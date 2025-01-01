Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Old Boy
Old Boy Movie Quotes
Old Boy Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Chaney
I swear, I don't know nothin'! I swear before God and eight motherfuckin' white people!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chaney
Shit, you might wanna think about what you're doing here!
Joe Doucett
I've been thinking about it for the last 20 years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adrian
Heaven make me free of it. The rest is silence.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chaney
[as Joe straps him down and interrogates him with a knife blade]
Wait. What?
Joe Doucett
Hold still...
Chaney
Cocksucker!
[Joe continues to cut his neck]
Chaney
Ow! Ow! Motherfucker. OW! SHIT!
Joe Doucett
[smirks]
Heh, heh.
Chaney
YOU NO-DICK, ASS-LICKING SON OF A BITCH! FUCK YOU!
Joe Doucett
No, fuck you!
[Joe cuts him more]
Chaney
OH! YOU BOOGER-EATING, PISS-DRINKING MOTHERFUCKER! If you stop now you may get out of here alive!
Joe Doucett
I'm gonna keep going till I can pull your head off with my bare hands! Okay?
Chaney
[frantic]
Listen to me. LISTEN TO ME! I only run this place, all right? I was hired to keep you here!
Joe Doucett
Who hired you?
Chaney
I can't tell you that!
Joe Doucett
Then do me a favor and shut the fuck up! Who hired you?
Chaney
I don't know his fuckin' name!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Burly Man
[playing crossword puzzle]
39 across, alter ego to Edmund Dantes.
Joe Doucett
Count of Monte Cristo
[Joe smashes his hammer in Marco's skull and screams]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chaney
[observing people on the monitors begging for food]
Hello time to feed the pets.
Chaney
God Damn these motherfuckers don't do shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chaney
Let's go motherfucker, me and you, man to man come on. SHIT.
Chaney
You want some get back, let me off this table so you and me can go at it motherfucker. What do you say how about it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Samuel L. Jackson
Josh Brolin
Sharlto Copley
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree