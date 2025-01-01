Menu
A Gunfight Movie Quotes

Jenny Simms Abe! Abe! Oh, how do I fuss with a man who's likely to be buried tomorrow?
[pause]
Jenny Simms I shouldn't have said that.
Abe Cross But you think that's how it might be, right?
Jenny Simms I don't want to think it, but... it could turn out that way.
Abe Cross Jenny, there's nobody faster with a gun than me. I've known it ever since I was a kid, ever since the first time I ever picked up a gun. There's nothing good or bad about it. There's certainly nothing brave or noble, but that's just the way it is. It's something I can do. And it's something I can do better than anybody in the whole world.
Will Tenneray Nora, I ain't never gonna be beat in no gunfight. That's the only thing in this goddam world I'm sure of.
Will Tenneray A job? Suckerin' fools to buy drinks? 'Cept I wear my pants on the outside I'm no different from Jenny you laid with last night.
Abe Cross Guess I know what your talkin' about. I worked a job myself before I went out prospectin' this last time.
Will Tenneray Doin' what?
Abe Cross Trick shootin'. Medicine show. 'Sides me, they had a midget and a tattooed feller.
Will Tenneray [snorts] That says it better.
Bud Tenneray Ol' Kyle says Cross is the fastest man with a gun there ever was.
Will Tenneray Well, that's been said about lots of fellas. Most of them dead now.
Will Tenneray [after a tussle, each man squares off and reaches for his gun] Ain't this familiar? What do we do now? Draw?
Abe Cross I don't want to kill you, Tenneray.
Will Tenneray I don't want to kill you either. What's that got to do with it?
Abe Cross That oughta put the fear of God into you!
Will Tenneray Well, I ain't fightin' God... unless you've been holding out on me?
Abe Cross Something bothering you, Alvarez?
Francisco Alvarez What you plan is ugly. Don't you think it is ugly?
Will Tenneray What's so pretty about a bullfighter and his friends chopping up some poor bull for money?
Francisco Alvarez That is not the same. You do not fight in anger or defense. How can the winner live?
Will Tenneray A lot better than he's living right now.
Will Tenneray Is that all you want?
Abe Cross I ain't short on wants, Tenneray, but I don't see where it's any of your business.
Will Tenneray Ah, it could be.
Abe Cross In what way?
Will Tenneray The way you said last night... about selling tickets.
Abe Cross Tickets? You mean tickets for folks to watch us kill each other?
Will Tenneray That's what I mean.
Abe Cross Oh, c'mon, man. You gotta know I said that to show you what a fool thing it was.
Will Tenneray Let's think about this a second. Both of us come right out and say we're gonna face off.
Abe Cross Now what in hell you talkin' about?
Will Tenneray Let me finish! We say we're gonna do it. All those men bettin', honest women too. Can't keep from lookin' at us, afraid they're gonna miss something. You think they wouldn't pay, pay a lot, to see us shoot it out?
Abe Cross No, they wouldn't. Not as long as they knew it was some kind of show. But you're not talkin' about some kind of show, are you?
Will Tenneray No, I'm not.
Abe Cross Then what you're saying is that one of us ought to really kill the other. Is that what you're saying?
Will Tenneray Winner take all. Loser won't need any.
Francisco Alvarez [announcing to bullfight attendees] Next Sunday, at this same time, you will see something that has never been seen before! Not a man and a bull, but two men! Two men will meet here in a gunfight to the death!
Abe Cross You stay the hell away from me, ya hear?
Abe Cross Old Earp. He never was one to risk anything just to put on a show.
Will Tenneray No, no, he wasn't.
