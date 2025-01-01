Levi Walking Bear Dumb Indians!

Taw Jackson Looks like they're getting ready to move out.

Levi Walking Bear They are. Squaws, old men, children - Pierce has starved them out. He'll have all the land now.

Taw Jackson What about Wild Horse?

Levi Walking Bear He and the warriors are stayin', but Pierce will hunt them down, too. Dumb Indians.

Taw Jackson And you're smart?