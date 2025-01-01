Menu
Kinoafisha Films Two Weeks in Another Town Two Weeks in Another Town Movie Quotes

Two Weeks in Another Town Movie Quotes

Jack Andrus What's your name?
Veronica Veronica.
Jack Andrus Veronica what?
Veronica Veronica What's-the-difference.
Davie Drew What does she mean to you? A handy tramp? Two weeks of company in another town? The studio's crawling with girls like that.
Jack Andrus Hello, Lew.
[he is ignored]
Jack Andrus I said hello, Lew.
Lew Jordan I heard what you said, Jack. I hated you when you were a star. You were arrogant, irresponsible. The most difficult client I ever had. Now that you're nothing, I still hate you. Only now I can tell you.
[he puts his pipe in his mouth. Jack slaps at the pipe, breaking it and sending most of it flying across the room. Lew angrily tosses the remnants of the pipe to the floor and stalks away]
Lew Jordan Jack, got a minute?
Jack Andrus I'm in a hurry.
Lew Jordan Too much of a hurry to make a lot of money?
Jack Andrus Lew, some other time. I'm rushing to the hospital.
Lew Jordan Well, I'll walk you to the door. How long before you finish this job?
Jack Andrus It's already finished, except for two days of retakes.
Lew Jordan Good, you're available. I can close the deal now. You know how much finishing this picture means to Davie. Yesterday he was poison. Today we can pick and choose.
Jack Andrus We?
Lew Jordan Yeah. Didn't you know? Davie made it clear. On his next picture, you direct. I've got just the package. Davie, the number one bestseller, you.
Jack Andrus What about Kruger?
Lew Jordan What about him?
Jack Andrus Hey, why don't you stop going around with guys who give you black eyes?
Jack Andrus [looks approvingly at a bottle of wine] "Vin Nobile."
Veronica From Siena. You like it?
Jack Andrus Very much. And I like you very much.
Maurice Kruger [to Jack] You know, for a man who's lived with Carlotta, how can you be so dumb? Don't you ever learn? *All* women are just pure monster.
Brad Byrd Jack, how do you do it? You shoot all day, you cut and dub all night. When do you sleep?
Jack Andrus While I eat.
Maurice Kruger Clara... Clara. Don't swallow all those sleeping pills. The doctor will just have to come up and pump out your stomach again. You know how *sick* that makes me.
Dr. Cold Eyes How many pictures did you two make together?
Jack Andrus Seven.
Dr. Cold Eyes And when was the last.
Jack Andrus About six years ago.
Dr. Cold Eyes What ended it.
Jack Andrus Hate!
Dr. Cold Eyes Well, now, that's a long association to be based on hate.
Jack Andrus And love. Mixed together with lots of ice and an onion. The Kruger way.
Davie Drew Any more constructive suggestions, Mr. Kruger?
Maurice Kruger Yeah. Pretend your a man! When you kiss Barzelli try not to kiss her like she was your mother or your sister or your gym teacher.
Davie Drew Any word for me?
Maurice Kruger I've just the word: Nauseating!
Maurice Kruger What did you think of it?
Jack Andrus The scene? Terribly original.
Maurice Kruger Terribly? Or, terribly terribly?
Jack Andrus Terribly terribly.
Clara Kruger You left the set at 7:20. Where have you been? With Barzelli? In her apartment or did Tucino lend you one of his handy hideaways? You and the tramps you use for stars. Maurice Kruger the great lover! You don't care what they are: old or young, thin or fat. As long as you get your grubby hands on them. If you made a movie in the upper Amazon, you'd have to make out with the pygmy queen!
Jack Andrus Is she here by coincidence?
Maurice Kruger Who Carlotta? There is no coincidence. There never was.
Maurice Kruger The way he looked at that camera today - it was just pure lust.
Maurice Kruger Nauseating little creep!
Jack Andrus Carlotta, you're the one person I don't want to see.
Carlotta At least that proves you've been thinking of me. And I of you. Every night for the last four years. I know we can't make up for four years in one night; but, we might try.
Ravinksi I've covered everything from the dog races to the Vatican library.
Maurice Kruger A man with a knife isn't a man. Just a yellow-bellied little creep.
Jack Andrus I like you very much. I like girls with black eyes and a soft mouth.
Carlotta Have you ever seen a billion dollars - breathe? He operates Japanese tankers, with Greek crews, under the flag of Liberia. Why don't you give up all this movie nonsense, once and for all?
Jack Andrus Do what?
Carlotta Enjoy yourself - traveling with me.
Jack Andrus Under the flag of Liberia?
Carlotta He's so busy with his business, darling. He takes up so little of my time. He enjoys watching other men want me. Leave it to me. You need never have another worry in this world.
Jack Andrus How the hell did Lew Jordan get on this set?
Brad Byrd The voice of the vulture is heard in the land. True blue Lew. So it begins. They sniff the scent of gold: the new Davie Drew.
Jack Andrus I came here looking for the past. I found it. And the hell with it!
Maurice Kruger I've seen movies you've dubbed, Signor Junkman. You had your actors mouthing their words like mother guppies gobbling their young. You give me two extra weeks and I'll give you a Maurice Kruger picture. Don't you want the best movie you can get?
Maurice Kruger [to Jack at his bedside, just after suffering a heart attack] You know, as soon as you start to die, everybody's so polite, it's nauseating.
Maurice Kruger You know, you got to make these people feel you're important. Otherwise, they'll walk all over you.
Veronica Everybody likes to hide once in a while.
Jack Andrus Sure they do. Look at any movie theater. What's the audience doing there? Hiding in the dark, trading *their* problems for mine on the screen. Actors... what a job.
Jack Andrus You know, I used to get up at six o'clock in the morning, rush through my breakfast, jump in my car, race down to the studio, get into wardrobe, makeup, get up on that stage, and then at 9 o'clock in the morning, invent the telephone, win the West, sway juries, make love to the most beautiful women in the world, hour after hour after hour.
[Veronica laughs]
Jack Andrus I thought I had it made. Then, zoom... I was a star. Big business! Hide from the world. They were ramming it right up my gut. Lawyers, agents, managers, partners... all grabbing, carving up my whole life. One day I looked at them all and I asked myself, "Who are these guys? What are they doing here? What do they want from me?" Then the second question you ask is... who *you* really are. Well, are you the face on the billboard, smeared with lipstick kisses from shrieking high school kids? The face that barflies all want to take a poke at to see if you're as tough as the roles you play in the movies. Is that you? Or are you the face you see in the mirror? The face of the guy you've been hiding all your life. So, I started running, living in a crowd, balling it, lots of laughs, lots of kicks. Through it all, Carlotta. I kept running faster and faster. And suddenly... dead ahead of me... there was a wall...
Veronica Is there an answer? Does any actor find it?
Jack Andrus Some do. Eh, that I don't have to worry about any more. That's for the Davie Drews.
Veronica What will you do from now on?
Jack Andrus Finish this job for Kruger.
Veronica And then?
Jack Andrus Live the future one day at a time. See what happens.
Maurice Kruger [asking if a feature story will include his gossip about his film's stars] With my story about Barzelli and Davie Drew?
Brad Byrd No.
Maurice Kruger Why not?
Brad Byrd It was a lie.
Maurice Kruger [grabs Byrd's coat lapel] I don't lie to the press! I never have.
Brad Byrd You lie to yourself, Mr. Kruger. That's worse.
Veronica When you were a star... there in Hollywood... before Carlotta... did you have a lot of girls? Girls like me?
Jack Andrus Not as many as I should have. Certainly not as many as they said I had.
Veronica What were you like then?
Jack Andrus Lonely
Veronica So famous... and alone.
Jack Andrus Everybody's alone - actors more so.
Veronica Then why would anyone want to be an actor?
Jack Andrus That's a good question.
[laughs]
Veronica Why?
Jack Andrus To hide from the world.
Jack Andrus [listening to her dub dialogue for an Italian actress] No, Liz, no, that's not quite it.
Liz Oh, it sure isn't. I'm lousy today.
Jack Andrus No, no, no. Say, Liz...
Liz Yeah?
Jack Andrus [coaching her to improve her performance] What do you love most in the world?
Liz Um, food.
Jack Andrus Hey, you remember, uh, that ice cream parlor, Wil Wright's, on Sunset Strip? Those huge, luscious banana splits, a dollar a throw.
Liz Worth every penny.
Jack Andrus Well, next time you dub, you think to yourself...
[begins speaking very expressively and emphatically]
Jack Andrus "We will have ten thousand banana splits. Huge... luscious... banana splits."
Liz Got it.
Jack Andrus Go ahead. Try again.
[she goes on to make a much better dubbing]
Maurice Kruger Well, tell me son, how does feel to be crazy?
Jack Andrus [on a drunken, reckless drive in his Maserati with Carlotta] Did I aim at that wall and try to kill myself, or was I just too drunk to miss it? Three years I've seen that wall! I still don't know.
Clara Kruger [regarding a magazine article that mocks her husband for extra-marital flirtations with starlets he's directing] There! For the whole world to see! You don't even bother to hide it!
Maurice Kruger [gets up and angrily confronts her] Why should I? Why should I? Who in his right mind would expect me to settle for *you*! A worn-out, dried-up, whining, meddling old *hag*? My lawful wedded nightmare! Frustrated and stupid. Sticking your fat nose into everything! Day and night! Every minute.
