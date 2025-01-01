opening theme song [soloist] O.K. Corral / O.K. Corral / There the outlaw band make their final stand. / O.K. Corral / Oh my dearest one, must I lay down my gun / or take the chance of losing you forever? / Duty calls - my back's against the wall. / Have you no kind word to say before I ride away? / Love, your love; / I need your love. / Keep the flame let it burn until I return / from the gunfight at O.K. Corral. / If the Lord is my friend, we'll meet at the end / of the gunfight at O.K. Corral. / Gunfight at O.K. Corral / O.K Corral / O.K. Corral /

[men's choir]

opening theme song There the outlaw band make their final stand. / O.K. Corral / Oh my dearest one, must I lay down my gun / and take the chance of losing you forever? / Duty calls - my back's against the wall. / Have you no kind word to say before I ride away? / Away, Away /

[soloist]