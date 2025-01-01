LomaxWe are? Have you taken a look lately at the cemetery in Emmett? There's a bunch of cheap wooden crosses in one corner all kind of crowded in together. That's the tribute to the last fools who tried to stop The War Wagon. Like facts? A dollar fifteen for the casket, twelve cents for the crosses - Pierce foots the bill. A dollar twenty seven seems a poor price for a man's life - especially mine.
Levi Walking BearDumb Indians!
Taw JacksonLooks like they're getting ready to move out.
Levi Walking BearThey are. Squaws, old men, children - Pierce has starved them out. He'll have all the land now.
LomaxFive. I'm kind of glad I didn't kill you tonight - you're funny as hell!
Lomax[Jackson and Lomax see a man getting shot at by a gang]Let me guess which one's your friend.
LomaxYou caused me a lot of embarrassment! You're the only man I shot, that I didn't kill.
Taw JacksonDid you know why Pierce wanted you to kill me?
LomaxSure, so he could legally steal your land once he found there was gold on it. You were a hard-working rancher defending your property, yet it's you who gets shot, framed and sent to jail. I always thought that was kind of amusing.
Taw JacksonWell, it's nice to find a fellow with a keen sense of humor.