calling. I haven't shot anybody in a month.
Marlowe [voiceover] I'd once seen a photo of Francis Amthor, LA's famous madam. And there she was - in the flesh.
Mrs. Grayle Where can I call you?
Mrs. Grayle Where can I call you?
Marlowe I'm in the telephone book.
Brunette I want to talk to Moose Malloy.
Marlowe Hah! I don't blame you. He's so gay, witty and charming.
Brunette Nice to see you, Marlowe. You're lookin' good.
Marlowe You're cute too.
Brunette We go back a long way. To the time you wanted to see me spanked.
Marlowe I still do.
Brunette What for? All I do is run towns, elect judges and mayors, corrupt police, peddle dope, ice old ladies with pearls.
Mrs. Florian Tommy Ray still living across the street from the place with that nigger he married and that kid?
Marlowe Yeah, same place.
Mrs. Florian Just about ruined him in show business, marryin' a nigger.
Nulty Marlowe, if you know where he is, I'll nail you for aiding and abetting.
Marlowe Aiding and abetting what? You've got a dead negro. Nobody gives a shit. So, what's changed?
Lt. Nulty Wait here.
Billy Rolfe How long should we wait?
Lt. Nulty Until you make lieutenant.
Girl My parents sent you, didn't they? I'm not going.
Philip Marlowe Look, would you like to dance your way out, you want to walk out or you want to be carried out? It makes no difference to me.
