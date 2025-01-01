[Archie has just landed a job at Penguin's]
Yogurt boy
Let me have strawberry yogurt. No, chocolate. No... Strawberry!
Archie Long
Look, kid... Just take your time, okay? Let me know when you've made up your mind.
Yogurt boy
I've already made up my mind.
Yogurt boy
Neither. I want amarillo.
[Archie starts to get it for him]
Yogurt boy
Hey, that's GELLOTTI! I asked for YOGURT!
Archie Long
[peering at it]
I don't see any difference.
Yogurt boy
GELLOTTI is made out of CREAM! YOGURT is made out of BACTERIA CULTURE! Where were you raised, in a cave?
[gets the yogurt for him]
Yogurt boy
What about my toppings? You're supposed to ask me what kind of toppings I want.
Yogurt boy
Do you have peanut butter M&M's?
[Archie starts to put those on the yogurt]
Yogurt boy
Hey, what are you doing? I didn't say I WANTED m&m's! I just asked if you HAD them!
Yogurt boy
Well, I don't want 'em! Do you have Oreo pieces?
Yogurt boy
That's why I asked. And walnuts... NOT peanuts, WALNUTS. And jellybeans... NOT m&m's; I HATE m&m's... JELLYBEANS. And almond slices instead of walnuts.
[the sweating Archie brings him the completed yogurt]
Yogurt boy
Forget it; I'll just have it plain.
Archie Long
[forcing himself not to faint, Archie scrapes everything off the yogurt]
You sure you still want it?
Yogurt boy
Of course I do! What do you think I came in here for?
[Archie throws the yogurt in the boy's face]
Archie Long
[smiling]
You got it, kid. That'll be a $1.60, please.