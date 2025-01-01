Captain Nemo You are too easily swayed by sentiment, individual good deeds over bad, crude extremes. You always simplify matters. The world is more complex than that. And, good must not be measured on a scale as small as Mr. Land's brash heroics. What he would do one day, he would gladly undo the next. To be of benefit, goodness must be constant, forever building. It must have strength.

Prof. Pierre Arronax I'm afraid what you seek is perfection. You will never find it.

Captain Nemo I have already found it! Here. There's the world outside that is imperfect. If men and nations had this goodness that I speak of, I would be willing to share all this. My records. Everything.

Prof. Pierre Arronax Have you considered sharing it?

Captain Nemo That is the only reason that you are alive today, Professor. From the moment that you came aboard the Nautilus, I had hoped that you would be the key to the plan that I had in mind. I had intended using you as an emissary. But now, I don't know.

Prof. Pierre Arronax Is it that you don't trust me?

Captain Nemo No! But, you are ever the optimist. You really believe they would lay down their arms and abolish the slave camps?

Prof. Pierre Arronax Yes, I think I could persuade them. Let me try.

Captain Nemo We're nearing Volcania. I want you to see the extent of these secrets for which they have hounded me. The knowledge, which cost the lives of those dearest to me. The power, which is still mine: enough energy to life mankind from the depths of hell into heaven, or destroy it. Perhaps then, you will feel less inclined to barter such a price. We will discuss it at that time.

First Mate of the Nautilus We've raised the island, sir.

Captain Nemo Why have we stopped?

First Mate of the Nautilus There are warships ahead.

Captain Nemo Bearing what flag?

First Mate of the Nautilus No flag, sir.