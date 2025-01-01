Larry Coe You don't think much of women, do you, Felix?

Felix Anders I love them. Every last one of them. But they're all the same. They want romance. There's nothing romantic about the slob they see shaving in his pajamas. You and me, Larry, we're furniture in our own homes. But if we go next door... Next door, we're heroes. A guy like you, works at home, you got plenty of opportunity for going next door.

Larry Coe Sure. I go next door all the time. A lovely lady of 60 lives there. Let's have some coffee, Felix.

Felix Anders Larry, you know what I'm talking about. Romance. The romance seekers. They're everywhere, ready to fall in love at the drop of a hat. Any place you've got a housewife, you've got a potential mistress.

Larry Coe How do you know? You're the guy that doesn't even like a dirty joke.