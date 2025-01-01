[Archie has just landed a job at Penguin's]

Archie Long What'll it be, sport?

Yogurt boy Let me have strawberry yogurt. No, chocolate. No... Strawberry!

Archie Long Look, kid... Just take your time, okay? Let me know when you've made up your mind.

Yogurt boy I've already made up my mind.

Archie Long So do you want chocolate or strawberry?

Yogurt boy Neither. I want amarillo.

[Archie starts to get it for him]

Yogurt boy Hey, that's GELLOTTI! I asked for YOGURT!

Archie Long [peering at it] I don't see any difference.

Yogurt boy GELLOTTI is made out of CREAM! YOGURT is made out of BACTERIA CULTURE! Where were you raised, in a cave?

Archie Long All right, all right...

[gets the yogurt for him]

Archie Long ... What, did I leave something out?

Yogurt boy What about my toppings? You're supposed to ask me what kind of toppings I want.

Archie Long Okay... What kind of toppings do you want?

Yogurt boy Do you have peanut butter M&M's?

[Archie starts to put those on the yogurt]

Yogurt boy Hey, what are you doing? I didn't say I WANTED m&m's! I just asked if you HAD them!

Archie Long Yeah, we got 'em.

Yogurt boy Well, I don't want 'em! Do you have Oreo pieces?

Archie Long [holding those up] You want 'em?

Yogurt boy That's why I asked. And walnuts... NOT peanuts, WALNUTS. And jellybeans... NOT m&m's; I HATE m&m's... JELLYBEANS. And almond slices instead of walnuts.

[the sweating Archie brings him the completed yogurt]

Yogurt boy Forget it; I'll just have it plain.

Archie Long [forcing himself not to faint, Archie scrapes everything off the yogurt] You sure you still want it?

Yogurt boy Of course I do! What do you think I came in here for?

[Archie throws the yogurt in the boy's face]