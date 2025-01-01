Menu
The Indian Fighter Movie Quotes

Briggs Look at that scenery!
Johnny Hawks What's the matter with it?
Briggs Needs photographing
Johnny Hawks I like it the way it is.
Grey Wolf There can be no friendship between Red Man and White. The fight is to the end. Ride back to your people. There is no room for you here.
Johnny Hawks You've grown a big mouth since I saw you last, Grey Wolf, but I didn't come here to talk to a big mouth. I've come to talk to a big man.
[In order to rescue Wes, Johnny must defeat Grey Wolf to a fight to the death]
Wes Todd What does that mean?
Johnny Hawks I gotta fight him for your hide.
Wes Todd What happens if you lose?
Johnny Hawks Well, my troubles will be over... yours will just begin.
Susan Rogers Johnny, what are you doing hiding in a saloon?
Johnny Hawks Ma'am, you were dancing in the arms of another man, I was trying to forget.
Elisha Cook Jr.
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Uolter Mettau
Diana Duglas
