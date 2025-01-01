Sheriff Morey Johnson
[sees light flashing on police radio]
Red light's flashing, Harry. You got any time for the machine?
Harry
Machine? Right.
[into radio]
Harry
Roger, Highway Patrol. CS-1 out.
Sheriff Morey Johnson
What was that signal, Harry?
Harry
Signal? Oh, just the State Highway Patrol. Just a routine check.
Sheriff Morey Johnson
Locate McNeil wherever he is and send him out for chewing gum.
Harry
McNeil? Right!
Sheriff Morey Johnson
When I tell you to watch that machine of yours, you say, "Machine? Right." When I give you a message for McNeil, you say, "McNeil? Right." There's something about the way you make a question of it and then say "right" that gets on my nerves.
Harry
Nerves?
Sheriff Morey Johnson
[sighs]
Right.