Stanley RosielloListen to me. Listen to me, Daddy-O. See that girl that just walked out of there. If you ever show her a $1600 ring again, you know what's going to be written on your tombstone? Do you know what's going to be written on your tombstone? "I was dumb enough to show Frannie Malincanico a $1600 ring." You know what I mean? Do you?
Annie Yuckamanelli[after an embarassing makeout session]Oh Chico... you made a mess!
Frannie MalincanicoI want that ring, Stanley.
Stanley RosielloI got a ring for ya, Fran. I got a ring for ya. Around my bathtub.
Frannie MalincanicoWhat are we going to tell my mother?
David 'Chico' TyrellI tell you, if I want to call you, I will. If I don't, I won't. Okay?
Annie YuckamanelliWell, if I'm around I'll be there and if I'm not, I won't.
Butchey WeinsteinHey, Eddie, why do you think we spend so much time in this stinkin' place?
EddieIt must be my Egg Creams.
[repeated line]
David 'Chico' TyrellYou trust me?
Stanley RosielloNow, you're a pigeon, okay? Alright, now, shut your eyes. Come on. Watch me. You're going and you're flying and you're flying and you're going over mountains and you're going over the ocean and your arms are getting tired and you're going farther and farther. Now, right here, Chico, right here, look down, man. Look down. Do you see what's down there? China. China. You know what that means, man? China. You're in Tokyo, man. We're in Tokyo.
David 'Chico' TyrellI gotta bike. I can go places, man. I can go places!
Stanley RosielloThat's the whole thing. That's the whole thing. You see, I don't need a bike to go any place, Chico. To go places, I mean to really go places, you gotta have imagination.
David 'Chico' TyrellNo, man! You can have all the imagination you want, man. You're never going to see no Chinese in Tokyo!
Crazy CohenCrazy Cohen, Butchey Weinstein, Wimpy Murgalo, Stanley Rosiello: [singing] When you're a Lord, When you're a Lord, People look at you differently, They treat you with dignity, Knowing you are a Lord, Knowing you are one...