Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A.
Do you take shorthand, mademoiselle?
Lise Gudayec
No.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A.
Do you type?
Lise Gudayec
No.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A.
Well, what can you do?
Lise Gudayec
I don't know. Perhaps, answer the telephone. Anything.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A.
Anything? Well, that's interesting. And what is the anything you are willing to do? You see, there are few jobs and many girls. They come here all day and each is anxious. Well, I guess one should take the most anxious and the most independent. No? We are not that independent are we, mademoiselle?
Lise Gudayec
No.
Pedro Guitterez S.A.P.A.
Well, good day, mademoiselle. I said, good day!