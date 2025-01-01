[Trying to warn Pearl Harbor of the impending Japanese attack]
Senator Chapman
This is, uh, Senator Samuel S. Chapman, of the United States Senate on board the aircraft carrier Nimitz. Captain Yelland is here with me.
Pearl Harbor Radio Operator
You're on a what?
Senator Chapman
I repeat. I am Senator Samuel S. Chapman onboard the U.S.S. Nimitz.
Pearl Harbor Radio Operator
Alright, whoever the hell you are. Use of military frequencies by unauthorized personnel is a felony.
Senator Chapman
Now listen here, sir!
Pearl Harbor Radio Operator
As we have no aircraft carrier Nimitz and no Captain Yelland I suggest, asshole, that you stop impersonating some other asshole and get off the air! You're wasting our time!
Senator Chapman
How dare you talk to me that way!