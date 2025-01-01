Dr. Thornton Poole[repeating the speech, with emphasis on the word "the"]Round the rough and rugged rocks, the ragged...
Snaps[tries again]Round the rough and rascal, the ragged... Aw, look, Doc, I just can't do it. I'll never learn to speak good.
Dr. Thornton PooleDo not despair, Mr. Provolone. Let's try a new line of attack, shall we? After me: "Rocco the rum-runner rubbed out Rico the Rat with his roscoe for robbing his rum-running receipts."
Snaps"Rocco the rum-runner rubbed out Rico the Rat with his roscoe for robbing his rum-running receipts."
Anthony RossanoI just wrote out a check to myself. As treasurer, the bank asked me no questions.
SnapsOnly a rat would steal another guy's extortion money.
Anthony RossanoHere's my offer: You give me back the jewels that are rightfully mine, and I'll give you back the money, which isn't.
SnapsAll right, I guess you outsmarted me. You give me that money, and I'll give you these jewels.
SnapsOkay Doc, here's the deal: marry my daughter, and you can use all the dough in this bag to start your linguistics school. Most men spend their whole lives tryin' to get their hands on what's in here.
[Snaps empties the bag, and lingerie falls on the table; he bangs his head on the desk]
Dr. Thornton Poole[sarcastically]Mmm, that's right, Mr. Provolone. I've never seen so much money.
Dr. Thornton Poole[He picks up several pieces of lingerie]Here's money, um... and here's more money, and - Oh, look. Here's a lovely new $20 bill.
SnapsGet him back here. He said he was taking a walk around the block.
Aldo[Holds up a fish]I can't -- I'm smoking a salmon.
SnapsPut it out, get Anthony, and stash him somewhere.