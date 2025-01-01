Commander Egan Powell
Gottlieb! Tuthill!
[as Gottlieb and Tuthill leave the washroom, Powell takes out a quarter, tosses it, and covers it on his arm]
Commander Egan Powell
[uncovers the quarter and inspects it, laughing]
Good-bye, Commander! Enjoy it!
[Exit]
Cmdr. Neal Owynn
Now what do you suppose he meant by that?
Cmdr. Neal Owynn
Why, no, I...
Cmdr. Neal Owynn
Now wait a m...
Captain Paul Eddington
[slaps Owynne backhanded]
Now I don't care how you do it, but you'd better be on that plane with Broderick - unless you want to be buried on the island of Gavabutu.
Cmdr. Neal Owynn
You can't do that to m...
Captain Paul Eddington
[forehand slap]
I *am* doing it. We've got a job here, and neither you nor Broderick nor anybody else is going to screw it up. Understand?
[Another forehand slap]
[Exit]
Cmdr. Neal Owynn
I'll have him court-martialled - striking a fellow officer. And you saw it! I didn't hit him back.
[looks at his cut lip in a hand mirror]
Ensign Jere Torrey
I didn't see anything!
Cmdr. Neal Owynn
What do you mean, you didn't see anything?
Ensign Jere Torrey
As far as I'm concerned, a coconut fell through the roof and hit you in the mouth. So you better figure out some excuse to get us on that plane with Broderick.
Cmdr. Neal Owynn
How'd you like to be transferred back to PT Boats, fella? 'Cause one word from me to Broderick and you're on your way!
Ensign Jere Torrey
Say the word!
[exit, leaving Owynne to look at his cut lip again]