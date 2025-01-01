Menu
There Was a Crooked Man... Movie Quotes

Woodward Lopeman Don't tell me you can't make speeches. You could talk a coyote out of a chicken!
Mr. Lomax A man works like a nigger all his life to get ahead. Some bastard just comes along and takes it from him.
Woodward Lopeman Why do you work at it so hard, proving you're a son-of-a-bitch?
Paris Pittman Jr. Because I am. It's my profession and I'm on top!
Woodward Lopeman [looking at the oft-used barrel bathtubs] Which one of these is the freshest?
Paris Pittman Jr. [sardonically] I wouldn't let a cow drink out of any of them.
Paris Pittman Jr. [Entering with a mask intending to rob the family] Ah, nothing like fried chicken while it's still hot and crispy! So the quicker you open that safe and give us the money, the quicker you can get back to that tasty-looking chicken.
Cyrus McNutt They're killing me by inches, Dudley!
Dudley Whinner You'll outlive us all. You got a lot of inches.
Paris Pittman Jr. [at dedication of new prison dining hall] On behalf of the men, I'd like to express to the Lieutenant Governor and to you, warden, and to the schoolteacher and the other distinguished guests and all those law-abiding citizens out there, just how much all this means to us in here. Imagine, after all we've been, all we've done to society,
[lifts plate, smiling]
Paris Pittman Jr. we get chicken and green peas and mashed potatoes!
[beams, then flings plate at the wall over warden's head]
Paris Pittman Jr. [to his cell mates about an escape plan] Anyway, start smelling around and don't forget, I'm trusting you to keep quiet. All of you, keep quiet.
The Missouri Kid [Cynically] Like askin' a pack of coyotes to keep quiet about a dead horse.
The Governor This territory has laws for men to live by and that's the real point of everything! When you haven't got laws, you've got lawlessness and that leads to crime!
Cook You ain't getting your ass shot for no white man's money!
Dudley Whinner [backs into a potbelly stove] Jumpin' Jehosaphat! My-my-my-my-my-my hiney's on fire! My hiney's on fire!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Arthur O'Connell
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
John Randolph
Hume Cronyn
Burgess Meredith
Virginia Capers
