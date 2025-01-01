Menu
Old Boy Movie Quotes

Old Boy Movie Quotes

Chaney I swear, I don't know nothin'! I swear before God and eight motherfuckin' white people!
Chaney Shit, you might wanna think about what you're doing here!
Joe Doucett I've been thinking about it for the last 20 years.
Adrian Heaven make me free of it. The rest is silence.
Chaney [as Joe straps him down and interrogates him with a knife blade] Wait. What?
Joe Doucett Hold still...
Chaney Cocksucker!
[Joe continues to cut his neck]
Chaney Ow! Ow! Motherfucker. OW! SHIT!
Joe Doucett [smirks] Heh, heh.
Chaney YOU NO-DICK, ASS-LICKING SON OF A BITCH! FUCK YOU!
Joe Doucett No, fuck you!
[Joe cuts him more]
Chaney OH! YOU BOOGER-EATING, PISS-DRINKING MOTHERFUCKER! If you stop now you may get out of here alive!
Joe Doucett I'm gonna keep going till I can pull your head off with my bare hands! Okay?
Chaney [frantic] Listen to me. LISTEN TO ME! I only run this place, all right? I was hired to keep you here!
Joe Doucett Who hired you?
Chaney I can't tell you that!
Joe Doucett Then do me a favor and shut the fuck up! Who hired you?
Chaney I don't know his fuckin' name!
Burly Man [playing crossword puzzle] 39 across, alter ego to Edmund Dantes.
Joe Doucett Count of Monte Cristo
[Joe smashes his hammer in Marco's skull and screams]
Chaney [observing people on the monitors begging for food] Hello time to feed the pets.
Chaney God Damn these motherfuckers don't do shit!
Chaney Let's go motherfucker, me and you, man to man come on. SHIT.
Chaney You want some get back, let me off this table so you and me can go at it motherfucker. What do you say how about it?
