Find yourself a nice, big boulder with the waves breaking against it. Look ddep. Dream of seahorses and they'll come. Not many people know of it; not many people care, but the sea is a place where the seamen shoe the hooves of the wild sea mare. Not many men have seen it or caught the faintest gleam of the ice green cave in the deep green sea in the heart of the cold sea stream, but the sea mare hides her young sea colt wrapped in a shy sea dream. But probably all the people know and can absolutely say taht the foam on the sea is the sign that you see the mare and her colt at play.