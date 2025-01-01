Johnny TorrioUse Bribe Instead of Bullets. We are Business men not the US Marines.
Frank NittiHe was stupid. He was an animal. All he knew were guns, Tony. That's what put him on top and that's how he figured to stay on top. He was so busy pumping bullets in the guy across the street that he forgot something.The same thing Johnny Torrio forgot. That the guy you really gotta watch out for isn't across the street at all. He's the bum standing on the same ladder you are. Right behind you.
CaponeThere should be a law against women drinking.
CrawfordWell, I think there is.
Hymie WeissYou're a dead man, Capone.
Big Jim ColosimoIf Prohibition comes in, it ain't gonna last six months. You take beer and booze away from people, they're gonna be sore as hell. One thing the politicians can't afford is to have the voters mad at them.
CaponeRich dames got rich fathers. Rich fathers got a way of returning favors.
Johnny TorrioA business is only as good as the man who runs it.