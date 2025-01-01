Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Devil's Disciple
The Devil's Disciple Movie Quotes
Dick Dudgeon
[to Anderson]
You know, I've never met a minister that doesn't ask you to dinner and give you a sermon.
Major Swindon
What will history say, sir?
General John Burgoyne
History, sir, will tell lies, as usual!
Dick Dudgeon
The rest of this story is pure fiction. Rest assured, you can believe every word of it.
Narrator
Give a Major Swindon enough rope, and he'll always hang somebody.
Major Swindon
I can only do my best sir, and rely on the devotion of our countrymen.
General John Burgoyne
May I ask, Major, are you writing a melodrama?
Major Swindon
No, sir.
General John Burgoyne
[sarcastically]
What a pity! WHAT a pity!
General John Burgoyne
Martyrdom, it is where one achieves fame without ability.
The Rev. Anthony Anderson
[angrily]
He's given me a debt I can never repay. *Confound* Richard!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kirk Douglas
Harry Andrews
Laurence Olivier
Burt Lancaster
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
