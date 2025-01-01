Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Movie Quotes

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Movie Quotes

Captain Nemo I am not what is called a civilized man, Professor. I have done with society for reasons that seem good to me. Therefore, I do not obey its laws.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Think of it. On the surface there is hunger and fear. Men still exercise unjust laws. They fight, tear one another to pieces. A mere few feet beneath the waves their reign ceases, their evil drowns. Here on the ocean floor is the only independence. Here I am free! Imagine what would happen if they controlled machines such as this submarine boat. Far better that they think there's a monster and hunt me with harpoons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo ...there is hope for the future. When the world is ready for a new and better life, all this will someday come to pass, in God's good time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Eat your pudding, Mr. Land.
Ned Land I ain't sure it's puddin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Observing the slave island]
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator What is in those sacks they are carrying?
Captain Nemo Nitrates and phosphate for ammunition. The seeds of war. They're loading a full cargo of death. And when that ship takes it home the world will die a little more. I was once one of those pitiful wretches you see down there. Look at it again, Professor, I don't want you to forget what you've seen here today.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator I've seen enough.
Captain Nemo It's burned everlastingly in my memory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Land [singing] Got a whale of a tale to tell ya, lads, a whale of a tale or two, 'bout the floppin' fish and the girls I've loved on nights like this with the moon above. A whale of a tale and it's all true, I swear by my tattoo. There was Mermaid Minnie; met her down in Madagascar. She would kiss me anytime that I would ask her. Then one evening, her flame of love blew out. Blow me down and pick me up, she swapped me for a trout!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Land [singing] Got a whale of a tale to tell ya, lads, a whale of a tale or two, 'bout the floppin' fish and the girls I've loved on nights like this with the moon above. A whale of a tale and it's all true, I swear by my tattoo. There was Typhoon Tessie; met her on the coast of Java. When we kissed, I bubbled up like molten lava. Then she gave me the scare of my young life. Blow me down and pick me up, she was the captain's wife!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Land There's one thing you ought to know, Professor: Nemo's cracked. I've yet to see the day you can make a deal with a mad dog. So while you're feeding him sugar, I'll be figuring a plan to muzzle him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Mr. Land, you saved my life. Why?
Ned Land That's a good question. Well, there's only one thing a fella can do when he's made a mistake as big as this.
Conseil What?
Ned Land Get drunk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Do you know the meaning of love, Professor?
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator I believe I do.
Captain Nemo What you fail to understand is the power of hate. It can fill the heart as surely as love can.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator I'm sorry for you. It's a bitter substitute.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Accept one of these cigars, Professor.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator Thank you.
[He lights it]
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator Delightful smoke. Different somehow. Havana?
Captain Nemo Seaweed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo The natives over there are cannibals. They eat liars with the same enthusiasm as they eat honest men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo I asked you to leave, Professor.
Prof. Pierre Arronax You also asked me ashore, to show me man's inhumanity to man. Why? To justify this? You are not only a murderer, you are a hypocrite! The proof lies out there!
Captain Nemo [anguished] YOU CALL THAT MURDER? Well, I see murder, too, not written on those drowned faces out there, but on the faces of dead thousands! They are the assassins, the dealers in death; I am the avenger!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo [Noticing that Ned is eating with his knife] There's a fork on your left, Mr. Land. Or aren't you accustomed to utensils?
Ned Land Oh, I'm indifferent to 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Boarding the Nautilus for the first time]
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator There is great genius behind all this.
Conseil Yes, and great evil. Don't forget this, this is an engine of destruction.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Upon arriving on a deserted beach with Ned Land]
Conseil I don't see any native girls hungry for affection.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ned cautiously samples his "pudding"]
Ned Land What is it?
Captain Nemo It's my own recipe: sauté of unborn octopus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Would you care to come along, Professor?
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator No, thank you. The last time I went ashore it was a prelude to murder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator A strange twilight world opened up before me, and I felt as the first man to set foot on another planet, an intruder in this mystic garden of the deep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Land [after Captain Farragut announces that he is ending the search] Cheer up, Professor. You'll forget all about fishing when you see the gals in Saigon.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator I thought they promised you a bonus if you harpooned this monster, Mr. Land.
Ned Land Knowing full well I couldn't collect it. When I get back, I'm shipping out on the first whaler that'll take me. I won't get rich, but I won't be sitting around picking my teeth with my harpoon.
Conseil Maybe we are lucky. It might have sunk us.
Ned Land You scare me. Be a good loser, Professor. The fish that got away is always the biggest one.
Conseil Ah, what a pity, Professor. I know you had visions of that monster mounted in the National Museum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conseil All those men. They didn't even have a chance.
Ned Land They were sailors, same as me. Slaughtered by that monster you're trying to make friends with.
Conseil Ned, don't...
Ned Land I don't know about you, Professor, but I feel like a knife that's just stabbed a friend in the back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Ah, we're almost at the island of Crespo. All this was once an island. Although it is now sunk, it is nevertheless fertile. We do our hunting and farming here.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator Underwater?
Captain Nemo The sea supplies all my wants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conseil Cannibals! Hundreds of cannibals! Captain, Captain, scores of boats!
Ned Land Captain, we're under attack!
Captain Nemo Naturally, since you invaded their privacy, they have every right to invade ours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Ned Land [as Vulcania explodes] Sorry I had to wallop you, Professor. But there wasn't time to stop for souvenirs.
Prof. Pierre Arronax Perhaps you did mankind a service, Ned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo You have a great deal to learn, Professor. Your book is brilliant... but it lacks scope. You have carried your work as far as terrestrial science permits. But the REAL story of the ocean depths begins where *you* left off. Wonders... that defy my powers of description... the secrets that are mine alone. Which I am willing to share with you.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator At the cost of my friends' lives?
Captain Nemo I'm sorry... but you'll have to choose between them and me.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator I cannot accept.
Captain Nemo Captain Nemo, Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator: Professor, I regret your choice.
[to first mate]
Captain Nemo Captain Nemo, Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator: Take him up. Secure for sea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sailor [the warship's crew arrives too late to aid another ship after it explodes] I'm thinking she went down with all hands.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator Poor devils. Not a living soul left. What could have caused such a fearsome explosion?
Sailor Black powder, and worse, a whole shipload of the stuff.
Ned Land What could have set it off, though? She must have struck something.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator Or could it be that something struck the ship?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Land Hey, Professor, where are ya going?
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator My journal!
Ned Land The island's gonna blow up any second!
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator I must get my journal!
[Ned Land punches him and carries him out of the flooding chart room]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Is murder a right reserved for that hated nation that has taken everything from me, everything but my secret, the secret of my submarine boat and the energy that propels it? They tried! They cast me into prison, and when they failed...! When they failed, they tortured my wife and young son to death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conseil I want to be friends.
Ned Land 'I want to be friends'
[Slams fist against wall]
Ned Land I want to escape!
Conseil So do I, with you! And we have to save the professor in spite of himself. You once said you had a plan. Well, have you?
Ned Land Yeah, I got a plan. Trouble is, it won't work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conseil Don't forget the cannibals.
Ned Land Oh, belay the cannibals. He said that to scare us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Land [watching Nemo's bomb explode] There she blows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Donning diving gear]
Ned Land Fine way to go huntin'. I knew there'd be a catch to this.
Conseil Seems you can't do anything on this boat without getting wet.
Ned Land Hey, I feel like I'm keepin' a fish outta work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conseil Why, Ned, you're not thinking of putting messages in these bottles, are you? That went out with Robinson Crusoe. You've forgotten this is the 19th Century.
Ned Land There's something else I forgot.
[punches Conseil in the chin]
Ned Land That's for spyin' on me. Don't let me catch you paddin' the shadow of my stern again. Remember that!
[Conseil rubs his chin, feelings hurt as well]
Ned Land I don't like bashin' anybody. But you had it comin', lad.
Conseil And I thought we were friends.
Ned Land Sure, we're friends! Go ahead, hit me.
[sticks out his chin]
Conseil You mean that?
Ned Land [sticking his chin out further] Sure, go ahead! You can't miss it.
[Conseil surprises Ned with a punch to the gut]
Conseil *Now* we're friends!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo Actually, he regrets saving my life just as much as I would regret saving his. The only difference is that I wouldn't have tried.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator Then it is that difference that gives Ned Land the human dignity you no longer possess. May I tell you something?
Captain Nemo You seem determined to. Go ahead.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator You protest too much. I know you were deeply touched by Ned's gesture, but you are ashamed to admit it. You cannot tolerate a faith in humanity... because if you do, all this, the structure of your very existence, which you built on hate and vengeance... all this will collapse without the naked lie of your life. You are a beaten man, at war with the dictates of his heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator My apprentice tells me you have taken my journal. May I ask why?
Captain Nemo I keep no log on the Nautilus, and I was frankly curious to read your account of the giant squid, in particular, my narrow escape and rescue. According to you, Mr. Land is a hero in the best tradition of cheap fiction.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator That can only be true if you consider your life cheap, Captain.
Captain Nemo I might have expected you to say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Old Billy Come on, Casey! This is no place for a clergyman's son!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shipping Agent [first spoken lines] I say there ain't no monster! But, we need men. And just to treat you fair and square, I'm willing to give each of you two wages and a bonus, from Frisco to Shanghai and back, ALL FOUND!
Casey Moore ALL DEAD, you mean! Don't sign with him, Mates! You can't buy off the Monster with double wages and a bonus! You'll never get back to Frisco to collect your pay!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Land [Nemo scares away a group of savage cannibals] Hey, Captain, that's one way to keep guests from dropping in.
Captain Nemo A mild charge of electricity, Mr. Land. Not very hospitable, but harmless. And speaking of hospitality, may I say that you have abused mine for the last time.
Ned Land Well, how's that?
Captain Nemo You've continuously disobeyed my orders.
Ned Land [innocently] Who, me?
Captain Nemo I told you once the fate of prisoners. But since you insist on being treated as one, I have no choice but to oblige you. Take him in charge.
First Mate of the Nautilus Aye, sir.
Ned Land Now, wait a minute. What's this all about?
Captain Nemo You left the beach with the intention of escaping. The only reason you came back is because the natives forced you to. And you're going to regret that choice, Mr. Land. When we clear this reef, I'll see that you trouble my existence no longer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator [while being locked into cabins] Goodbye, Ned.
Ned Land Don't give up, mates! We're no part of any suicide pact!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator Today we encountered a fearsome storm. An ordinary vessel would have suffered heavy damage. Safe and serene, the Nautilus cruised beneath the tempest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conseil I believe things have gone far enough. Murder means nothing to him. I think he enjoys it.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator You're sure of that, are you? Quite sure?
Conseil Well, I can only judge him by what I observe.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator It is not your place to judge! You don't know anything about the captain. He has already said he has use for me. But what's more important, the world has a use for him. And I must make him understand it. And when he does, I assure you that he will judge himself far more harshly than you ever can. Is that clear?
Conseil Whatever you say, Captain.
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator Now, please go out and leave me alone.
[pause]
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator What did you call me? Captain?
Conseil Yes, I did. And I must say, there is a certain resemblance.
[leaves in anger]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conseil After all, it's the first time that Nemo had shown any gratitude.
Ned Land We don't want none of his gratitude!
[Smashes bottle against wall]
Ned Land We don't want none of his gratitude!
Conseil This is awful!
[Leaves]
Ned Land You can tell him that for the both of us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Pierre Aronnax, narrator As the voyage continued, the Nautilus and its motive power excited my curiosity. At my host's invitation, I inspected the ship. He seemed determined to show me everything. We went to the very heart of the vessel, the propulsion unit. It was apparent that Captain Nemo had discovered what mankind has always sought... the veritable, dynamic power of the universe. This secret alone gave him mastery of the sea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo [after Nemo has been shot] We are taking the Nautilus down for the last time.
First Mate of the Nautilus We understand, sir, and we're with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Nemo You are too easily swayed by sentiment, individual good deeds over bad, crude extremes. You always simplify matters. The world is more complex than that. And, good must not be measured on a scale as small as Mr. Land's brash heroics. What he would do one day, he would gladly undo the next. To be of benefit, goodness must be constant, forever building. It must have strength.
Prof. Pierre Arronax I'm afraid what you seek is perfection. You will never find it.
Captain Nemo I have already found it! Here. There's the world outside that is imperfect. If men and nations had this goodness that I speak of, I would be willing to share all this. My records. Everything.
Prof. Pierre Arronax Have you considered sharing it?
Captain Nemo That is the only reason that you are alive today, Professor. From the moment that you came aboard the Nautilus, I had hoped that you would be the key to the plan that I had in mind. I had intended using you as an emissary. But now, I don't know.
Prof. Pierre Arronax Is it that you don't trust me?
Captain Nemo No! But, you are ever the optimist. You really believe they would lay down their arms and abolish the slave camps?
Prof. Pierre Arronax Yes, I think I could persuade them. Let me try.
Captain Nemo We're nearing Volcania. I want you to see the extent of these secrets for which they have hounded me. The knowledge, which cost the lives of those dearest to me. The power, which is still mine: enough energy to life mankind from the depths of hell into heaven, or destroy it. Perhaps then, you will feel less inclined to barter such a price. We will discuss it at that time.
First Mate of the Nautilus We've raised the island, sir.
Captain Nemo Why have we stopped?
First Mate of the Nautilus There are warships ahead.
Captain Nemo Bearing what flag?
First Mate of the Nautilus No flag, sir.
Captain Nemo Very well. There's your answer, Professor. We've been ambushed by the very forces that you wish to trade with!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more