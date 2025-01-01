Chaney [as Joe straps him down and interrogates him with a knife blade] Wait. What?

Joe Doucett Hold still...

[Joe continues to cut his neck]

Chaney YOU NO-DICK, ASS-LICKING SON OF A BITCH! FUCK YOU!

Joe Doucett No, fuck you!

[Joe cuts him more]

Chaney OH! YOU BOOGER-EATING, PISS-DRINKING MOTHERFUCKER! If you stop now you may get out of here alive!

Joe Doucett I'm gonna keep going till I can pull your head off with my bare hands! Okay?

Chaney [frantic] Listen to me. LISTEN TO ME! I only run this place, all right? I was hired to keep you here!

Joe Doucett Who hired you?

Chaney I can't tell you that!

Joe Doucett Then do me a favor and shut the fuck up! Who hired you?