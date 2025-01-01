Anthony Rossano I'll make you a deal, Mr. P.

Snaps What kind of a deal?

Anthony Rossano Well, I've become attached to those jewels; they remind me of Theresa. I'd like to buy them back from you for $50,000.

Snaps Now where'd you come up with another 50,000 smackers?

Anthony Rossano I stole it from you.

Connie [Connie enters the room] What is it, boss?

Connie [Snaps takes what he thinks is a gun, but is actually a leg and thigh of chicken] You took my gun.

Snaps [Connie leaves the room] Now you're trying to tell me you stole another 50,000 clams since the last time I saw you?

Anthony Rossano Remember that dummy corporation I set up for you to hide your protection income?

Anthony Rossano Remember who you made treasurer as a beard?

Snaps You didn't!

Anthony Rossano I just wrote out a check to myself. As treasurer, the bank asked me no questions.

Snaps Only a rat would steal another guy's extortion money.

Anthony Rossano Here's my offer: You give me back the jewels that are rightfully mine, and I'll give you back the money, which isn't.