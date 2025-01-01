Menu
Larry Coe You don't think much of women, do you, Felix?
Felix Anders I love them. Every last one of them. But they're all the same. They want romance. There's nothing romantic about the slob they see shaving in his pajamas. You and me, Larry, we're furniture in our own homes. But if we go next door... Next door, we're heroes. A guy like you, works at home, you got plenty of opportunity for going next door.
Larry Coe Sure. I go next door all the time. A lovely lady of 60 lives there. Let's have some coffee, Felix.
Felix Anders Larry, you know what I'm talking about. Romance. The romance seekers. They're everywhere, ready to fall in love at the drop of a hat. Any place you've got a housewife, you've got a potential mistress.
Larry Coe How do you know? You're the guy that doesn't even like a dirty joke.
Felix Anders I'm a realist. Society says, "Felix, you're a one-woman man." I say, "Yes, of course I am." You want to know something, Larry? I'm a liar. So are you. So is everybody.
[to Maggie]
Larry Coe You're not so pretty.
Larry Coe There's so much to say and yet there's nothing.
Felix Anders Me? I'm a respectable ex-butcher, my conscience is clear.
Larry Coe So is mine. Good night, Felix.
Felix Anders Outraged innocence is always a good gimmick, Larry... but the amateur tends to overplay it. The pro, Larry, is a guy who establishes a definite behavior pattern at home and never deviates from it, but never. No sly secret glances when your wife's at the same party, no trips to the kitchen for a quick kiss. Kid stuff. The pro doesn't take any real chances.
Larry Coe You're taking a real chance right now, Felix. I'm liable to bust you right in the mouth.
Felix Anders Are you? I doubt it. Then you'd have to tell Eve that we were discussing your blonde, wouldn't you? And Eve's pretty close to smelling something in the wind, anyway. I spotted that worried-wife look on her face when I came in. That's why she threw this little shindig, Larry. To draw the straying male back to hearth and home. Now you take my advice and make love to her the minute everybody leaves.
Felix Anders Don't worry, Larry... your secret's safe with me. I'm just an ex-butcher, pal. "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil." You and your blonde don't have to worry.
Roger Altar You know it's funny - we meet as strangers and half the time we part that way.
Larry Coe Yeah, and if we ever really get to know another human being, it's a miracle.
