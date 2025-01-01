Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The War Wagon The War Wagon Movie Quotes

The War Wagon Movie Quotes

[after shooting down two bad guys]
Lomax Mine hit the ground first.
Taw Jackson Mine was taller.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax Well, I guess you don't know about his new toy - a little iron-plated thing he calls "The War Wagon."
Taw Jackson It takes an average shipment of fifty thousand in gold from Emmett to the railhead in El Paso 43 1/2 miles away.
Lomax Then there are a few guards...
Taw Jackson Thirty-three of 'em. Twenty-eight outriders and five in the coach. Each man is armed with a Henry repeating rifle, two Colts and two hundred rounds of ammunition.
Lomax What's all this got to do with me?
Taw Jackson We're going to take that wagon.
Lomax We are? Have you taken a look lately at the cemetery in Emmett? There's a bunch of cheap wooden crosses in one corner all kind of crowded in together. That's the tribute to the last fools who tried to stop The War Wagon. Like facts? A dollar fifteen for the casket, twelve cents for the crosses - Pierce foots the bill. A dollar twenty seven seems a poor price for a man's life - especially mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Levi Walking Bear Dumb Indians!
Taw Jackson Looks like they're getting ready to move out.
Levi Walking Bear They are. Squaws, old men, children - Pierce has starved them out. He'll have all the land now.
Taw Jackson What about Wild Horse?
Levi Walking Bear He and the warriors are stayin', but Pierce will hunt them down, too. Dumb Indians.
Taw Jackson And you're smart?
Levi Walking Bear Sure! Because I've learned to live in the white man's world and do what they do. Grab all you can, anytime you can.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax Do you always wear a gun over your underwear?
Taw Jackson Just lately.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax I can't afford to let you get killed, unless I do it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Taw Jackson In four days, Pierce is going to make the biggest gold shipment ever made out of the territory - a half a million dollars.
Lomax How are we goin' to take it? With the Prussian army?
Taw Jackson With three other fellas. Five of us.
Lomax Five. I'm kind of glad I didn't kill you tonight - you're funny as hell!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax [Jackson and Lomax see a man getting shot at by a gang] Let me guess which one's your friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax You caused me a lot of embarrassment! You're the only man I shot, that I didn't kill.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Taw Jackson Did you know why Pierce wanted you to kill me?
Lomax Sure, so he could legally steal your land once he found there was gold on it. You were a hard-working rancher defending your property, yet it's you who gets shot, framed and sent to jail. I always thought that was kind of amusing.
Taw Jackson Well, it's nice to find a fellow with a keen sense of humor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax What made you think I wouldn't kill you?
Taw Jackson Curiosity.
Lomax Well, you're still alive. Now what's to keep you that way?
Taw Jackson Money.
Lomax How much?
Taw Jackson Your share will be over a hundred thousand.
Lomax That's what I've always said the world needs... more simple understanding to bring people together!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Taw and Levi negotiate with Chief Wild Horse for his warriors' assistance in their attack on The War Wagon]
Levi Walking Bear He says your enemy is his enemy.
Taw Jackson Good!
Levi Walking Bear No. He says he will lose too many braves.
Taw Jackson Ask him, "Does he ride with warriors, or women?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax Oh great, just great. I'm out a hundred thousand of my share, two thousand from Levi...
[to Levi who is riding off towards the Indians sifting through the barrels of flour where Taw's gang has hidden the gold dust]
Lomax Where are you going?
Levi Walking Bear Back to my people.
Lomax Now what am I supposed to do, live with the Indians for the next year and open up a bakery? And with Pierce dead, it doesn't even pay to kill you any more!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Lomax How much is there and what did you do with it?
Taw Jackson A hundred thousand. I hid it.
Lomax Where?
Taw Jackson I'll let you know in about six months.
Lomax Six months? I want it now!
Taw Jackson Now it wouldn't be smart to start flashing gold dust around right after a robbery would it?
Lomax What am I supposed to do in the mean time, huh?
Taw Jackson Well, for one thing, you better make damned sure I stay alive.
Lomax That's a twenty-four hour a day job!
Taw Jackson That's your problem... partner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[during the fight with Wild Horse's braves, the wagon with the stolen gold hidden in the flour barrels flips over spilling it's contents among the grateful Indian women]
Lomax They're picking it clean! Why didn't you stop 'em?
Taw Jackson Well, just how do I go about that?
Levi Walking Bear I'm afraid Taw's right, Lomax. They'll fight you.
Lomax Shut up, you Indian!
Levi Walking Bear I know my people. To them it's flour.
Lomax Flour? What about the gold?
Levi Walking Bear As far as they know, it's just food.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Hyatt Say, ah, how come you're married to Wes?
Kate I ain't really. He bartered me.
Billy Hyatt Bartered you?
Kate My folks traded me for twenty dollars and a horse. They's poor.
Billy Hyatt Me, I'd call that a lot worse than poor.
Kate Ain't much never mind. 'Bout the same here as it was with them. Get your work done, keep your mouth shut.
Billy Hyatt Twenty dollars and a horse. Seems to me you'd be worth... a little more than that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after knocking out one of Pierce's henchmen, Taw reclaims his stolen pistol]
Taw Jackson The shells in here...
[brandishes pistol]
Taw Jackson ...belong to him. You tell him he can come and get 'em... *any* time!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Pierce Injuns don't blow bridges!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Lomax Well...
Taw Jackson ...yeah...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Levi Walking Bear [at the bar] Whiskey! I said, Whiskey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Levi Walking Bear [at the bar] Whiskey! I said, Whiskey!
Bartender We don't serve Indians here.
Levi Walking Bear Then I serve myself.
[pours drink for himself and Lomax]
Levi Walking Bear Join me.
Lomax Thanks.
Taw Jackson [Levi pours drink for Jackson] No thanks.
Levi Walking Bear You too good to drink with Indian?
Taw Jackson That's right.
[Levi puts bottle down, hits Jackson, starts bar fight]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Levi Walking Bear [during the fight] You might say I saved your life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hite Let's get outta here.
Frank Pierce You were hired to guard this gold.
Hite Not me I've had it. Pierce shoots Hite.
Shack He's right Mr. Pierce.
Frank Pierce You, too. Pierce shoots Shack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Hoag Sheriff! Taw Jackson's back in town!
Sheriff Strike You sure?
Hoag Well, he's ridin' down the street right now, big as life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hoag Maybe prison took some of the starch out of you?
[Taw shoots a withering glare at the deputy who shrinks back]
Taw Jackson Maybe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Taw Jackson Where's Lomax?
Wes Fletcher In Rondado... at the Oriental Palace. Billy Hyatt's in Chabisco.
Taw Jackson Levi?
Wes Fletcher He's down by Mesquitte with Colita's gang.
Taw Jackson What about the shipment?
Wes Fletcher The big one's four days from now.
Taw Jackson Doesn't give us much time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Pierce Get fresh horses - I want you in Rondado before sun-up. Find Lomax. I want him to kill Taw Jackson. I'll pay him anything he wants.
Hammond You'd pay him anything, sir?
Frank Pierce I'll go for ten thousand.
Hammond Hell, Mr. Pierce, we'd be willing to do it for a lot less than ten thousand dollars.
Frank Pierce If you could! Lomax is the one man that can, so get moving.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shack Boss, you know the way they feel about each other, Lomax would probably ride all the way over here and kill him for nothin'.
Frank Pierce Unless there's money in it, Lomax ain't goin' to do nothin' for nothin'... and I want Taw Jackson dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lomax agrees to join Taw Jackson's gang]
Lomax One condition.
Taw Jackson What's that?
Lomax My time from now till the robbery costs you one hundred dollars a day... if I fire my gun - five hundred.
Lomax Haven't got that kind of money.
Lomax I'll take a marker against your share of the gold.
Taw Jackson It's a deal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax You got a bargain, Big Man.
Taw Jackson How's that?
Lomax Two five-hundred dollar days for the price of one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax Don't let anything happen to ya.
Taw Jackson Not likely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[flirting during a poker game]
Lomax What's your pleasure?
Lola Stud.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lomax You know, Pierce upped the ante on you. You're worth twelve thousand to me... dead.
Taw Jackson And a hundred thousand alive.
Lomax One's a gamble, the other's a sure thing.
Taw Jackson Lomax, nothing's a sure thing.
Lola [from the bedroom] Precious?
Lomax Well, I didn't feel much like shooting you this morning anyway... partner.
Taw Jackson Neither did I... precious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wes Fletcher Let me show you somethin'. You ever seen a shell like this before?
Taw Jackson Yeah.
Wes Fletcher Well, I took in ten thousand rounds to Pierce last week.
Taw Jackson Hmm. Gatling gun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Taw Jackson The plans have changed. The Kid wants to use nitro.
Lomax Nitroglycerine?
Taw Jackson Which is in a safe that you'll have to open.
Lomax Forget it! I'm not gonna be anywhere near that drunk kid and nitro.
Taw Jackson Lomax, that cuts it! Nobody takes a half a million sittin' on their backside. You'll either quit acting like a prima donna or we'll call the whole thing off.
Lomax All right, but it'll cost you two thousand dollars more of your share.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Heidi - To the rescue
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more