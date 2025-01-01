Sgt. P.J. Briscoe See enough there to change your mind? Dennison, I'm talking to you.

Pvt. V.R. Hackett Why don't you get off his back?

Sgt. P.J. Briscoe Well, so now you're on his side?

Pvt. V.R. Hackett I'm not on anybody's side. Look, Briscoe, guys like us it don't bother to do a thing like this, but other guys...

Pvt. O.A. Dennison Other guys just don't like the killing.

Sgt. P.J. Briscoe You got me all figured out. I like to kill, huh? Let me tell you, I see that body sliding in the water, I'm glad it ain't me. Killing is just a little bit better than getting killed.

Pvt. V.R. Hackett Alright, that's why it don't bother me.

Pvt. V.R. Hackett No, it don't.

Pvt. V.R. Hackett Look, let him off the hook and I'll do it.

Pvt. O.A. Dennison Hack, you couldn't do it any...

Sgt. P.J. Briscoe Hold it. He wants to protect this sensitive boy. Go ahead, protect him.

Pvt. O.A. Dennison Hack, you can't do it any more than I can.