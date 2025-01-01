TerbovenWinston Churchill is puffing an extra big cigar today. And we laugh at him. Why? Because all these containers, which the British did so much to destroy, have already been pre-fabricated in Berlin. They are already on their way here and will be installed by tomorrow.
NilssenThat is... I must say that is fantastic efficiency!
TerbovenDon't you ever make the mistake of under-rating the Germans. By Easter we will have not merely 10,000 pounds of heavy water, but 12,000 pounds of heavy water.
[Knut hands a semi-automatic pistol appearing to be a German P-38, to Rolf who looks initially surprised, then bemused to be given it]
Knut[humourously]You know what to do? Press this little thing here and the bullets come out there.