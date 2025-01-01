Sheriff Morey Johnson [sees light flashing on police radio] Red light's flashing, Harry. You got any time for the machine?

Harry Machine? Right.

[into radio]

Harry Roger, Highway Patrol. CS-1 out.

Sheriff Morey Johnson What was that signal, Harry?

Harry Signal? Oh, just the State Highway Patrol. Just a routine check.

Sheriff Morey Johnson Locate McNeil wherever he is and send him out for chewing gum.

Harry McNeil? Right!

Sheriff Morey Johnson When I tell you to watch that machine of yours, you say, "Machine? Right." When I give you a message for McNeil, you say, "McNeil? Right." There's something about the way you make a question of it and then say "right" that gets on my nerves.

Harry Nerves?