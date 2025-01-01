Menu
Lonely Are the Brave Movie Quotes

Jack Burns I didn't want a house. I didn't want all those pots and pans. I didn't want anything but you. It's God's own blessing I didn't get you.
Jerri Bonds Why?
Jack Burns 'Cause I'm a loner clear down deep to my guts. Know what a loner is? He's a born cripple. He's a cripple because the only person he can live with is himself. It's his life, the way he wants to live. It's all for him. A guy like that, he'd kill a woman like you. Because he couldn't love you, not the way you are loved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns [to Guiterrez] Take it easy. Temper like that and one of these days you'll find yourself riding through town with your belly to the sun, your best suit on and no place to go but hell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerri Bonds Believe you me, if it didn't take men to make babies I wouldn't have anything to do with any of you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sheriff Morey Johnson [sees light flashing on police radio] Red light's flashing, Harry. You got any time for the machine?
Harry Machine? Right.
[into radio]
Harry Roger, Highway Patrol. CS-1 out.
Sheriff Morey Johnson What was that signal, Harry?
Harry Signal? Oh, just the State Highway Patrol. Just a routine check.
Sheriff Morey Johnson Locate McNeil wherever he is and send him out for chewing gum.
Harry McNeil? Right!
Sheriff Morey Johnson When I tell you to watch that machine of yours, you say, "Machine? Right." When I give you a message for McNeil, you say, "McNeil? Right." There's something about the way you make a question of it and then say "right" that gets on my nerves.
Harry Nerves?
Sheriff Morey Johnson [sighs] Right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Desk sergeant You mean to say you got no identification at all?
Jack Burns That's right.
Desk sergeant No draft card, no social security, no discharge? No insurance, no driver's license, no nothing?
Jack Burns No nothing.
Desk sergeant Look, cowboy, you can't go around with no identication. It's against the law. How are people going to know who you are?
Jack Burns I don't need a card to figure out who I am. I already know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rev. Hoskins Ah, the temptations of the flesh. I fought 'em my whole life through.
Prisoner Then how come you're in here
[jail]
Prisoner , Reverend?
Rev. Hoskins Well, I said I fought 'em, I didn't say I fought 'em off. Sometimes I lost. But believe me, it takes a lot more to tempt a preacher than it does you stumblebums in here. When I lost, I lost big!
Prisoner Are you a real preacher, Reverend?
Rev. Hoskins Well now, let's look at it this way. I always had the urge to preach. And if you got the urge, you're halfway home.
Prisoner What kept you from getting all the way?
Rev. Hoskins My temptation was women.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns [after glass is thrown at him] Are you sure you've got the right fellow, we haven't even been introduced.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerri Bonds Is there anything else you want?
Jack Burns A bath! I'm beginning to smell like a wild animal hasn't even been rained on for about five years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sheriff Morey Johnson You'd think we're chasing a ghost... an invisible horse and an invisible cowboy. Harry, throw me that canteen. I haven't got enough spit left to wet a stick of gum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Bondi Jack, what are you going to do?
Jack Burns Well, about every six months, I figure I owe myself a good drunk. It rinses your insides out, sweetens your breath and tones up your skin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Truckstop hitchhiker Hey, you're not going to Coffeyville, Kansas, are you?
Hinton No, I'm haulin' privies to Duke City, New Mexico.
Truckstop hitchhiker You're haulin' what?
Hinton Privies!
[Pointing to a depiction of toilet bowls on the side of his semi]
Hinton A hundred and fifty-six privies. High-tailin' down the road at 70 miles an hour. How do like that? What kind of emergency do you suppose they got in Duke City, New Mexico?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns Yeah, but basically, you're still an Easterner.
Jerry Bondi What are you talking about, Jack?
Jack Burns Oh, it's easy to understand. A westerner likes open country. That means he's got to hate fences. And the more fences there are, the more he hates them.
Jerry Bondi I've never heard such nonsense in my life.
Jack Burns It's true though. Have you ever noticed how many fences there're getting to be? And the signs they got on them: no hunting, no hiking, no admission, no trespassing, private property, closed area, start moving, go away, get lost, drop dead! Do you know what I mean?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
[to his horse, as he watches jets leave contrails across the sky]
Jack Burns Time we took off, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerri Bonds Maybe you'd be better off if they caught you.
Jack Burns Maybe, but I'd like to put it off for as long as possible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns If you're not satisfied with the arm you've got, why don't you chop it off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Bondi Jack, I'm going to tell you something. The world that you and Paul live in doesn't exist. Maybe it never did... out there in the real world. And it's got real borders and real fences, real laws and real trouble. And you either go by the rules or you lose. You lose everything.
Jack Burns You can always keep something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul Bondi What happened to your face?
Jack Burns Oh, a bunch of guys I ran into down at the saloon gave it a new look. I guess they didn't like the old one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns Your feet swell after a bath, I'm not sure if it's good for them or not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns You know a fellow can get hurt falling backwards off a chair - are you positive it's me you want amigo?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns This fellow wants action, I'm glad to accommodate him, do it with one arm behind my back. Any of you boys interfere, I'll use both arms.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns I couldn't serve a year in this place, my guts get all tied up just by thinking about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Bondi I was expecting you, Jack. Isn't that odd? I heard a horse and I knew it was your horse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns Picked up the paper, says Paul was headed for two years in penitentiary, started riding the same day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Sheriff Gutierrez [Ominously] Telephone call... in the office.
Jack Burns Who'd be callin' me this time o' night?
Deputy Sheriff Gutierrez [Menacingly] It's a surprise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns You can always arrange to see a fellow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Bondi Jack I'm gonna tell you something. The world that you and Paul live in doesn't exist, maybe it never did. Out there is a real world and it's got real border and real fences, real laws and real trouble. And either you go by the rules or you lose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Airman in helicopter [fighting panic] Get a fix on us, Sherrif, we're goin' down!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul Bondi Are you sure you didn't get kicked in the head?
Jack Burns What do you mean?
Paul Bondi You act like a man who thinks he's going to break out of jail.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Burns Be careful, Jack. Don't make any trouble.
Jack Burns Trouble's what I came here to fix up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
