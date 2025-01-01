Sara You shouldn't sit on that wall. It's dirty and there's germs and you could get sick.

Christopher Yeah, well, I wish I would get sick. I wish I would catch some horrible disease and *die*. My chest hurts. My heart feels like it's shrinking into a little raisin. A little raisinette.

Sara Well, you *may* have a chance with Isabelle.

Christopher What are you talking about? She dropped the flowers and then she said she wasn't interested...

Sara Don't be a dummy. When a girl says she's *not* interested, it means she really *is* interested.

Christopher Well, I mean, what should I do? I'll do anything. I mean I'll, I'll come to the school until I'm too old to walk. I'll, like, buy her a million flowers -

Sara Woahhh, flowers are good, but there's a little issue with the boyfriend.