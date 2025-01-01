Menu
Tough Guys Movie Quotes

Belle I warn you, I know karate!
Leon B. Little [points his shotgun at her] I warn "you", I know Winchester!
[Harry Doyle has been summoned by his parole officer]
Richie Evans I got a call from the rest home today. She said that you were being a disruptive influence during lunch. That you refused to eat your spinach soufflé, and that you caused a riot. And that last night you made love to a woman.
Harry Doyle Do you make love to women, Richie?
Richie Evans Well, yes. Of course I do.
Harry Doyle Then how come when you do it, you're a stud and when I do it I'm a disruptive influence to society.
Richie Evans Because I'm only 28 and you're 72.
Leon B. Little How can you live in a hell hole like this? If I lived in a place like this I'd kill myself in an hour.
Belle You've been here 45 minutes.
Archie Long [from trailer]
[to the engineer]
Archie Long Your train is being robbed.
Train Engineer You're crazy. Nobody robs trains anymore.
Harry Doyle [comes up behind engineer and puts gun to his neck] I'd say you've been misinformed.
Jimmy Ellis [shouts across the diner] Hey, Vince!
Vince [annoyed] What?
Jimmy Ellis Where's Philly?
Vince Pennsylvania!
Jimmy Ellis No, no! Not "that" Philly! Philly the Mouse! Harry and Archie need him for a stick-up!
Leon B. Little I wanna get a hundred of those coppers.
Harry Doyle There's only fifty Leon.
Leon B. Little So? I'll shoot 'em all twice!
Leon B. Little [after being in the sewer for days] Goddamn Tunnel of Love! Well, don't you worry, Vinnie. A deal is a deal. Leon B. Little never quits. There's twenty-six stiffs out there who'll swear to that! Oh, daylight. All right, you chicken livers. If you're out there, you can kiss your future goodbye!
[comes upon a street gang listening to loud music]
Leon B. Little Hey, Michael Jackson! Did you see two elderly gentlemen pass this way recently?
Gang leader [scared] Oh, shit! Another one!
[scampers off with his goonies]
Leon B. Little What is it, my smell or something? Hey, fish-ass! You forgot your jukebox!
[blasts the gang's boombox with his shotgun]
Leon B. Little I hate noise pollution!
Harry Doyle [on the radio to Yablonski] We're running to Mexico!
Archie Long Tell him to open the switches all the way, or we'll wreck the goddamn train.
Harry Doyle [on the radio] Open the switches all the way, or we'll wreck the goddamn train.
Leon B. Little Let's wreck the goddamn train anyway!
Archie Long Well, Derek... Am I hot?
Derek You're practically on fire.
Derek Our colors are cherry, peach, lime, olive, and avocado.
Archie Long I don't want to eat the suit, I just want to wear it.
[last lines]
[Harry and Archie have crashed a train into Mexico. The federales show up]
Federale Captain Buenos dias señores. Put up your hands. I'm afraid you're under arrest.
[the federales aim their guns at Harry and Archie]
Harry Doyle Eh, now wait a minute, wait a minute. This ain't fair!
Federale Captain No?
Archie Long Señor, there's twelve of you and... just two of us.
Federale Captain Si?
Harry Doyle A-and you got guns, and we got nothin'.
Federale Captain But this is how we put you under arrest señor!
Archie Long Where we come from...
[points back to the US]
Archie Long ...they've got rules about making arrests.
Federale Captain Rules?
[Harry and Archie nods]
Archie Long Si.
Federale Captain What kind of rules?
[Harry and Archie glance amused at each other with a "here we go again" look]
Archie Long Well... for one thing...
[Archie kicks the captain in the crotch]
Harry Doyle What the hell are you doing here? I thought you was workin'.
Archie Long I quit.
Harry Doyle You quit?
Archie Long Couldn't take it anymore. People treating me like dirt ever since I got out of jail. Sweeping out toilets, scraping crud off dishes, my girlfriend tryin' to kill me with sex - and I'm dressing like Bozo the Clown, just to fit in! I don't want to fit in anymore.
Harry Doyle That makes two of us.
[Archie has just landed a job at Penguin's]
Archie Long What'll it be, sport?
Yogurt boy Let me have strawberry yogurt. No, chocolate. No... Strawberry!
Archie Long Look, kid... Just take your time, okay? Let me know when you've made up your mind.
Yogurt boy I've already made up my mind.
Archie Long So do you want chocolate or strawberry?
Yogurt boy Neither. I want amarillo.
[Archie starts to get it for him]
Yogurt boy Hey, that's GELLOTTI! I asked for YOGURT!
Archie Long [peering at it] I don't see any difference.
Yogurt boy GELLOTTI is made out of CREAM! YOGURT is made out of BACTERIA CULTURE! Where were you raised, in a cave?
Archie Long All right, all right...
[gets the yogurt for him]
Archie Long ... What, did I leave something out?
Yogurt boy What about my toppings? You're supposed to ask me what kind of toppings I want.
Archie Long Okay... What kind of toppings do you want?
Yogurt boy Do you have peanut butter M&M's?
[Archie starts to put those on the yogurt]
Yogurt boy Hey, what are you doing? I didn't say I WANTED m&m's! I just asked if you HAD them!
Archie Long Yeah, we got 'em.
Yogurt boy Well, I don't want 'em! Do you have Oreo pieces?
Archie Long [holding those up] You want 'em?
Yogurt boy That's why I asked. And walnuts... NOT peanuts, WALNUTS. And jellybeans... NOT m&m's; I HATE m&m's... JELLYBEANS. And almond slices instead of walnuts.
[the sweating Archie brings him the completed yogurt]
Yogurt boy Forget it; I'll just have it plain.
Archie Long [forcing himself not to faint, Archie scrapes everything off the yogurt] You sure you still want it?
Yogurt boy Of course I do! What do you think I came in here for?
[Archie throws the yogurt in the boy's face]
Archie Long [smiling] You got it, kid. That'll be a $1.60, please.
[after Leon is thrown by Harry and Archie off the Gold Coast train]
Leon B. Little This ain't over you bastards! I'm gonna get you guys, even if it takes another 30 years!
Archie Long I never thought the great Harry Doyle would turn into a gutless wimp!
Harry Doyle Keep it up Arch, I'll put another hole in that chin a yours!
Belle Call the police!
Howard I did!
[Enter Yablonski; Belle karate-chops his arm and grabs his gun]
Belle Call the police!
Deke Yablonski [grabbing his gun back] God damn it, lady! I AM the police!
Schultz You cops are so dumb, it's almost a crime to kill ya! Turn around. I said, turn around!
Archie Long Screw you.
Schultz's Parrot Screw yoooouuu!
Archie Long Screw you, too.
Schultz's Parrot Whaaat?
Archie Long Harry Doyle and Archie Long don't take it in the back.
Schultz Have it your own way... tough guys!
Leon B. Little Where are they?
Richie Evans Where are who?
Leon B. Little Harry Doyle and Archie Long.
Richie Evans That's privileged information. I can't tell you.
Leon B. Little [threatens to shoot him] Oh yeah!
Richie Evans [closes eyes] You can shoot me, but I still won't tell. Harry and Archie are my friends.
[Leon moves to filing cabinet and looks there. A moment later, Richie opens his eyes and starts to get up]
Leon B. Little You'll never make it dip-shit. Sit!
Man in gay bar Shall we?
Archie Long Shall we what?
Man in gay bar Shall we dance?
[Archie looks around and sees males dancing with each other, and suddenly realizes he's in a gay bar; he quickly leaves while the man makes an "oh well" shrug. Archie exits the place and runs into Harry on the street]
Archie Long [to Harry] You don't want to go in there!
Harry Doyle Well, what do you want to do now, Archie? Steal another empty armored truck? Maybe start a collection?
Archie Long No, we've got to do something big. Something they woun't laugh at.
Harry Doyle Like what?
Archie Long We could take down the flier!
Harry Doyle The Gold Coast Flier? That's the stupidest idea I've ever heard!
Archie Long That's what you said about the armored truck.
Harry Doyle No, I said the armored truck was dumb. This is stupid.
Leon B. Little Ah, lovers' quarrel! It breaks my heart. Turn around, worm food! Start walking! And don't try anything stupid or you'll die right here! And don't let the goggles fool ya, buster! I'm a sharpshooter!
[They enter an alleyway]
Leon B. Little All right, turn here! Turn! What the hell is this, a parade?
Harry Doyle Where are we going, friend?
Leon B. Little We're going up this alley, 'friend'.
Archie Long And then what?
Leon B. Little And then I'm coming out... alone.
[Harry and Archie move a construction barrier and Leon falls screaming down a manhole]
Leon B. Little Come back, you bastards! Let's finish it once and for all! You'll rot! It stinks down here!
Harry Doyle Finish it? Finish what?
Archie Long You sure you don't know that guy?
Harry Doyle No.
Leon B. Little Damn it, I'm up to my knees in guck!
Harry Doyle Could we be losing our memories?
Archie Long I dunno. Could be, Harry.
Leon B. Little I'm gonna get pneumonia!
Archie Long Who the hell are you, anyway?
Leon B. Little I'm Peter Pan. I've come to take you to Never-Never Land, okay? But you won't be comin' back!
Harry Doyle You mind telling us why you want to kill us?
Leon B. Little I'm Leon B. Little.
Archie Long Archie Long, Harry Doyle: So?
Leon B. Little Leon B. Little! Don't the name mean nothin' to ya?
Archie Long Archie Long, Harry Doyle: No.
Leon B. Little Do you at least know Vinnie Mendelman?
Archie Long Archie Long, Harry Doyle: Yeah.
Leon B. Little [to a reporter] Thank God they know somebody!
[first lines]
Archie Long I'm tellin' ya, Harry...
Harry Doyle I know, I know. We could have got away with it.
Archie Long Did I say that before?
Harry Doyle Every day for thirty years.
Leon B. Little Surrender's for wimps! I vote we die!
Harry Doyle We ain't gonna rob no train!
Gang leader I don't know how old you is, but you ain't getting any older.
[repeated line]
Archie Long Anything you say, Harry.
Harry Doyle There ain't nothing to steal on the Gold Coast Flier.
Archie Long So? We'll steal the whole Goddamn train and ride it to Mexico.
Harry Doyle What for?
Archie Long To prove we can do it! It's the only thing that we'll have done to have worked out.
Harry Doyle You can't do this!
Archie Long Harry, I'm sick and tired of you telling me what I can do and what I can't do.
Harry Doyle Archie, the Gold Coast Flier is no armored truck. It's a 70-ton train speeding at 100 miles per hour.
Archie Long That didn't stop us the last time.
Harry Doyle The last time we were 30 years younger and we got caught. We were put away for 30 years!
Archie Long Now we're 30 years smarter. We woun't make the same mistakes.
Harry Doyle That's right. Because we ain't gonna do it.
Bank Robber #1 [as Harry wrests his gun from him] I'll kill you, man! I was only kiddin', Grampa! Let me go!
Harry Doyle Grampa, huh?
Archie Long What are you gonna do with him, Harry?
Harry Doyle I'm gonna blow his head off.
Archie Long No, you don't want to do that.
Harry Doyle He was disrespectful to me!
Archie Long But you just got your suit cleaned. You'll get brains all over it.
Harry Doyle This punk don't have any brains.
Archie Long Yeah. But there'll be blood. All red and sticky, *bleah*. It'll be messy.
Harry Doyle Get a mop!
Archie Long Okay...
[Harry cocks the gun and the robber faints]
Archie Long These guys are in the wrong business.
Harry Doyle They don't make crooks like they used to.
[Yablonski is eating a sandwich in his car spying on Harry and Archie when he gets a signal on his police radio]
Jarvis 1-Adam 27, please respond.
Deke Yablonski 1-Adam 27.
Jarvis Yablonski, this is Jarvis. What the hell are you doing?
Deke Yablonski Eating lunch, sir.
Jarvis Bullshit, Yablonski! I know what you're doing, and if you're not back here in ten minutes, you're going to be eating your retirement dinner tonight.
Deke Yablonski Yes, sir.
[tossing his sandwich aside]
Deke Yablonski Son of a bitch!
Harry Doyle You know, Arch, I never met so many stupid people in one day.
Archie Long Ugly too.
Archie Long [Asking Derek for advice on clothes for a date] She said "look hot". How about something in blue?
Derek Blue is cold, sir. Red, is hot.
Archie Long Okay, something in red.
Derek We don't carry red, sir. Our colors are: peach, lime, cherry, mocha, almond, and avocado.
Archie Long Hey, I don't wanna eat the suit, I just wanna wear it.
Derek [Deadpan] Ha-ha-ha. One moment, sir.
[in Harry's nightmare, Archie is about to hold the conductor up when suddenly he spins around and turns out to be Yablonski]
Deke Yablonski Once a thief, always a thief.
Harry Doyle And I ain't goin' to your funeral!
Archie Long You ain't invited!
[taking Archie to a second job]
Richie Evans Look I know how you feel, but you can't go throwing yogurt into everyone's faces when you lose your cool.
Harry Doyle I never met so many stupid people in one day.
Prison Guard [to Harry] Now move along, before I arrest you and the bird.
Leon B. Little [hears sirens approaching] Uh-oh! Coppers.
[grabs nearby walker and starts to stand up]
Cop [rushes up and helps Leon] You okay, sir?
Leon B. Little Yeah, I'm fine. I'm fine.
[after cop leaves, mutters]
Leon B. Little Assholes.
[after learning that Archie and Harry stole an armored truck]
Richie Evans I can't believe you guys stole an armored truck.
Philly Hey guys, that deal we we're talking about... *nice*.
Richie Evans They came out of prison asking for our help, and all we did was give them a bunch of rules!
Richie's Boss That's the system.
Richie Evans No, no. We treated them like little children. We told them where to live, where to work, who to see, how to behave!
Richie's Boss That's how this system works.
Richie Evans Well, then this system *sucks.*
[at the open prison gate]
Archie Long After you.
Harry Doyle No, after you.
Archie Long No, no. Age before beauty.
Harry Doyle [laughing] Pearls before swine!
Archie Long Anything you say, Harry... long as we get the hell out of here.
Prison Guard [tauntingly] See you guys in one week!
[Archie flips him the bird behind his back]
