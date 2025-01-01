Menu
Films
The Hook
The Hook Movie Quotes
The Hook Movie Quotes
[last lines]
Pvt. O.A. Dennison
Nice day.
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
Kid, any day a war ends is a nice day.
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
See enough there to change your mind? Dennison, I'm talking to you.
Pvt. V.R. Hackett
Why don't you get off his back?
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
Well, so now you're on his side?
Pvt. V.R. Hackett
I'm not on anybody's side. Look, Briscoe, guys like us it don't bother to do a thing like this, but other guys...
Pvt. O.A. Dennison
Other guys just don't like the killing.
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
You got me all figured out. I like to kill, huh? Let me tell you, I see that body sliding in the water, I'm glad it ain't me. Killing is just a little bit better than getting killed.
Pvt. V.R. Hackett
Alright, that's why it don't bother me.
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
Don't it?
Pvt. V.R. Hackett
No, it don't.
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
Big man!
Pvt. V.R. Hackett
Look, let him off the hook and I'll do it.
Pvt. O.A. Dennison
Hack, you couldn't do it any...
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
Hold it. He wants to protect this sensitive boy. Go ahead, protect him.
Pvt. O.A. Dennison
Hack, you can't do it any more than I can.
Sgt. P.J. Briscoe
He can't, huh? Talk about wanting to kill, tell him about Pusan, some time. OK, big man. Go ahead. Get it over with. Fast.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Robert Walker Jr.
Kirk Douglas
Nick Adams
