Felix Anders
Me? I'm a respectable ex-butcher, my conscience is clear.
Felix Anders
Outraged innocence is always a good gimmick, Larry... but the amateur tends to overplay it. The pro, Larry, is a guy who establishes a definite behavior pattern at home and never deviates from it, but never. No sly secret glances when your wife's at the same party, no trips to the kitchen for a quick kiss. Kid stuff. The pro doesn't take any real chances.
Larry Coe
You're taking a real chance right now, Felix. I'm liable to bust you right in the mouth.
Felix Anders
Are you? I doubt it. Then you'd have to tell Eve that we were discussing your blonde, wouldn't you? And Eve's pretty close to smelling something in the wind, anyway. I spotted that worried-wife look on her face when I came in. That's why she threw this little shindig, Larry. To draw the straying male back to hearth and home. Now you take my advice and make love to her the minute everybody leaves.
Felix Anders
Don't worry, Larry... your secret's safe with me. I'm just an ex-butcher, pal. "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil." You and your blonde don't have to worry.