Lew Jordan Jack, got a minute?

Jack Andrus I'm in a hurry.

Lew Jordan Too much of a hurry to make a lot of money?

Jack Andrus Lew, some other time. I'm rushing to the hospital.

Lew Jordan Well, I'll walk you to the door. How long before you finish this job?

Jack Andrus It's already finished, except for two days of retakes.

Lew Jordan Good, you're available. I can close the deal now. You know how much finishing this picture means to Davie. Yesterday he was poison. Today we can pick and choose.

Lew Jordan Yeah. Didn't you know? Davie made it clear. On his next picture, you direct. I've got just the package. Davie, the number one bestseller, you.

Jack Andrus What about Kruger?