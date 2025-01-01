Menu
Films
Saturn 3
Saturn 3 Movie Quotes
Saturn 3 Movie Quotes
Benson
Now tell me. Can you talk? Or are you malfunctioning?
Hector
I AM NOT MALFUNCTIONING - YOU ARE
[Alex is about to touch Hector's storage tube]
Benson
No taction contact!
Alex
You mean, "Don't touch?"
Alex
It's time we get to bed, Captain.
Benson
Yes, you have a great body. May I use it?
Alex
I'm with the major.
Benson
For his personal consumption only?
Alex
Yes.
Benson
That's penally unsocial on Earth, you know that?
Alex
Well, it's not here. Enjoy your blues.
Benson
I wish you would talk! You know you can; why won't you talk?
Hector
NOT YET READY
Benson
Why not? What have I done wrong?
Hector
MURDER
Benson
Not that! Blank that; that's not what I meant.
Hector
BLANKED AS ORDERED
Benson
That was an improper thought leakage. - What have I done wrong?
Hector
YOU FAILED COURSE
Benson
Don't get smart.
Hector
WHAT SHALL I GET
Alex
Haven't you even had a dog?
Benson
A few times.
Alex
Well, didn't they have names?
Benson
Just something to eat.
Benson
Saturn 3. When they want to...
Benson
Benson, Adam: give the Solar System...
Adam
an enema, that's where they stick the tube in. We've heard that one!
Benson
Are you aware of Alex?
Hector
AFFIRMATIVE
Benson
What do you think?
Hector
BEAUTIFUL
Benson
What do YOU know about it? Don't get ideas about your station, Hector.
Hector
KILLER
Adam
It's not your fault, Hector.
Hector
[Using Benson's voice] Turn around.
Adam
It's not her fault.
Hector
Turn around.
[last lines]
Adam
It's everyone's fault.
[last lines]
Hector
[as they both fall into a pool with a time bomb] NO... NO STOP DESIST... I AM YOUR SUPERIOR
[both hit the water as the bomb detonates]
[last lines]
Flight Captain
I'd suggest you walk to ports and get a good position for a swell view of Mother Earth, coming right up.
Benson
I know why you're denying me hospitality.
Alex
We offered you the run of the place.
Benson
I'm talking about you. Your body is very beautiful. I'd like to use it.
Alex
I'm not interested.
Benson
On Earth, we use our bodies to give ourselves pleasure.
Alex
No, thanks.
Benson
Earth is hungry.
Adam
That's why we're here.
Benson
Your research is behind schedule.
Adam
We're doing all we can.
Benson
Not enough. You need help.
Adam
And you're the help?
Captain James
Is that you, Benson? How you doing? So you blew the mental test? Huh? "Potentially unstable". Huh! I'd have been unstable, too, when I was going to get Saturn 3. Huh! Saturn 3. You're not going to appeal are you?
Alex
You've been listening to our cuckoo.
Adam
He's not so cuckoo.
Alex
Are you sure he's taking it apart?
Adam
Either he takes it apart or it takes him apart.
Adam
Did you know the original Hector came to a tragic end? He was slain by Achilles, his body dragged around the walls of Troy.
Benson
It's you. He wants you. We both do. He's learned too much from me.
Benson
I'm today. He's yesterday.
Alex
[showering together]
One thing I envy him.
Adam
What's that?
Alex
He's breathed. I mean we lead a shut life here. It must be really something to go outside and breathe.
Adam
When I was last there, if you went outside and breathed, the pollution count was liable to rust your tubes!
[spanks Alex on her bottom and laughs as he leaves]
Alex
Blue dreamers?
Adam
Mm-hmm.
Alex
Now?
Adam
Why not?
Alex
I don't feel anything.
Adam
You always want instantaneous satisfaction.
Alex
Did you ever take one?
Adam
Blue dreamers?
Alex
Did you?
Adam
Years ago.
Alex
What was it like?
Adam
Huh?
Alex
You heard me.
Adam
Interesting.
Alex
Let's try one... together.
Alex
Can I get you anything? Some herbal?
Benson
No. I'll just take a couple blues and crash.
Alex
Blues?
Benson
Blues. Blue dreamers.
Alex
Sleeping pills?
Benson
You've never heard of blues? You really lead a shut life here. Don't you?
Alex
I choose to be here.
Benson
What you can't stand, you run from. Like you ran from Earth.
Adam
That's right. To get away from people like you.
Benson
To set up your own little universe?
Adam
To help feed yours.
Adam
What's emergency procedure?
Benson
I don't know.
Adam
You don't know?
Benson
If we weren't in eclipse, we could call Central.
Adam
And if we were chickens, we could lay eggs.
Alex
You're quite an event in our lives.
Benson
Well, I guess you don't get many drop-ins on Saturn 3.
Survey 19 Captain
How's our space girl?
Hector
[disguised as Adam] She's wonderful. In fact, she's perfect.
Hector
I'm you, I'm Adam and the other one. I'm everyone. Conversation is an art. I do it to perfection.
[first lines]
Announcement
Captain James, your presence on pad 73, immediate, urgent.
Benson
How can you bear it, an older man?
Adam
Hydroponics, Hydroponics, Hydroponics!
