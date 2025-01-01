Menu
Kinoafisha Films In Harm's Way In Harm's Way Movie Quotes

Commander Paul Eddington Old Rock of Ages, we've got ourselves another war. A gut bustin', mother-lovin' Navy war.
Captain Rockwell Torrey What is Vicki Marlowe's secret?
Commander Egan Powell Well, it's not what it says in here. Vicki Marlowe's secret is that she's making a half a million bucks a year and she still collects alimony from me, in my present reduced circumstances. Well, anyway... I have the satisfaction of knowing that all of her pictures have been stinkers since I stopped writing them. Rockwell, my boy, never, I repeat never marry a movie actress.
Captain Rockwell Torrey You married three of them.
Commander Egan Powell I know. It was like eating peanuts. Once I started, I couldn't stop.
CINCPAC II Well, we all know the Navy's never wrong. But in this case, it was a little weak on bein' right.
Captain Rockwell Torrey A fast ship going in harm's way - a lousy situation, Commander Eddington.
Commander Paul Eddington Lousy!
CINCPAC II On the most exalted throne in the world, we are seated on nothing but our own arse.
Rear Admiral Rock Torrey All battles are fought by scared men who'd rather be someplace else.
Commander Egan Powell Does that include admirals?
Rear Admiral Rock Torrey Yes.
Captain Paul Eddington Lieutenant, I don't know the situation between you and your father, but let me tell you this: Bums like your friend Owynn are with us always, like bad weather. But sailors like your old man only happen once in a while
Ensign Jere Torrey I'm afraid I cannot accept your evaluation of Commander Owynn.
Captain Paul Eddington Well , I'm afraid I cannot accept you as Rock Torrey's son. I think somebody got in there ahead of him.
Ensign Jere Torrey Now wait a minute, Eddington!
Captain Paul Eddington *Captain* Eddington. Yes?
Captain Rockwell Torrey Get a message off to Pearl. "Have taken two torpedoes." Fill in our position. "Extent of damage unknown. Will advise."
Commander Burke And break radio silence, sir?
Captain Rockwell Torrey Burke, don't you think the Japanese know by now where we are?
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes How do admirals feel about nurses?
Rear Admiral Rock Torrey The same way captains did.
Ensign Jere Torrey Leaving, sir?
Captain Rockwell Torrey Yes. Before I pick you up and throw you to the fish.
Admiral Kimmel It is my duty to inform you that you have been relieved of your command, pending the findings of a court of inquiry.
Captain Torrey I don't understand, sir.
Admiral Kimmel You weren't zig-zagging when you took the two torpedoes.
Captain Torrey I was stretching my fuel, sir.
Admiral Kimmel If you didn't have fuel to complete your mission, why didn't you turn back for Pearl?
Captain Torrey My mission was to intercept and engage an enemy of greatly superior strength, sir. I could only take that one way: that my group was expendable.
Admiral Kimmel I doubt if a court of inquiry will accept that. Captain, you're about to be caught in a vacuum between a peacetime Navy and a wartime Navy. Six months from now, they'll be making admirals out of captains who exhibit some guts. But right now, they're only reacting to the Pearl Harbor disaster, and punishment is order-of-the-day. Of course, you don't have to abide by what a court of inquiry decides. You can ask for general court-martial, get yourself a couple of crack sea lawyers, and make a fight of it.
Captain Torrey I wouldn't care to do that, sir.
Admiral Kimmel Why not?
Captain Torrey Second-generation Navy, Admiral.
Admiral Kimmel I see. I don't plan to ask for court-martial either, Captain, and I've lost a fleet. So I expect we'll both just take what they give us, and trust it will be a useful job somewhere.
Captain Torrey Yes, sir.
Admiral Kimmel Good luck.
Captain Torrey Good luck to you, sir.
Col. Gregory Sir, I can't put up all of my men unless we get at least five more transports.
Rear Admiral Rock Torrey Well, aren't there any more R4D's on Tulabonne?
Col. Gregory Yes, but they're held in reserve.
Captain Paul Eddington Reserve! What... for?
Col. Gregory That's the way Admiral Broderick has things organized.
Captain Paul Eddington What happens if an R4D conks out?
Col. Gregory Tulabonne sends us a spare until we get it fixed.
Captain Paul Eddington Five of 'em just conked out, Gregg.
Commander Egan Powell Let's relay the sad news to Broderick!
Rear Admiral Rock Torrey Mr. Canfil, you seem to have fallen in among thieves!
Clayton Canfil, Australian Coastwatcher It does seem so, Admiral, I'm very happy to say!
[the Cassiday is underway, trying to escape the attack on Pearl Harbor]
Lt. Cline Captain Harding, sir, and the exec!
Commander Rafe Harding USN, Cassiday's CO [Standing on the bow of a pursuing motor whaleboat, frantically waving his hat up and down] Cassiday! Stop! Let us aboard!
Lt. Tom Agar How the hell can we stop? It'll take twenty minutes at this speed!
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel [Making a decision not to stop] Does anyone on this bridge see anything back there?
Bosun's Mate Chief Culpepper, USS Cassiday Well, if they do, Mr. McConnell, I'll guarantee you they won't see nothin' again.
Lt. Tom Agar [Laughing] Let 'er rip, Mac!
Commander Egan Powell Gottlieb! Tuthill!
[as Gottlieb and Tuthill leave the washroom, Powell takes out a quarter, tosses it, and covers it on his arm]
Captain Paul Eddington Heads.
Commander Egan Powell [uncovers the quarter and inspects it, laughing] Good-bye, Commander! Enjoy it!
[Exit]
Cmdr. Neal Owynn Now what do you suppose he meant by that?
Captain Paul Eddington Well, aren't you going with Broderick?
Cmdr. Neal Owynn Why, no, I...
Captain Paul Eddington I think you are.
Cmdr. Neal Owynn Now wait a m...
Captain Paul Eddington [slaps Owynne backhanded] Now I don't care how you do it, but you'd better be on that plane with Broderick - unless you want to be buried on the island of Gavabutu.
Cmdr. Neal Owynn You can't do that to m...
Captain Paul Eddington [forehand slap] I *am* doing it. We've got a job here, and neither you nor Broderick nor anybody else is going to screw it up. Understand?
[Another forehand slap]
Captain Paul Eddington Hmm? And take this punk with you.
[Exit]
Cmdr. Neal Owynn I'll have him court-martialled - striking a fellow officer. And you saw it! I didn't hit him back.
[looks at his cut lip in a hand mirror]
Ensign Jere Torrey I didn't see anything!
Cmdr. Neal Owynn What do you mean, you didn't see anything?
Ensign Jere Torrey As far as I'm concerned, a coconut fell through the roof and hit you in the mouth. So you better figure out some excuse to get us on that plane with Broderick.
Cmdr. Neal Owynn How'd you like to be transferred back to PT Boats, fella? 'Cause one word from me to Broderick and you're on your way!
Ensign Jere Torrey Say the word!
[exit, leaving Owynne to look at his cut lip again]
Commander Egan Powell It's about time you crawled down from Mount Rushmore and took a look around for yourself. You'd be surprised at the changes we've made in the last 100 years.
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes I made a special effort to not look like a nurse.
CINCPAC II Well, we gave him the molasses. Now let's feed him the sulfur.
Commander Egan Powell I'm so scared, my bones are clicking. Like dice, on a Reno craps table.
[the Cassiday has just sunk the Japanese sub that torpedoed Torrey's cruiser]
Captain Rockwell Torrey Nice work, Harding! You did a 4-0 job on that sub!
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel Thank you, sir, I'm not Commander Harding, sir.
Captain Rockwell Torrey Well, where is he?
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel Ashore, sir!
Captain Rockwell Torrey Well, who's in command?
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel I am, sir! Lt. j.g. McConnell, sir!
Captain Rockwell Torrey Did I hear Lieutenant junior grade?
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel William McConnell; Class of '38, sir!
Captain Rockwell Torrey Oh. Well, can you rig for towing?
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel Can do, sir!
Captain Rockwell Torrey Can you pass some portable pumps to us?
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel Can do, sir!
Captain Rockwell Torrey Carry on, Mister!
Captain Rockwell Torrey [Quietly, to himself, with admiration] Can do.
CINCPAC II You're a hard man to kill, aren't you, Admiral?
CINCPAC II Now, Grant didn't give a damn about organization, but neither was he afflicted with the virus. Admiral Torrey, you're going to be my Grant!
Lt. Tom Agar [the Cassidy prepares to head out] Mac, we've got to wait for the Captain
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel Screw the Captain.
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes Hey, that's quite a knife you carry.
Captain Rock Torrey Yeah. Can opener, screwdriver, punch, straight blade - even a skinning blade.
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes Oh, that is useful. What do you skin?
Captain Rock Torrey Lieutenant nurses who pull my leg.
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes The smiling young lady from Niger. She rode on the back of a tiger. And after the ride, she wound up inside, with her smile on the face of the tiger.
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes Oh, he had his chances to ask me. Ten days' worth of chances, that's enough. He didn't call me, so I called him.
Annalee How did you have the nerve?
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes Annalee dear, past a certain age, men are apt to avoid making sudden moves where women are concerned. The women have to do the sudden moving, or else everybody stands still until it's too late. It gets late fast in these times. I like this man, and I want him to know it - now.
Annalee Suppose he and Jere bump into each other? Jere's very funny about his father.
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes Oh, let 'em bump. I'd be interested to see what happens.
[Powell has just discovered that Eddington has flown off on a suicide mission]
Commander Egan Powell You mean you just gave him a plane without checking with Operations?
Sailor Sir, Captain Eddington is Chief of Staff; sir, he *is* Operations.
Bosun's Mate Chief Culpepper, USS Cassiday Mister McConnell, no tellin' when we might ship together again, and, well, me and the boys all took a vote, and we voted you the best officer to be marooned on a desert island with!
Rear Admiral Rock Torrey Just how far can I go in dealing with Admiral Broderick, sir?
CINCPAC II Well. Ya can't kill 'im.
CINCPAC II Torrey, you just named your own poison.
CINCPAC II I can't fire him. I can't scramble his whole command over night. It leaves a bad effect on our allies and gives aid and comfort to the enemy.
CINCPAC II Indecision is a virus that can run through an army and destroy it's will to win. Or even to survive.
LTJG 'Mac' McConnel Let's crawl back into a uniform. You make us look like a bunch of pirates.
Commander Egan Powell Well, us civilians need more rest and recreation than you Old Salts.
Commander Egan Powell He needs a zipper in his face.
Captain Rockwell Torrey He's my son.
Commander Egan Powell Well! I'd like to meet him, Rock.
Captain Rockwell Torrey No you wouldn't.
Captain Rockwell Torrey Well, I'm... flying under... false colors, Miss Haynes. I don't know my son. I've been divorced for many years and he's been raised by his mother and family. I didn't even know he was in the Navy.
Captain Rockwell Torrey If you can hold a razor in that hand, you might shave before you come topside.
Commander Paul Eddington Aye, aye, Father Torrey.
Commander Egan Powell Man, I tell you, the women - they're smokin' cigarettes, drinkin' whiskey, doin' the shimmy-sham-shimmy, hot damn!
Captain Rockwell Torrey Well, I'm here to see a nurse. What are you here for?
Ensign Jere Torrey To see a nurse.
Captain Rockwell Torrey It looks like we have something in common after all.
Ensign Jere Torrey I'm just a chip off the old block, sir!
Captain Rockwell Torrey Ever hear the name 'Cunliffe'?
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes It's one of those expensive New England names, isn't it?
Captain Rockwell Torrey Well, she was a Cunliffe, Jere's mother. I met her at a Navy ball, 1917. She was beautiful. I don't know why she married me - I was just an ensign.
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes I bet you were something when you were an ensign.
Captain Rockwell Torrey Fell over my feet most of the time. But when I came back from the war, I had a son, and the Cunliffes had great plans for me. I was to resign my commission in the Navy, and do something useful... the stock market. They sat around with teacups on their laps, and ticker tape coming out of their ears, and I said no. It was quite a scene. Then, Athalie - that was her name, Athalie - said, 'Rockwell, I will not become a camp follower. Whenever you are not busy boating with the Navy, feel free to come visit us.' And that's the way it was; I visited. Then I was assigned to duty in the Philippines, and that ended it.
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes You left out one small detail. You were terribly in love with her.
Captain Paul Eddington Egan, you just don't understand the love affairs between ships and sailors.
Commander Egan Powell Captain Burke, you have just anchored on poverty row!
Clayton Canfil, Australian Coastwatcher There's a way to find out what the Japs are up to; but I'll have to do it myself. I used to run a plantation on Gavabutu; I know that island like the back of my hand. Have one of your subs put me ashore there and in two weeks, I'll be able to tell you just what our little yellow brothers are up to.
Rear Admiral Rock Torrey All right, Mr. Canfil; but be careful, we can't afford to lose you.
Clayton Canfil, Australian Coastwatcher [Grinning] I'm not planning on getting lost, Admiral.
Ensign Jere Torrey Skipper, if I let you down, will you please shoot me?
PT Boat skipper Sure.
CINCPAC II [after reading Torrey's promotion order] This more or less came about, Admiral Torrey, bcause that civilian-type fella sitting next to you wormed his way into my intelligence staff and had the audacity to suggest that the Navy was wrong in its judgment of you last December. Well, now, we all know the Navy is never wrong, but in this case, it was a little weak on being right.
[All attendees laugh]
CINCPAC II So, congratulations, Admiral Torrey.
Captain Rockwell Torrey Thank you, sir.
CINCPAC II Powell, you can get on with the honors.
Commander Egan Powell Thank you, sir. Gentlemen, to Admiral Rockwell Torrey. May success follow your flag.
All Hear, hear.
Captain Rockwell Torrey I do thank you, and I'm grateful. Admiral, with your permission, sir. To our country, our Navy, and all the best things they stand for.
All Hear, hear.
Sailor [as Eddington takes off on his recon flight] Sir! How shall I log this flight?
Captain Paul Eddington Joy ride with the Chief of Staff!
Nurse Lieutenant Maggie Haynes You run a taut ship.
Captain Rockwell Torrey He's not a bad looking kid, is he?
Captain Rockwell Torrey In case it slipped your mind, it's gunnery stations at 0830.
Captain Rockwell Torrey We both know what's eating you, Paul. You can't wash it out with booze.
Captain Rockwell Torrey Paul, you're forcing me to throw my weight at you. Fish, or cut bait. Get on your feet or take your troubles elsewhere. I've got a ship to run.
Captain Rockwell Torrey Are you sure you were invited?
Commander Egan Powell Maybe not, but one sailor looks like another.
Commander Egan Powell I'm so scared, my bones are clicking like dice on a Reno craps table. I should be back in Hollywood sitting in front of a typewriter making all this up for a move, not living it.
Captain Rockwell Torrey All battles are fought by scared men who'd rather be someplace else.
Commander Egan Powell Does that include admirals?
Captain Rockwell Torrey Yep.
[Torrey is receiving a damage control report after being torpedoed]
Captain Rock Torrey Full report.
Ensign Griggs Well, we've halted the fires up forward where we took the first torpedo, sir, and we've stopped the flow of water at Hatch 26. Commander Eddington says to tell the Old Man that - I'm sorry, sir, the Captain, sir - that he'd better start thinking about a tow. May I also say, sir, that Commander Eddington is hell on wheels, sir.
Captain Paul Eddington [after identifying the Yamato] When this baby comes your way, look out!
Captain Rockwell Torrey To our country, the navy, and the best things they stand for.
Commander Gottlieb The isolabaric gradient is changing rapidly, and here the increasing pressure is described by this isobaric curve, which is forcing this low trough off to the east.
Clayton Canfil, Australian Coastwatcher For the benefit of an ignorant old planter, Commander, what the hell does all that mean?
Commander Gottlieb [grinning] Our crummy weather is blowing out, and we're due for maybe five days of sunshine.
Clayton Canfil, Australian Coastwatcher Good-oh.
Bev Leave me with a baby this time, please, Mac.
U.S. Army Air Corps Major, Liz Eddington's Lover [searching the skies with a hand over his eyes; spots the first six planes] My God, they're Japs.
Liz Eddington What?
U.S. Army Air Corps Major, Liz Eddington's Lover They're Japs... MY GOD, THEY'RE JAPS!
[Exeunt, hastily, getting strafed all the way]
Captain Rockwell Torrey Egan, where have you been hiding out for the last ten days? Or should I ask?
Commander Egan Powell Well, you shouldn't, but I can tell you there were three inches of snow in Washington.
Captain Rockwell Torrey Washington? Got the war all worked out?
Commander Egan Powell You buy me lunch, I'll give you the day and the date of victory.
Captain Rockwell Torrey I'm your man.
Ensign Jere Torrey [Jere isn't enjoying the meeting with his father] Sir, Why did you come here?
Captain Rockwell Torrey Let's just say I did, and leave it at that.
[Captain Torrey and Commander Powell can be seen viewing a map. Also present in CINCPAC II]
CINCPAC II Admiral, you know what that is?
Captain Rockwell Torrey [looks at the map] Yes. From the shape of those islands. This is Gavabutu, Levu-Vana, Toko-Rota, and that's Pala Passage.
CINCPAC II It's Skyhook.
[CINCPAC looks at Powell]
CINCPAC II Powell tells me you guessed his strategy a couple of months ago.
Captain Rockwell Torrey A wild guess, sir.
CINCPAC II Wild, but accurate. Well, what's your opinion of it?
Captain Rockwell Torrey In theory, good.
CINCPAC II In fact?
Captain Rockwell Torrey Well, the delay has cost you the element of surprise. How far has Broderick advanced on Gavabutu?
Commander Egan Powell [points at the map] He's got himself bottled up behind these mountains. He hasn't advanced an inch in four weeks.
Captain Rockwell Torrey Well, he'd better break the bottle and take that whole island, or you can forget Skyhook.
