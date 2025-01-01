Menu
Act of Love Movie Quotes

Act of Love Movie Quotes

Robert Teller The River Seine. All my life I wanted to see it. Finally I saw it, with a gun in my hand. Travel, twentieth-century style.
Sgt. Johnny Blackwood You know, there are two things the Krauts can really make. That's beer and cameras.
Wounded Soldier Three things: beer, cameras and trouble.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A. Do you take shorthand, mademoiselle?
Lise Gudayec No.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A. Do you type?
Lise Gudayec No.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A. Well, what can you do?
Lise Gudayec I don't know. Perhaps, answer the telephone. Anything.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A. Anything? Well, that's interesting. And what is the anything you are willing to do? You see, there are few jobs and many girls. They come here all day and each is anxious. Well, I guess one should take the most anxious and the most independent. No? We are not that independent are we, mademoiselle?
Lise Gudayec No.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A. Well, good day, mademoiselle. I said, good day!
Nina Walk. Walk! - - Not like that. Not like somebody who's going to the guillotine. Walk like a woman who's pretty and knows that men like to look at her.
Henderson Don't I know you from somewheres?
Robert Teller No, I-I don't think so.
[Turns around and leaves]
Henderson Queer?
Robert Teller I know which room I want.
L'hôtelier de Villefranche Yes?
Robert Teller Its on the corner, it has roses in the wallpaper, it has a little iron balcony, and it faces out toward Italy.
L'hôtelier de Villefranche Pardon, you forgot your occupation?
Robert Teller Tourist.
Nina Speak English? Yes, in deed. When the Germans were here, I discovered I had a talent for the language of the conquerors. If the Eskimos came to France, within two months, I would speak Eskimo.
Nina I have a friend who does that kind of business, just around the corner. Want me to go?
Robert Teller Good ole Nina! Friend in every line of business, just around every corner.
Nina Well, if you don't want me to...
Robert Teller Sure,
[Slaps Nina's behind]
Robert Teller Go ahead.
Nina How long do you want this room for?
Robert Teller Why?
Nina Nothing. I just had an idea.
Robert Teller I want it forever.
Nina Forever? What do you call forever?
Robert Teller Forever is the day the war ends.
Robert Teller Love. The woman's cure for everything. Have a bullet in your head, have a little love. Are you losing weight? Try love. Is there a war on? Buy love. Better than penicillin or the seltzer drugs or a month in the country.
Nina Come on Bob. What do you want? What are you looking for?
Robert Teller What do I want? Oh, nothing much. Just a tall, slender, wide-eyed girl. A girl with soft hands and a soft voice. Someone who speaks my language. Someone who smiles when you suddenly feel well that's a real particular smile. Its a smile for me! Someone you can bear to look at when the last gun's been fired. You got anything like that in stock, Madame? Huh? Are you well supplied with that article?
Adèle Lacaud The Americans weren't a surprise to me with all of their guns and their famous machines. In their movies, they are always so dear and so confident. But, give them two drinks and they become lost children. Sad, because their mothers are so far away.
Adèle Lacaud You look frozen! A little bit of cognac will do you good.
Fernand Lacaud What you notice most about the war, if you are an old man, is that everything becomes scarce. First, cigarettes. Then, food. Then, dignity. Then, honor. Finally, hope. I miss the other things. But, the thing I notice most - was the cigarettes.
Fernand Lacaud Long before the war, I met many Americans, many American ladies. There was a school teacher from Pennsylvania. She was making a tour of the châteaux. It was in 1920. Twenty-five years ago.
Adèle Lacaud Oh, yes, twenty-five years ago my husband had a great curiosity about American woman.
Fernand Lacaud Without curiosity, my dear, there would be no wise men.
Nina And this curiosity, did you satisfy it?
Fernand Lacaud Yes. To an extent, my dear, to an extent.
Robert Teller A strange family.
Lise Gudayec France is full of strange families.
Robert Teller So is America.
Adèle Lacaud Oh, Army. None of them are human!
Robert Teller Don't tell me you ate bananas out of banana trees when the Krauts were here.
Lise Gudayec That's a lie. We fought them! We fought them!
Robert Teller Where? Up in Pigalle?
[Lise slaps Bob. Bob slaps her back]
Robert Teller Listen lady, we didn't come here for the scenery. An awful lot of good boys got themselves hurt here. It wouldn't do you any harm to remember that!
Robert Teller You hate me, don't you?
Lise Gudayec No. I hate myself.
Lise Gudayec What difference does it make? You are not a lawyer and I am not a ballerina.
Robert Teller I don't know, I suddenly feel so good!
Lise Gudayec You're drunk.
Robert Teller I'm not drunk! I just feel good. Do you mind? I don't know, maybe, maybe its because I'm in a room with four walls and a door. Look! Its wonderful. You can open it. You can close it. You can even lock it. And besides, you didn't run away. I thought you might. But, you didn't. I always thought when I'd find me in a room with four walls and a door you could close, I'd go up my girl and kiss her.
[Kiss]
Le sergent anglais I say, this is a nice collection of stamps you got here.
Fernand Lacaud Oh, its a hobby. It helped me a great deal when the Germans were here.
Le sergent anglais Why? Do they buy a lot of stamps?
Fernand Lacaud Oh, not at all. But, it gave me a philosophy. You see those stamps: the Austrian Empire. For hundreds of years the greatest power in Europe. Now, three cancelled stamps.
Un soldat Well, how 'bout it beautiful? Listen, I only got three days. You know I haven't got much time to be graceful and I'm loaded with back pay. What do you say, you and me, we shake this ol' Paris like a rattle?
Un soldat Well, how 'bout it? You know, you're the prettiest thing I've seen since I left Georgia. Ma'am, if you said yes, they could drop me on Japan. I'd come down whistlin' Dixie!
Robert Teller Tell me more about...
Lise Gudayec About what?
Robert Teller About you and the iron balcony and the Mediterranean.
Lise Gudayec Oh, your train will be here any minute, now.
Robert Teller Come on. Tell me.
Lise Gudayec Well, the last night I was promised that I could go out. But, my mother changed her mind. I couldn't sleep and I went out on the balcony. Then, suddenly, I saw two people walking on the dock. A boy and a girl. All alone. Just below my window, they stopped. They didn't say anything to each other and they didn't kiss. The girl looked up into the boy's face, as though they had a secret together. And suddenly, I felt, that's what it is. And I thought, when I grow up, I must come back here. When I fall in love, I must come back here. When I - I was sixteen years old. A sixteen year old girl is constantly thinking she's making an enormous discovery.
Fernand Lacaud Even the apples are tasteless this year.
Mimi Mademoiselle! How did it go? At the police, I mean? Oh, would you like a glass of water?
U.S. Sailor #1 Hey, get a load of her.
U.S. Sailor #2 Not a bad lookin' dish!
[whistles]
Robert Teller Look, when its all over, you know what we're going to do? We're going to travel, all over. You know what? We'll go to that town you went to when you were a girl. What was the name of it? What was it? Ville?
Lise Gudayec Villefranche.
Robert Teller Yes, that's it! Villefranche in the Mediterranean. And we'll rent that room. Because, you were happy there one summer when you were sixteen years old. Would I be happy there too?
