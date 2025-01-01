Lew JordanI heard what you said, Jack. I hated you when you were a star. You were arrogant, irresponsible. The most difficult client I ever had. Now that you're nothing, I still hate you. Only now I can tell you.
[he puts his pipe in his mouth. Jack slaps at the pipe, breaking it and sending most of it flying across the room. Lew angrily tosses the remnants of the pipe to the floor and stalks away]
Clara KrugerYou left the set at 7:20. Where have you been? With Barzelli? In her apartment or did Tucino lend you one of his handy hideaways? You and the tramps you use for stars. Maurice Kruger the great lover! You don't care what they are: old or young, thin or fat. As long as you get your grubby hands on them. If you made a movie in the upper Amazon, you'd have to make out with the pygmy queen!
CarlottaHe's so busy with his business, darling. He takes up so little of my time. He enjoys watching other men want me. Leave it to me. You need never have another worry in this world.
Jack AndrusHow the hell did Lew Jordan get on this set?
Brad ByrdThe voice of the vulture is heard in the land. True blue Lew. So it begins. They sniff the scent of gold: the new Davie Drew.
Jack AndrusI came here looking for the past. I found it. And the hell with it!
Maurice KrugerI've seen movies you've dubbed, Signor Junkman. You had your actors mouthing their words like mother guppies gobbling their young. You give me two extra weeks and I'll give you a Maurice Kruger picture. Don't you want the best movie you can get?
Maurice Kruger[to Jack at his bedside, just after suffering a heart attack]You know, as soon as you start to die, everybody's so polite, it's nauseating.
Maurice KrugerYou know, you got to make these people feel you're important. Otherwise, they'll walk all over you.
VeronicaEverybody likes to hide once in a while.
Jack AndrusSure they do. Look at any movie theater. What's the audience doing there? Hiding in the dark, trading *their* problems for mine on the screen. Actors... what a job.
Jack AndrusYou know, I used to get up at six o'clock in the morning, rush through my breakfast, jump in my car, race down to the studio, get into wardrobe, makeup, get up on that stage, and then at 9 o'clock in the morning, invent the telephone, win the West, sway juries, make love to the most beautiful women in the world, hour after hour after hour.
[Veronica laughs]
Jack AndrusI thought I had it made. Then, zoom... I was a star. Big business! Hide from the world. They were ramming it right up my gut. Lawyers, agents, managers, partners... all grabbing, carving up my whole life. One day I looked at them all and I asked myself, "Who are these guys? What are they doing here? What do they want from me?" Then the second question you ask is... who *you* really are. Well, are you the face on the billboard, smeared with lipstick kisses from shrieking high school kids? The face that barflies all want to take a poke at to see if you're as tough as the roles you play in the movies. Is that you? Or are you the face you see in the mirror? The face of the guy you've been hiding all your life. So, I started running, living in a crowd, balling it, lots of laughs, lots of kicks. Through it all, Carlotta. I kept running faster and faster. And suddenly... dead ahead of me... there was a wall...
VeronicaIs there an answer? Does any actor find it?
Jack AndrusSome do. Eh, that I don't have to worry about any more. That's for the Davie Drews.
Jack Andrus[on a drunken, reckless drive in his Maserati with Carlotta]Did I aim at that wall and try to kill myself, or was I just too drunk to miss it? Three years I've seen that wall! I still don't know.
Clara Kruger[regarding a magazine article that mocks her husband for extra-marital flirtations with starlets he's directing]There! For the whole world to see! You don't even bother to hide it!
Maurice Kruger[gets up and angrily confronts her]Why should I? Why should I? Who in his right mind would expect me to settle for *you*! A worn-out, dried-up, whining, meddling old *hag*? My lawful wedded nightmare! Frustrated and stupid. Sticking your fat nose into everything! Day and night! Every minute.