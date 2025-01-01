Menu
Kinoafisha Films Gunfight at the O.K. Corral Gunfight at the O.K. Corral Movie Quotes

Wyatt Earp All gunfighters are lonely. They live in fear. They die without a dime, a woman or a friend.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday If I'm going to die, at least let me die with the only friend I've ever had!
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Want a gun hand?
Wyatt Earp You? No, thanks.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday I do handle them pretty well. The only trouble is, those best able to testify to my aim aren't around for comment.
Wyatt Earp Hold up your right hand. Do you solemnly swear to uphold... oh, this is ridiculous. You're deputized. Grab some gear, I'll get the horses.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Wait a minute, don't I get to wear a tin star?
Wyatt Earp Not on your life!
Wyatt Earp There's a stage for Abilene in the morning. I want you to be on it.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Can't. The marshal of Abilene sent me here.
Wyatt Earp Look, Holliday, as long as I'm the law here, not one of those cowpokes is going to cross that deadline with a gun. I don't care if his name *is* Shanghai Pierce.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Well spoken. I'll repeat those words at your funeral.
Wyatt Earp We'd like you to come to the wedding, Doc, - if it doesn't interfere with your poker.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday I'm not good at weddings - only funerals. Deal me out.
Wyatt Earp [to Billy Clanton] You think you're pretty tough, don't ya, son? I never knew a gunslinger yet so tough he lived to celebrate his 35th birthday. I learned one rule about gunslingers. There's always a man faster on the draw than you are, and the more you use a gun, the sooner you're gonna run into that man.
Kate Fisher [hears banging on her door] Who is it?
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Open the door!
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday [breaks the door open] Start talking, Kate.
Kate Fisher Doc, I don't know nothin' about it.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday TALK.
Kate Fisher Why? What difference does it make now? I sure messed everything up real good, ain't I? I wanted you back... because I love you. And... I... I thought if Wyatt was out of the way, you'd come back to me. That's why I kept quiet when I heard them.
[breaking down]
Kate Fisher I must've been out of my mind.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Where?
Kate Fisher The Clanton ranch.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Who was there?
Kate Fisher [getting emotional] I didn't want that boy to be killed.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday [losing patience] Who was there?
Kate Fisher Ike, Finn, Cotton Wilson, and the MacLowerys.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday And Ringo?
[Kate doesn't answer]
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday [enraged] WAS RINGO THERE?
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday [after shooting a few antagonists] Anybody else want to try their luck?
Wyatt Earp [Herding the arrested cowboys to jail] Get moving! - Keep moving, all of ya!
Johnny Ringo [Holding his wounded arm] All right, Doc.
[In a threatening tone]
Johnny Ringo We ain't finished yet!
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday You would have been, but I felt in a charitable mood tonight.
Kate Fisher What difference does it make to you where I go or who I take up with?
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Shut up!
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday [throwing her dress on the floor] Get your things together. You're leaving!
Johnny Ringo [entering from the bedroom] She's staying here!
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday Keep out of this, Ringo!
Johnny Ringo You got no right to come bustin' in here!
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday I'm talking to Kate. Take a walk!
Kate Fisher Anything you got to say you can say in front of him.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday [with contempt] You slut!
Johnny Ringo Wait a minute, Holliday. You don't talk to my woman like that!
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday [contemptuously] Your woman? Anybody's woman!
Charles Bassett [after losing consecutive hands of blackjack] You know Doc, if we were playing for real, I might be compelled to take a look at that deck
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday I might be compelled to make you.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday [Charlie goes for his gun; Doc draws first and offers it to Charlie] Here, take mine.
Charles Bassett [Handling Doc's gun] It's a good thing Wyatt doesn't let us draw these; somebody might get hurt.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday I'm a gambler. Money's just a tool of my trade.
Wyatt Earp Of course, you will guarantee you won't lose.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday I never lose. You see, poker's played by desperate men who cherish money. I don't lose because I have nothing to lose, including my life.
Billy Clanton I don't know why I get into gunfights. I guess sometimes I just get lonely.
James 'Jimmy' Earp Awful quiet. Too quiet.
Kate Fisher Why don't you put a rope 'round my neck, and pull it when you want me?
opening theme song [soloist] O.K. Corral / O.K. Corral / There the outlaw band make their final stand. / O.K. Corral / Oh my dearest one, must I lay down my gun / or take the chance of losing you forever? / Duty calls - my back's against the wall. / Have you no kind word to say before I ride away? / Love, your love; / I need your love. / Keep the flame let it burn until I return / from the gunfight at O.K. Corral. / If the Lord is my friend, we'll meet at the end / of the gunfight at O.K. Corral. / Gunfight at O.K. Corral / O.K Corral / O.K. Corral /
[men's choir]
opening theme song There the outlaw band make their final stand. / O.K. Corral / Oh my dearest one, must I lay down my gun / and take the chance of losing you forever? / Duty calls - my back's against the wall. / Have you no kind word to say before I ride away? / Away, Away /
[soloist]
opening theme song Oak Hill, Oak Hill: / so cold, so still. / There they lay side by side: the killers, the died / in the gunfight at O.K. Corral. / O.K. Corral / Gunfight at O.K. Corral
Cotton Wilson [wanting to leave before the gunfight] Ike, I can't take this kind of gunplay anymore. Let me out.
Ike Clanton [angrily] Get over there.
Ike Clanton [sees Cotton trying to ride away when shooting starts] Cotton! You chicken-livered miserable... !
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday I Like you, Wyatt Earp. I like your cut.
Wyatt Earp You can stay and you can play on one condition: no knives, no guns and no killings.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday No knives, no guns, no killings.
Wyatt Earp That's it.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday You have my word as a gentleman.
[first lines]
John Shanssey [lighting a cigar as Ed and his gangmen enter the saloon] Hello Ed.
Ed Bailey Where's Doc Holiday?
John Shanssey Over at the hotel more than likely. He's been expecting you...
Ed Bailey Get word over there I'm waitin' for him.
John Shanssey No need to do that Ed, the whole town knows you're waitin' for him by now. Before there's another killing...
Ed Bailey You just go on servin' your watered down liquor, and keep outta my business Shanssey.
John Shanssey Your brother came in here stinkin' drunk spoilin' for a fight; he drew a gun on Holiday.
Ed Bailey [demandingly ordering the bartender] Whiskey, over there.
[points at the table]
John Shanssey Huh, have it your way Ed. Check your guns if ya wanna stay here.
Ed Bailey [he and his gangmen gruffly leave their guns and holsters on the bar and sit down at a table] Leave the bottle.
[pours whiskeys all around]
Cotton Wilson There's $20,000 in it for you - cash!
Wyatt Earp $20,000! The wages of sin are rising!
Cotton Wilson $20,000 against a six foot hole in Boot Hill or a $20 a month pension - IF you live long enough to collect it.
Charles Bassett Doc, what are you doing up this time of day? It's only three o'clock.
Dr. John 'Doc' Holliday I'm on a health bender.
