Saturn 3 Movie Quotes

Benson Now tell me. Can you talk? Or are you malfunctioning?
Hector I AM NOT MALFUNCTIONING - YOU ARE
[Alex is about to touch Hector's storage tube]
Benson No taction contact!
Alex You mean, "Don't touch?"
Alex It's time we get to bed, Captain.
Benson Yes, you have a great body. May I use it?
Alex I'm with the major.
Benson For his personal consumption only?
Alex Yes.
Benson That's penally unsocial on Earth, you know that?
Alex Well, it's not here. Enjoy your blues.
Benson I wish you would talk! You know you can; why won't you talk?
Hector NOT YET READY
Benson Why not? What have I done wrong?
Hector MURDER
Benson Not that! Blank that; that's not what I meant.
Hector BLANKED AS ORDERED
Benson That was an improper thought leakage. - What have I done wrong?
Hector YOU FAILED COURSE
Benson Don't get smart.
Hector WHAT SHALL I GET
Alex Haven't you even had a dog?
Benson A few times.
Alex Well, didn't they have names?
Benson Just something to eat.
Benson Saturn 3. When they want to...
Benson Benson, Adam: give the Solar System...
Adam an enema, that's where they stick the tube in. We've heard that one!
Benson Are you aware of Alex?
Hector AFFIRMATIVE
Benson What do you think?
Hector BEAUTIFUL
Benson What do YOU know about it? Don't get ideas about your station, Hector.
Hector KILLER
Adam It's not your fault, Hector.
Hector [Using Benson's voice] Turn around.
Adam It's not her fault.
Hector Turn around.
[last lines]
Adam It's everyone's fault.
[last lines]
Hector [as they both fall into a pool with a time bomb] NO... NO STOP DESIST... I AM YOUR SUPERIOR
[both hit the water as the bomb detonates]
[last lines]
Flight Captain I'd suggest you walk to ports and get a good position for a swell view of Mother Earth, coming right up.
Benson I know why you're denying me hospitality.
Alex We offered you the run of the place.
Benson I'm talking about you. Your body is very beautiful. I'd like to use it.
Alex I'm not interested.
Benson On Earth, we use our bodies to give ourselves pleasure.
Alex No, thanks.
Benson Earth is hungry.
Adam That's why we're here.
Benson Your research is behind schedule.
Adam We're doing all we can.
Benson Not enough. You need help.
Adam And you're the help?
Captain James Is that you, Benson? How you doing? So you blew the mental test? Huh? "Potentially unstable". Huh! I'd have been unstable, too, when I was going to get Saturn 3. Huh! Saturn 3. You're not going to appeal are you?
Alex You've been listening to our cuckoo.
Adam He's not so cuckoo.
Alex Are you sure he's taking it apart?
Adam Either he takes it apart or it takes him apart.
Adam Did you know the original Hector came to a tragic end? He was slain by Achilles, his body dragged around the walls of Troy.
Benson It's you. He wants you. We both do. He's learned too much from me.
Benson I'm today. He's yesterday.
Alex [showering together] One thing I envy him.
Adam What's that?
Alex He's breathed. I mean we lead a shut life here. It must be really something to go outside and breathe.
Adam When I was last there, if you went outside and breathed, the pollution count was liable to rust your tubes!
[spanks Alex on her bottom and laughs as he leaves]
Alex Blue dreamers?
Adam Mm-hmm.
Alex Now?
Adam Why not?
Alex I don't feel anything.
Adam You always want instantaneous satisfaction.
Alex Did you ever take one?
Adam Blue dreamers?
Alex Did you?
Adam Years ago.
Alex What was it like?
Adam Huh?
Alex You heard me.
Adam Interesting.
Alex Let's try one... together.
Alex Can I get you anything? Some herbal?
Benson No. I'll just take a couple blues and crash.
Alex Blues?
Benson Blues. Blue dreamers.
Alex Sleeping pills?
Benson You've never heard of blues? You really lead a shut life here. Don't you?
Alex I choose to be here.
Benson What you can't stand, you run from. Like you ran from Earth.
Adam That's right. To get away from people like you.
Benson To set up your own little universe?
Adam To help feed yours.
Adam What's emergency procedure?
Benson I don't know.
Adam You don't know?
Benson If we weren't in eclipse, we could call Central.
Adam And if we were chickens, we could lay eggs.
Alex You're quite an event in our lives.
Benson Well, I guess you don't get many drop-ins on Saturn 3.
Survey 19 Captain How's our space girl?
Hector [disguised as Adam] She's wonderful. In fact, she's perfect.
Hector I'm you, I'm Adam and the other one. I'm everyone. Conversation is an art. I do it to perfection.
[first lines]
Announcement Captain James, your presence on pad 73, immediate, urgent.
Benson How can you bear it, an older man?
Adam Hydroponics, Hydroponics, Hydroponics!
