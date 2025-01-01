Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
It Runs in the Family
It Runs in the Family Movie Quotes
Mitchell Gromberg
Alex, you're a much better father than I was.
Alex Gromberg
Thank you. But you didn't exactly set the bar all that high.
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
