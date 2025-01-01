[first lines]
John Shanssey
[lighting a cigar as Ed and his gangmen enter the saloon]
Hello Ed.
Ed Bailey
Where's Doc Holiday?
John Shanssey
Over at the hotel more than likely. He's been expecting you...
Ed Bailey
Get word over there I'm waitin' for him.
John Shanssey
No need to do that Ed, the whole town knows you're waitin' for him by now. Before there's another killing...
Ed Bailey
You just go on servin' your watered down liquor, and keep outta my business Shanssey.
John Shanssey
Your brother came in here stinkin' drunk spoilin' for a fight; he drew a gun on Holiday.
Ed Bailey
[demandingly ordering the bartender]
Whiskey, over there.
[points at the table]
John Shanssey
Huh, have it your way Ed. Check your guns if ya wanna stay here.
Ed Bailey
[he and his gangmen gruffly leave their guns and holsters on the bar and sit down at a table]
Leave the bottle.
[pours whiskeys all around]