Captain NemoI am not what is called a civilized man, Professor. I have done with society for reasons that seem good to me. Therefore, I do not obey its laws.
Captain NemoThink of it. On the surface there is hunger and fear. Men still exercise unjust laws. They fight, tear one another to pieces. A mere few feet beneath the waves their reign ceases, their evil drowns. Here on the ocean floor is the only independence. Here I am free! Imagine what would happen if they controlled machines such as this submarine boat. Far better that they think there's a monster and hunt me with harpoons.
Captain Nemo...there is hope for the future. When the world is ready for a new and better life, all this will someday come to pass, in God's good time.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorWhat is in those sacks they are carrying?
Captain NemoNitrates and phosphate for ammunition. The seeds of war. They're loading a full cargo of death. And when that ship takes it home the world will die a little more. I was once one of those pitiful wretches you see down there. Look at it again, Professor, I don't want you to forget what you've seen here today.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorI've seen enough.
Ned Land[singing]Got a whale of a tale to tell ya, lads, a whale of a tale or two, 'bout the floppin' fish and the girls I've loved on nights like this with the moon above. A whale of a tale and it's all true, I swear by my tattoo. There was Mermaid Minnie; met her down in Madagascar. She would kiss me anytime that I would ask her. Then one evening, her flame of love blew out. Blow me down and pick me up, she swapped me for a trout!
Ned Land[singing]Got a whale of a tale to tell ya, lads, a whale of a tale or two, 'bout the floppin' fish and the girls I've loved on nights like this with the moon above. A whale of a tale and it's all true, I swear by my tattoo. There was Typhoon Tessie; met her on the coast of Java. When we kissed, I bubbled up like molten lava. Then she gave me the scare of my young life. Blow me down and pick me up, she was the captain's wife!
Ned LandThere's one thing you ought to know, Professor: Nemo's cracked. I've yet to see the day you can make a deal with a mad dog. So while you're feeding him sugar, I'll be figuring a plan to muzzle him.
Prof. Pierre ArronaxYou also asked me ashore, to show me man's inhumanity to man. Why? To justify this? You are not only a murderer, you are a hypocrite! The proof lies out there!
Captain Nemo[anguished]YOU CALL THAT MURDER? Well, I see murder, too, not written on those drowned faces out there, but on the faces of dead thousands! They are the assassins, the dealers in death; I am the avenger!
Captain Nemo[Noticing that Ned is eating with his knife]There's a fork on your left, Mr. Land. Or aren't you accustomed to utensils?
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorNo, thank you. The last time I went ashore it was a prelude to murder.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorA strange twilight world opened up before me, and I felt as the first man to set foot on another planet, an intruder in this mystic garden of the deep.
Ned Land[after Captain Farragut announces that he is ending the search]Cheer up, Professor. You'll forget all about fishing when you see the gals in Saigon.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorI thought they promised you a bonus if you harpooned this monster, Mr. Land.
Ned LandKnowing full well I couldn't collect it. When I get back, I'm shipping out on the first whaler that'll take me. I won't get rich, but I won't be sitting around picking my teeth with my harpoon.
Captain NemoNaturally, since you invaded their privacy, they have every right to invade ours.
[last lines]
Ned Land[as Vulcania explodes]Sorry I had to wallop you, Professor. But there wasn't time to stop for souvenirs.
Prof. Pierre ArronaxPerhaps you did mankind a service, Ned.
Captain NemoYou have a great deal to learn, Professor. Your book is brilliant... but it lacks scope. You have carried your work as far as terrestrial science permits. But the REAL story of the ocean depths begins where *you* left off. Wonders... that defy my powers of description... the secrets that are mine alone. Which I am willing to share with you.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorAt the cost of my friends' lives?
Captain NemoI'm sorry... but you'll have to choose between them and me.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorI cannot accept.
Captain NemoCaptain Nemo, Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator: Professor, I regret your choice.
[to first mate]
Captain NemoCaptain Nemo, Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator: Take him up. Secure for sea.
Sailor[the warship's crew arrives too late to aid another ship after it explodes]I'm thinking she went down with all hands.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorPoor devils. Not a living soul left. What could have caused such a fearsome explosion?
SailorBlack powder, and worse, a whole shipload of the stuff.
Ned LandWhat could have set it off, though? She must have struck something.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorOr could it be that something struck the ship?
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorI must get my journal!
[Ned Land punches him and carries him out of the flooding chart room]
Captain NemoIs murder a right reserved for that hated nation that has taken everything from me, everything but my secret, the secret of my submarine boat and the energy that propels it? They tried! They cast me into prison, and when they failed...! When they failed, they tortured my wife and young son to death.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorYou protest too much. I know you were deeply touched by Ned's gesture, but you are ashamed to admit it. You cannot tolerate a faith in humanity... because if you do, all this, the structure of your very existence, which you built on hate and vengeance... all this will collapse without the naked lie of your life. You are a beaten man, at war with the dictates of his heart.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorMy apprentice tells me you have taken my journal. May I ask why?
Captain NemoI keep no log on the Nautilus, and I was frankly curious to read your account of the giant squid, in particular, my narrow escape and rescue. According to you, Mr. Land is a hero in the best tradition of cheap fiction.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorThat can only be true if you consider your life cheap, Captain.
Old BillyCome on, Casey! This is no place for a clergyman's son!
Shipping Agent[first spoken lines]I say there ain't no monster! But, we need men. And just to treat you fair and square, I'm willing to give each of you two wages and a bonus, from Frisco to Shanghai and back, ALL FOUND!
Casey MooreALL DEAD, you mean! Don't sign with him, Mates! You can't buy off the Monster with double wages and a bonus! You'll never get back to Frisco to collect your pay!
Ned Land[Nemo scares away a group of savage cannibals] Hey, Captain, that's one way to keep guests from dropping in.
Captain NemoA mild charge of electricity, Mr. Land. Not very hospitable, but harmless. And speaking of hospitality, may I say that you have abused mine for the last time.
Captain NemoI told you once the fate of prisoners. But since you insist on being treated as one, I have no choice but to oblige you. Take him in charge.
First Mate of the NautilusAye, sir.
Ned LandNow, wait a minute. What's this all about?
Captain NemoYou left the beach with the intention of escaping. The only reason you came back is because the natives forced you to. And you're going to regret that choice, Mr. Land. When we clear this reef, I'll see that you trouble my existence no longer.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator[while being locked into cabins]Goodbye, Ned.
Ned LandDon't give up, mates! We're no part of any suicide pact!
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorToday we encountered a fearsome storm. An ordinary vessel would have suffered heavy damage. Safe and serene, the Nautilus cruised beneath the tempest.
ConseilI believe things have gone far enough. Murder means nothing to him. I think he enjoys it.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorYou're sure of that, are you? Quite sure?
ConseilWell, I can only judge him by what I observe.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorIt is not your place to judge! You don't know anything about the captain. He has already said he has use for me. But what's more important, the world has a use for him. And I must make him understand it. And when he does, I assure you that he will judge himself far more harshly than you ever can. Is that clear?
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narratorAs the voyage continued, the Nautilus and its motive power excited my curiosity. At my host's invitation, I inspected the ship. He seemed determined to show me everything. We went to the very heart of the vessel, the propulsion unit. It was apparent that Captain Nemo had discovered what mankind has always sought... the veritable, dynamic power of the universe. This secret alone gave him mastery of the sea.
Captain Nemo[after Nemo has been shot]We are taking the Nautilus down for the last time.
First Mate of the NautilusWe understand, sir, and we're with you.
Captain NemoYou are too easily swayed by sentiment, individual good deeds over bad, crude extremes. You always simplify matters. The world is more complex than that. And, good must not be measured on a scale as small as Mr. Land's brash heroics. What he would do one day, he would gladly undo the next. To be of benefit, goodness must be constant, forever building. It must have strength.
Prof. Pierre ArronaxI'm afraid what you seek is perfection. You will never find it.
Captain NemoI have already found it! Here. There's the world outside that is imperfect. If men and nations had this goodness that I speak of, I would be willing to share all this. My records. Everything.
Prof. Pierre ArronaxHave you considered sharing it?
Captain NemoThat is the only reason that you are alive today, Professor. From the moment that you came aboard the Nautilus, I had hoped that you would be the key to the plan that I had in mind. I had intended using you as an emissary. But now, I don't know.
Prof. Pierre ArronaxIs it that you don't trust me?
Captain NemoNo! But, you are ever the optimist. You really believe they would lay down their arms and abolish the slave camps?
Prof. Pierre ArronaxYes, I think I could persuade them. Let me try.
Captain NemoWe're nearing Volcania. I want you to see the extent of these secrets for which they have hounded me. The knowledge, which cost the lives of those dearest to me. The power, which is still mine: enough energy to life mankind from the depths of hell into heaven, or destroy it. Perhaps then, you will feel less inclined to barter such a price. We will discuss it at that time.
First Mate of the NautilusWe've raised the island, sir.