Kinoafisha Films Once Is Not Enough Once Is Not Enough Movie Quotes

Once Is Not Enough Movie Quotes

Linda Riggs Listen, if you don't appreciate rock, I've got plenty of others. Mood stuff.
[flips through record collection]
Linda Riggs How's this? "Music To Get It Up By".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
January I didn't know men used hairspray.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
January [January contemplates renting her own apartment] I wouldn't ask Mike for the money. I have none of my own.
Linda Riggs You'll work for Linda Riggs and Gloss magazine. With the circles you're traveling in, honey, you're an asset.
January Linda, I can't write!
Linda Riggs Neither can I! All you do is research. We have an entire staff of underpaid schmucks who do the writing. Oh, my dear, it's so lucky for you you've fallen into my hands. I'll teach you everything: writing, screwing, everything! Do you know what a man said to me last night? He said, "Linda, you have a ten fingers like a mouth and a mouth like ten fingers!" Now, you couldn't ask for a better reference than that, could you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karla Incidentally, Dee, the leading men in my pictures would say to me, "You are so beautiful when you are angry!"
[approaches Dee to embrace her from behind]
Karla I'm sorry I can't say the same for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda Riggs I don't intend to die. There's no future in it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Colt [talking about January's feelings for her father] I've always had a hunch I was just a replacement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Colt I hate to end our little talk on a note of slight but unquestionable vulgarity, but I do have to pee.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro
Deborah Raffin
Melina Mercouri
David Janssen
