Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Devil's Disciple The Devil's Disciple Movie Quotes

The Devil's Disciple Movie Quotes

Dick Dudgeon [to Anderson] You know, I've never met a minister that doesn't ask you to dinner and give you a sermon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Swindon What will history say, sir?
General John Burgoyne History, sir, will tell lies, as usual!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dick Dudgeon The rest of this story is pure fiction. Rest assured, you can believe every word of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Give a Major Swindon enough rope, and he'll always hang somebody.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Swindon I can only do my best sir, and rely on the devotion of our countrymen.
General John Burgoyne May I ask, Major, are you writing a melodrama?
Major Swindon No, sir.
General John Burgoyne [sarcastically] What a pity! WHAT a pity!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
General John Burgoyne Martyrdom, it is where one achieves fame without ability.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Rev. Anthony Anderson [angrily] He's given me a debt I can never repay. *Confound* Richard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Heidi - To the rescue
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more