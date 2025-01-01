January[January contemplates renting her own apartment]I wouldn't ask Mike for the money. I have none of my own.
Linda RiggsYou'll work for Linda Riggs and Gloss magazine. With the circles you're traveling in, honey, you're an asset.
JanuaryLinda, I can't write!
Linda RiggsNeither can I! All you do is research. We have an entire staff of underpaid schmucks who do the writing. Oh, my dear, it's so lucky for you you've fallen into my hands. I'll teach you everything: writing, screwing, everything! Do you know what a man said to me last night? He said, "Linda, you have a ten fingers like a mouth and a mouth like ten fingers!" Now, you couldn't ask for a better reference than that, could you?
KarlaIncidentally, Dee, the leading men in my pictures would say to me, "You are so beautiful when you are angry!"
[approaches Dee to embrace her from behind]
KarlaI'm sorry I can't say the same for you.
Linda RiggsI don't intend to die. There's no future in it.
Tom Colt[talking about January's feelings for her father]I've always had a hunch I was just a replacement.
Tom ColtI hate to end our little talk on a note of slight but unquestionable vulgarity, but I do have to pee.