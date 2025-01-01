GlenShe's going to get everything. That's the way these old guys are. Tough as nails, biggest son of a bitch in the world, she touches his shriveled-up little noodle, and his brains turn to frozen yogurt. She'll marry him, screw him six feet into the ground and then get everything!
Molly RichardsonMonday nights I go to this newsstand to get the new TV Guide for Joe. He likes to get it as early as possible so he can circle everything he wants to watch.
FrankDoes he circle your ass?
RobinA young girl with a body like that.When she's through with him they'll be nothing left but a smile and an old hat.
PattiThat's right, we have girls. You know why? Because we weren't cynical and cold-blooded enough to put Ed's sperm in a centrifuge and spin it around to separate the X's from the Y's! Excuse me, brother, but no matter how much uncle Joe is worth, there is a line below which we will not go. Jolene? Joette? Let's go in, girls.
BartlettAs I was about to say before the circus came to town. Your uncle's holdings at their peak held a net, net mind you, financial value of just under 25 million dollars. At the moment however he is 95 thousand dollars in debt.