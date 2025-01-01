CirceListen to me! I shall give you something that will make you forget all your petty dreams. Your miserable kingdom. Your wife who grows old. Remain, and this very night, Olympus shall welcome a new god: Ulysses!
UlyssesOnly the fearful can know the value of courage.
CirceAnd old age? That fool flesh will rot one day! And at the end, nothing but death. This is the terrible heritage of man!
UlyssesI accept that inheritance. I no longer see myself falling in battle or in the fury of a storm. It would take much less. A puff of cool air... A sudden chill one night... But even so, this - this vulnerable mass of fears has dared to battle with a god - and has not yet been defeated! If it should be that one day men shall speak of me, I hope they say with pride that I was one of them.
CirceTheir pride will not serve to warm you in the kingdom of darkness. I will bring centuries of light!
UlyssesI do not think it will sadden me too much to close my eyes, when the time comes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Polyphemus[after eating one of Ulysses' men]You Greeks are tough. What stringy meat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UlyssesWhy do you not speak? Where is Circe? Deaf and dumb. The perfect virtues for a servant in this house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UlyssesThe gods are mocking and merciless, Eurylochus. And their deceptions are fierce. Ithaca seems so distant now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UlyssesNausicaa, I shall carry your tears with me. In a world of malice and hatred, they are proof of the love I have found.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UlyssesMy name. My deeds. Day and night, I hunt them in the dark.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
EurycleiaBe gone now, ladies. Be gone. The day is over. Stay in your rooms. Do not follow the example of Melantho and the other maids, who infringed the laws of this house to flatter the vanity of the guests. Go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PenelopeAs the light in the sky starts to dim, and night breaks, dark and silent, my sorrow and my torment grow ever sharper. At times, I fear I can bear it no longer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AntinoosHail, Penelope. Your beauty is beyond any poet's imagination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AntinoosYou were a widow before you were ever a wife.
AntinoosYou. But I have not come here for your money, like the others, or to sleep under your roof for months. I didn't cross the sea just to look into your eyes, Penelope. I am here to fulfill your destiny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UlyssesI understand your haste, but you shouldn't miss out on something as precious as wine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NausicaaWill he like this dress, Mother? Isn't it too plain?
AreteDo not worry. He loves your youth, not anything we can add to it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AntinoosThe ghost of Ulysses has lingered in this house for too long. Now, you need a man who will lead. One who will drive out the swarm of suitors. One who will bring you back to life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AlicinousIt's not uncommon for a girl to marry a stranger. But it is rare indeed to wed a man who is a stranger to himself.
NausicaaWhat else do I need to know? If the tree is fair and its fruit sweet - why should the roots matter?
UlyssesA dry, dusty smell, like that of dead flowers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UlyssesThere are two natures within me. One loves home, family, the hearth. The other longs for travel, the open sea, the strange shapes of unknown islands, demons, giants. Yes, Eurylochus, many times I feel homesick for things I have never seen!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PenelopeIf you truly knew my husband, then speak to me of him. Why don't you speak? Who are you?
Ulysses[disguised as a beggar] A friend of Ulysses. We were comrades beneath the walls of Troy. On many nights, as we waited for battle, he would speak of you, filled with sorrow.
Ulysses"She is dark-haired," he would say. "Radiant in her youth. With a sweet, gentle smile. She has a curious habit of tucking back her hair, absentmindedly, while spinning wool. Or watching over the sleeping child." Sometimes he spoke to me of his son, Telemachus, who slept smiling in his cradle on the day the ships set off for Troy. And sometimes, he spoke of that farewell day, when you stood by the ship, weeping in his embrace, and whispered, "I'll be here when you return."
UlyssesYou took advantage of my sleep to turn heroes into pigs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AchillesI'd rather be the slave of a landless people than the king of all the dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PenelopeI've been waiting too many years. At first, only news from the war. And the war never seemed to end. First months, then years. And I spent my days wondering, "Where is he? Is he with his soldiers? Perhaps there are women there. Beautiful women, full of life. Maybe he has forgotten me." But Penelope is loyal! It's so easy for Penelope to be loyal. And then, one fine day, word comes that the war is over. And you feel joy. Everyone else comes home. Kings, servants! But not him! He alone does not return! And so the waiting begins again. More months. More years. And the years are made of a thousand hours, of days, and nights. Nights. And you lie awake in your empty bed - and you wait.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UlyssesI am Ulysses, son of Laertes, King of Ithaca, breaker of Troy's might. Beyond the sea lies my home, my people, my son. My wife. For years I have wandered, harried by the gods' wrath. I battled storms. I heard the Sirens' fatal song. I was spellbound. I looked death in the eye. Yet here I stand, still alive!