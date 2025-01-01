Menu
Oscar Movie Quotes

Oscar Movie Quotes

Snaps Of course I knew. I just had no idea!
Snaps [removing Connie's many weapons] It's like disarming Germany.
Snaps If it's Poole you want, it's Poole you'll get. But, Lisa, you've *got* to cross the finish line on this one! This is your third fiance today and it ain't even lunch yet!
Snaps [after stumbling over the classic elocution exercise, "Round the rough and rugged rocks the ragged rascal rudely ran."] Aw, it's no use, Doc. I'll never learn to speak good.
Dr. Thornton Poole Do not despair, Mr. Provolon-e. We shall try a different tack.
[takes out a book and reads]
Dr. Thornton Poole "Rocco the rum-runner rubbed out Rico the Rat with his Rosco for robbing his rum-running receipts."
Snaps [repeats the sentence perfectly and enthusiastically]
Dr. Thornton Poole You've got it!
Snaps Well, sure! You finally came up with something that made sense!
Connie Even in the old days he was known as an honest crook.
Dr. Thornton Poole That's an oxymoron.
Connie Gee, you shouldn't oughta said that, Doc.
Snaps Yeah, leave Connie alone. He does the best he can.
Lisa Provolone I'm not a little girl anymore! Look!
[opens robe to reveal nightie]
Snaps Put that away, I'M YOUR FATHER!
Snaps You're going to marry this bum, just as soon as I get my hands on him.
Lisa Provolone Oh, Daddy, you changed your mind!
[hugs him]
Snaps What choice do I have, you tramp.
[hugs her back]
Snaps And after the wedding, you'll move into a nice ground floor apartment.
Lisa Provolone Why a ground floor apartment?
Snaps Because after I break his legs, he's not gonna make it up any steps!
Eduardo Provolone Ah, so now you wanna make-a peace with you papa? You wanna me die happy.
Snaps Of course, Papa.
Eduardo Provolone So now you *wanna* me die!
[slaps him]
Snaps [hurt] Papa, no!
Lt. Toomey, Chicago PD A leopard don't change its stripes.
Officer Keough You mean "spots."
Lt. Toomey, Chicago PD [shouting] I mean Snaps!
Snaps Poole was right! You are an ox *and* a moron!
Connie I got it! You daughter's not your daughter, and the cash that used to be the jewels is now your underwear!
Dr. Thornton Poole [about Snaps' daughter, Lisa] She seems to have such nicely rounded diphthongs!
Snaps That's what got her into this jam!
Lisa Provolone ...I wanna lay on the beach in Honolulu!
Snaps Do whatever you want, just don't leave this room!
Snaps Aldo, you're the witness.
[turns paper towards him]
Snaps Witness!
Aldo Aw, boss, you know the rules: Never witness nuthin'. You live longer.
Snaps Just sign it!
Aldo [signing] Louie the Lug was a witness, look what happened to him.
Kirkwood I hate to say I told you so, but that's what we get for going into business with a crook!
Snaps I'm a crook?
[standing up, buttoning his coat]
Snaps You come into my house with your fine print and addendums and try to con me out of my dough? Geez, I'm used to dealing with mobsters, bootleggers, and gunzles, but you bankers... are scary.
Kirkwood [rising out of the chair] I have never been so insulted in all my life.
Snaps Wait. You're young yet.
[Poole is Mr. Provolone's grammar instructor]
Snaps Mornin', Doc!
Dr. Thornton Poole Mr. Provolon-e. Where are those G's?
Snaps [slaps money bag] In here.
Snaps Connie! Am-scray!
Connie Do I have to, Boss? Every time I leave I fall behind.
Anthony All that travel must cut into your home life.
Dr. Thornton Poole Well, I don't spend as much time with mother as I'd like. But she's got the cats.
Snaps You're a butler now! Butle!
Dr. Thornton Poole Aldo is a treasure trove of linguistic anomolies.
Lisa Provolone You kept me a prisoner up here - like Rapunzel.
Snaps Well, you certainly ain't Snow White!
Sofia Provolone Look at the example you've set! Filling the house with thugs, goons, and hit men!
Snaps All right... sometimes I had to bring my work home with me.
Aldo Breakfast is soived.
Snaps "Served", you paluka!
Snaps What a day this turned out to be! Both my girls are getting married!
Sofia Provolone [looks at Snaps suspiciously] What do you mean, "both"?
Snaps [embraces her, indicates Theresa] Sofia, my wife, meet Theresa, my daughter.
Sofia Provolone Your... daughter?
Snaps I just found out myself.
Theresa Me, too!
Sofia Provolone If she's your daughter, then who is her mother?
Roxanne I am.
Sofia Provolone [shouts] You had a child with the new maid?
Overton [the bankers have just walked into the foyer] Excuse me, have we come at a bad time?
Lisa Provolone ...I want to go to the top of the Empire State Building!
Anthony Rossano And what am I doing during all this? Babysitting Oscar's kid?
Lisa Provolone You always this nasty?
Anthony Rossano YES! Get used to it!
Lisa Provolone [gasps] I'm marrying a brute! I never want to see your face again... until the wedding!
Anthony Rossano That's fine with me! And separate honeymoons!
Lisa Provolone Fine!
Anthony Rossano See you in church!
Lisa Provolone Hmph!
Anthony Rossano When I took over, your books were a mess.
Snaps They don't sound like they're in no great shape now!
[to himself]
Snaps Damn, a double-negative.
Aldo Lemme me show you tha door;
[shouts]
Aldo There's tha door!
Snaps Now take Louie 'The Lug' McGurk. He died tragically at 25.
Anthony I'm twenty five. What happened?
Aldo Somebody stepped on his fingers.
Anthony And that killed him?
Aldo He was hanging from a window ledge of the Edison Hotel at the time.
Connie I warned him, boss.
Aldo Anthony said it was a matter of life and death, boss.
Snaps And will you two mugs stop callin' me "boss"? It ain't respectable!
Connie Connie, Aldo: Sorry, boss.
Snaps [begins choking Anthony] And just how do *you* know *my* daughter?
Anthony [choking] We met at Club-33.
Snaps [shouts] In a speakeasy?
Anthony [choking] It's a very respectable speakeasy.
Snaps You couldn't even pick one that bought *my* beer!
Nora I'm glad to be getting out of this house. From now on, I'll have servants of me own!
Snaps You'll find out what a picnic that is!
[Nora grabs the wrong valise and exits]
Dr. Thornton Poole Shocking insolence! I would have terminated her immediately.
Snaps I can't do that anymore. Best I could do is fire her.
Sofia Provolone Now you fired the maid?
Snaps No! She quit to marry Bruce Underwood!
Sofia Provolone When did that happen?
Snaps I don't know... somewhere between my vest and my pants.
Snaps [pointing to Anthony] Pop this guy!
Aldo Boss! We can't have a stiff in the house with company coming!
Snaps You're right. It ain't proper.
Snaps Let's get started, I got until noon to look like a banker.
Luigi Finucci Oh, we make-a you look like a banker. Take off-a you pants.
Snaps [Theresa is looking for Anthony and is asking Snaps where she might find him] I may have an idea where he is.
Theresa Where?
Snaps Closer than I thought. Now, I want you to stay here and don't come out. You owe me this, sister.
Connie I thought she was your daughter.
Snaps Shut up!
Nora Mr. Provolone! I'm leaving you to go to the Underwood's.
Snaps Underwood's? You're going to work for Bruce?
Nora I'm marrying Bruce.
Snaps You're marrying Bruce? I found him first! I mean, for my daughter.
Nora We met the day he called on Lisa. Oh, it was love at first sight.
Snaps Congratulations... You're fired!
Nora You can't fire me... I quit!
Snaps [shouts as she leaves] Try gettin' a reference outta me, sister!
[to himself]
Snaps Great! The maid gets a millionaire, and my daughter gets a chauffeur.
Dr. Thornton Poole Now remember, Mr. Provolone, speech is man's most important tool for the conveyance of thought.
Snaps Yeah, Doc, but when am I gonna start sounding like a banker?
Dr. Thornton Poole [Dr. Poole rolls his "r"s while teaching Snaps elocution] After me: "Round the rough and rugged rocks, the ragged rascal rudely ran.
Snaps [mumbles] Round the rough and rugged rocks...
Dr. Thornton Poole [repeating the speech, with emphasis on the word "the"] Round the rough and rugged rocks, the ragged...
Snaps [tries again] Round the rough and rascal, the ragged... Aw, look, Doc, I just can't do it. I'll never learn to speak good.
Dr. Thornton Poole Do not despair, Mr. Provolone. Let's try a new line of attack, shall we? After me: "Rocco the rum-runner rubbed out Rico the Rat with his roscoe for robbing his rum-running receipts."
Snaps "Rocco the rum-runner rubbed out Rico the Rat with his roscoe for robbing his rum-running receipts."
Dr. Thornton Poole You've got it!
Snaps Well, sure! You finally came up with something that made sense!
Aldo Oh, Dr. Poole! Come on in. The boss been expecting you.
Dr. Thornton Poole [chuckling] Aldo, do you realize what you just did?
Aldo What?
Dr. Thornton Poole You used the past participle without a modifier.
Aldo I did? What's the rap on that?
Father Clemente Oh, by the way? Congratulations on your daughter marrying Bruce Underwood.
Sofia Provolone Oh, I'm afraid there's been a change, Father. She's now marrying a nice Italian boy. Anthony Rosano.
Father Clemente It's all for the better. Nothing like a big Italian wedding! Anthony Rosano!
Snaps Well, forget Anthony, she's not marrying him any more.
Sofia Provolone What?
Father Clemente Well, that's a shame. But she's young. Someday she'll find the right one.
Snaps She's found the right one.
Sofia Provolone Who?
Snaps Doctor Poole!
Sofia Provolone Doctor Poole?
Dr. Thornton Poole [leans over railing] Hello!
Snaps [to Poole] Get back in there!
Snaps It's this music you kids listen to today! Bing Crosby, Cab Calloway... Don't think I haven't heard the lyrics to 'Minnie the Moocher.'
Snaps Now this guy's willing to marry you - so be nice.
Lisa Provolone [whining] But I want Oscar.
Snaps I want him more than you do. But he's on the lam and Anthony's taking the rap for him.
Lisa Provolone Thank you very much. Whatever happened to love? Whatever happened to romance?
Snaps Whatever happened to waiting till the wedding night?
Aldo [dead pan] This day has been an emotional rollercoaster.
Oscar I'm Oscar!
Snaps Get rid of him!
[beat]
Snaps Expeditiously.
Aldo Right, boss.
[Oscar screams as he is forcibly removed]
Snaps That son of a...
[sees Father Clemente on the sofa]
Snaps gun! Gosh-a-mighty! Cheese and crackers!
Anthony Rossano I'll make you a deal, Mr. P.
Snaps What kind of a deal?
Anthony Rossano Well, I've become attached to those jewels; they remind me of Theresa. I'd like to buy them back from you for $50,000.
Snaps Now where'd you come up with another 50,000 smackers?
Anthony Rossano I stole it from you.
Snaps Connie!
Connie [Connie enters the room] What is it, boss?
Connie [Snaps takes what he thinks is a gun, but is actually a leg and thigh of chicken] You took my gun.
Snaps [Connie leaves the room] Now you're trying to tell me you stole another 50,000 clams since the last time I saw you?
Anthony Rossano Remember that dummy corporation I set up for you to hide your protection income?
Snaps Yeah.
Anthony Rossano Remember who you made treasurer as a beard?
Snaps You didn't!
Anthony Rossano I just wrote out a check to myself. As treasurer, the bank asked me no questions.
Snaps Only a rat would steal another guy's extortion money.
Anthony Rossano Here's my offer: You give me back the jewels that are rightfully mine, and I'll give you back the money, which isn't.
Snaps All right, I guess you outsmarted me. You give me that money, and I'll give you these jewels.
Snaps Okay Doc, here's the deal: marry my daughter, and you can use all the dough in this bag to start your linguistics school. Most men spend their whole lives tryin' to get their hands on what's in here.
[Snaps empties the bag, and lingerie falls on the table; he bangs his head on the desk]
Dr. Thornton Poole [sarcastically] Mmm, that's right, Mr. Provolone. I've never seen so much money.
Dr. Thornton Poole [He picks up several pieces of lingerie] Here's money, um... and here's more money, and - Oh, look. Here's a lovely new $20 bill.
Snaps Get him back here. He said he was taking a walk around the block.
Aldo [Holds up a fish] I can't -- I'm smoking a salmon.
Snaps Put it out, get Anthony, and stash him somewhere.
Eduardo Provolone Angelo! Make me one promise.
Snaps You name it, it's done!
Eduardo Provolone Swear, in front of your family, i front of Papa Clemente, in front of JesuCristo, in front of Madonna... .
Snaps What, What?
Eduardo Provolone Swear to become honest man. Give up this shameful life.
Snaps Well, Papa... .
Eduardo Provolone Promise!
Snaps All right, Papa, if if that's what you want, I'll go straight. I promise.
Eduardo Provolone No, I am ready.
[He closes his eyes and appears to die. Angelo leans over his body when suddenly Eduardo wakes up again and slaps him one last time.]
Eduardo Provolone That's so you won't forget!
[Dies.]
Sofia Provolone [seeing Snaps hugging Roxanne] Angelo! Who is this woman?
Connie [sniffling] The new maid.
Sofia Provolone You don't have to be *that* friendly with the help.
