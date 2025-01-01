Menu
Capone Movie Quotes

Capone I wouldn't piss up your ass if you was on fire.
Capone I'll crap on your grave, Weiss.
Johnny Torrio Use Bribe Instead of Bullets. We are Business men not the US Marines.
Frank Nitti He was stupid. He was an animal. All he knew were guns, Tony. That's what put him on top and that's how he figured to stay on top. He was so busy pumping bullets in the guy across the street that he forgot something.The same thing Johnny Torrio forgot. That the guy you really gotta watch out for isn't across the street at all. He's the bum standing on the same ladder you are. Right behind you.
Capone There should be a law against women drinking.
Crawford Well, I think there is.
Hymie Weiss You're a dead man, Capone.
Big Jim Colosimo If Prohibition comes in, it ain't gonna last six months. You take beer and booze away from people, they're gonna be sore as hell. One thing the politicians can't afford is to have the voters mad at them.
Capone Rich dames got rich fathers. Rich fathers got a way of returning favors.
Johnny Torrio A business is only as good as the man who runs it.
