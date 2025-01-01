Menu
Kinoafisha Films Greedy Greedy Movie Quotes

Greedy Movie Quotes

Uncle Joe Where's my special boy? Where's Uncle Joe's special boy?
Little Carl Here I am Uncle Joe.
Uncle Joe Carl get in touch with reality.
Daniel McTeague You're not broke are you Uncle Joe?
Uncle Joe I'm richer than shit.
Bartlett I'm sure this may come as a shock.
Frank No, shitting a sailboat is a shock, this is a fucking catastrophe!
Daniel McTeague You say one more word and I'll kick your ass so high up you'll have to take off your shirt to shit!
Robin Danny, I love you and I believe in you. But isn't everything you're telling me a big crock of bubbling shit?
Daniel McTeague I had no idea just how sick you guys were.
Frank Come spend a day with us.
Daniel McTeague I'd rather shove this club up my ass.
Glen I'll do it for you.
Molly Richardson You think I'm bonking the old gent, don't you?
Frank Yeah, we do.
Molly Richardson Let me tell you something, handsome. If I were having sex with your Uncle Joe, he'd be dead by now.
Tina [drunk] Happy birthday Uncle Joe!
Frank That was last week.
Uncle Joe [been lowered into a pool by a crane] I feel like a goddamn teabag!
Daniel Sr. You hired an actor to pretend he was me. And then pretended to get in a fight with him. And told him you preferred Uncle Joe to me.
Daniel McTeague Well when you put it like that it sounds kinda bad.
[to Uncle Joe's British "nanny", Molly]
Frank I didn't like the Beatles and I don't like you!
[opening the door to find Danny nude]
Daniel McTeague Who are you?
Laura Daniel McTeague?
Daniel McTeague No shit! That's my name too.
Laura No, I'm a private investigator.
Daniel McTeague You're a detective? Great help me find my pants.
Glen She's going to get everything. That's the way these old guys are. Tough as nails, biggest son of a bitch in the world, she touches his shriveled-up little noodle, and his brains turn to frozen yogurt. She'll marry him, screw him six feet into the ground and then get everything!
Molly Richardson Monday nights I go to this newsstand to get the new TV Guide for Joe. He likes to get it as early as possible so he can circle everything he wants to watch.
Frank Does he circle your ass?
Robin A young girl with a body like that.When she's through with him they'll be nothing left but a smile and an old hat.
Uncle Joe So you're interested in money, huh?
Joe Aha. Made ten bucks just coming here.
[Uncle Joe frowns]
Joe I get another twenty if I kiss ya.
[pause]
Joe I'm thinkin' about it.
Ed Why don't we all agree to stop here. Let this bimbo have his money. I mean isn't our self respect worth more than any inheritance?
Frank No.
Molly Richardson As soon as he gets back from work today, I'll give him a right good one.
Daniel McTeague Look money's money. I need it just like everybody else. But money's not gonna turn me into some sycophantic, arse licking wacko.
Frank Okay, Joe. Bare knuckles, toe to toe. We've spent 20 years eating your shit and saying, "Mmm, delicious! What a cook!" - no more!
Frank What's the matter with you? Are you retarded?
Dennis Not according to the tests.
Daniel McTeague These pills only work if I give them to him myself. It's a very rare condition.
Hotel Clerk Excuse me sir, does this say moron?
Daniel McTeague Ok I'll be honest with you I'm his nephew.
Hotel Clerk Oh, his nephew?
Daniel McTeague Yes.
Hotel Clerk Because he specifically said that his room number wasn't to be given to any of his relatives.
Daniel McTeague What the hell's the matter with you? Do you not care about this hotel's reputation? You know there is an old man shacked up here with a very young girl.
Hotel Clerk Sir, most of these rooms have old men with young girls: this is Washington.
Patti How the hell do you lose twenty five million dollars?
Uncle Joe It's easier than you think.
Molly Richardson You tell your cousins I'm not afraid of them. And you leave Joe alone.
Daniel McTeague You keep your breasts off his eyebrows.
Glen We were all decent people before Uncle Joe sunk his hooks into us. Except for Frank. He was always a son of a bitch.
Daniel McTeague Oh, great. Now I'm impotent.
Robin We just kissed for two seconds?
Daniel McTeague No, it never takes me this long. Usually we're showering by now!
[to Frank]
Molly Richardson I'm no more a nurse than you are a human being.
Frank I'm insane? For five years I begged you, "Let's put him in a home!" No, you didn't want to because you didn't have the balls! None of you have any balls!
Daniel McTeague [Looking at photos of Mollie] Do you have any where she's leaning over a saddle looking coy?
Frank [On hearing Joe's broke] Dammit! Stupid. Stupid. We played along. We should have stepped in five years ago!
Bartlett Two would have been enough.
Nora McTeague Carl I want a girl, honey.
Carl OK after he's dead we'll have a girl I promise.
Frank Look at these pictures she got of Glen and that gym instructor.
Glen [grabs photographs] That's not me.
Frank Well it looks like you and that's all that matters.
Douglas [Joe follows Mollie to have sex] May I ask you for a reference before you go upstairs sir?
Uncle Joe [referring to his doctor laid dead] He used to brag to me how he got up every morning at five am to play racketball at 71 years old. You don't hear him bragging now.
Uncle Joe [challenging Daniel] C'mon out here in the deep end, show that girlfriend of yours what you're made of.
Daniel McTeague Oh definitely. I'm gonna beat up an elderly crippled man, and she's gonna say "my what a catch".
Patti Carl... Carl, what happened? Is he...?
Carl Massive coronary. He died instantly.
Patti Really? You mean just...?
Carl And he left everything to you, sis.
Patti Really?
Carl No, it wasn't even him. It was Dr. Hemmel.
Ed You son of a bitch.
Carl Ooh, you really wish it was the old man in the ambulance, don't you?
Ed I did before, but now I wish it was you.
Carl How are your girls, Ed?
Patti That's right, we have girls. You know why? Because we weren't cynical and cold-blooded enough to put Ed's sperm in a centrifuge and spin it around to separate the X's from the Y's! Excuse me, brother, but no matter how much uncle Joe is worth, there is a line below which we will not go. Jolene? Joette? Let's go in, girls.
Frank Stop! I've got a metal plate in my head.
Danny McTeague You do?
Frank No!
Robin He seem nervous to you?
Wayne Couldn't pull a pin out of his ass with a tractor.
Angry Husband You made my life a living hell!
Angry Wife Kiss my ass!
Angry Husband That could take all night!
Nora McTeague Stop it! Don't you see what's happening here?
Tina Yeah, you're out of scotch.
Frank Oh, Tina, go lie down.
Frank I mean look at this. Her tongue is practically in his wallet.
Daniel McTeague You missed the basket while you was on the guy with the painted face. People hate that.
TV Director Wait a minute. Who's directing this you or me? Let me check.
[Looks down at chair]
TV Director That's my ass. That's my ass in the director's chair. Shit. I must be the director!
Carl Do we know if they're sleeping together? Is there proof?
Laura I need more time.
Glen They're humping too quick to get pictures. Let's get a better detective!
Carl [Referring to Danny] He double crossed us.
Daniel McTeague [to his dad] Because they're scum. I mean they're greedy.
Frank We're greedy? We were willing to share!
Joe [Uncle Joe gets in elevator] Why don't we just cut the cable?
Nora McTeague Sssshhhhh.
Carl It's too thick.
Molly Richardson You bastard!
Daniel McTeague I like it better when she says it. I think it's the accent or something.
Douglas Your Uncle had some congestion, he was coughing most of the night sir.
Carl What kind of cough? Was it dry or liquidy?
Douglas It was just a cough sir. Next time I'll save you a sample.
Uncle Joe You can go dance the hully gully for all I care!
Uncle Joe Where are my presents? I like presents, especially from people who love me.
Joe And who would that be?
Patti Yes, we have girls. We're not so cold-blooded enough to put Ed's sperm in a centrifuge and spin 'em around to separate the X's from the Y's.
Frank Oh, my God, I feel so horrible, I could cut out my tongue.
Glen Here's a knife.
[Daniel, angry, throws a bowling ball out a window]
Robin You hit a car! You could've killed somebody!
Daniel McTeague The way I bowl...
Uncle Joe [to Bartlett] Go ahead.
Bartlett As I was about to say before the circus came to town. Your uncle's holdings at their peak held a net, net mind you, financial value of just under 25 million dollars. At the moment however he is 95 thousand dollars in debt.
Daniel Wait a minute. He's... ..
Bartlett In debt. Beyond the value of all his assets.
