Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Illusion Illusion Movie Quotes

Illusion Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Narrator The story doesn't end when you get here, like you think it might. All the mortal pieces have scattered, but the impressions remain. Every last one of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan When people live their lives, it's recorded. Now, most of it never quite makes it into the can, so to speak, but the deeper things, the significant things, burn an impression and it becomes an actual record.
Donal Baines What's it look like?
Stan Like a film negative, for the most part. Just like a movie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Donal Baines [about teenage Christopher] He's too sappy, too sentimental.
Stan Shh, shh, shh. Teenager.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Isabelle I told you, I'm not interested.
Christopher Well, you wouldn't be talking to me if you weren't a *little* interested.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Listen, I know it's a little startling, that's why I sat here for awhile while you were sleeping. I didn't want to scare you, then I figured, "How the heck could you be scared of a guy that's got a cup of coffee?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Can I ask you something? What are they putting in coffee nowadays? It's like a flavor, or something.
Donal Baines Donna, she likes hazelnut.
Stan Hazelnut? In coffee? Hm. Well, the first couple of sips it was good -
Donal Baines It gets worse.
Stan Yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sara You shouldn't sit on that wall. It's dirty and there's germs and you could get sick.
Christopher Yeah, well, I wish I would get sick. I wish I would catch some horrible disease and *die*. My chest hurts. My heart feels like it's shrinking into a little raisin. A little raisinette.
Sara Well, you *may* have a chance with Isabelle.
Christopher What are you talking about? She dropped the flowers and then she said she wasn't interested...
Sara Don't be a dummy. When a girl says she's *not* interested, it means she really *is* interested.
Christopher Well, I mean, what should I do? I'll do anything. I mean I'll, I'll come to the school until I'm too old to walk. I'll, like, buy her a million flowers -
Sara Woahhh, flowers are good, but there's a little issue with the boyfriend.
Christopher [shrugs] I'll kill him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher This is stupid. Who am I kiddin'?
Sara What happened to coming to school every day until you were too old to walk?
Christopher Sara, when I'm too old to walk, she'll have graduated. DUH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sara You had passion! You followed your heart!
Christopher Well, I'm using my head now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan If we don't write our own lines, someone else ends up writing them for us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan He's just into this, what do they call it? Not punk, but... oh, Goth.
Donal Baines What?
Stan Goth. Christopher's a Goth.
Donal Baines What's that?
Stan Like a beatnik, only more depressed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Isabelle Hello, Christopher
Christopher Oh, so now it's alright to know each other?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan People end up in movies they never expected to be in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan You know what else I've seen? Patterns. No matter what direction someone's life takes, no matter what sort of film they're in, people tend to follow the same storyline, same plot. And that means, sometimes, the film just has to end tragically.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan All that's ever left of a person is what's recorded on paper, or on film. A few lines, a few scenes. Then you're in the can. Deep down, everyone knows that all we are is a brief flicker on the screen in the dark, an illusion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ron Marasco
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Karen Takker
Michael A. Goorjian
Kristen Clement
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more