Jenny SimmsAbe! Abe! Oh, how do I fuss with a man who's likely to be buried tomorrow?
[pause]
Jenny SimmsI shouldn't have said that.
Abe CrossBut you think that's how it might be, right?
Jenny SimmsI don't want to think it, but... it could turn out that way.
Abe CrossJenny, there's nobody faster with a gun than me. I've known it ever since I was a kid, ever since the first time I ever picked up a gun. There's nothing good or bad about it. There's certainly nothing brave or noble, but that's just the way it is. It's something I can do. And it's something I can do better than anybody in the whole world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will TennerayNora, I ain't never gonna be beat in no gunfight. That's the only thing in this goddam world I'm sure of.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will TennerayA job? Suckerin' fools to buy drinks? 'Cept I wear my pants on the outside I'm no different from Jenny you laid with last night.
Abe CrossGuess I know what your talkin' about. I worked a job myself before I went out prospectin' this last time.
Will TennerayLet me finish! We say we're gonna do it. All those men bettin', honest women too. Can't keep from lookin' at us, afraid they're gonna miss something. You think they wouldn't pay, pay a lot, to see us shoot it out?
Abe CrossNo, they wouldn't. Not as long as they knew it was some kind of show. But you're not talkin' about some kind of show, are you?
Francisco Alvarez[announcing to bullfight attendees]Next Sunday, at this same time, you will see something that has never been seen before! Not a man and a bull, but two men! Two men will meet here in a gunfight to the death!