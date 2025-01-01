Menu
Films
The Indian Fighter
The Indian Fighter Movie Quotes
Briggs
Look at that scenery!
Johnny Hawks
What's the matter with it?
Briggs
Needs photographing
Johnny Hawks
I like it the way it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grey Wolf
There can be no friendship between Red Man and White. The fight is to the end. Ride back to your people. There is no room for you here.
Johnny Hawks
You've grown a big mouth since I saw you last, Grey Wolf, but I didn't come here to talk to a big mouth. I've come to talk to a big man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[In order to rescue Wes, Johnny must defeat Grey Wolf to a fight to the death]
Wes Todd
What does that mean?
Johnny Hawks
I gotta fight him for your hide.
Wes Todd
What happens if you lose?
Johnny Hawks
Well, my troubles will be over... yours will just begin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susan Rogers
Johnny, what are you doing hiding in a saloon?
Johnny Hawks
Ma'am, you were dancing in the arms of another man, I was trying to forget.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
