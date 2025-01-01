Registration Official at Haifa Name?

Hans Muller [softly] Hans Muller

Registration Official at Haifa You have to speak louder

Hans Muller HANS MULLER's my name

Registration Official at Haifa A little softer please. Place of birth?

Hans Muller Germany... Munich... Beautiful city

Registration Official at Haifa Occupation before the war?

Hans Muller You wouldn't believe me

Registration Official at Haifa I'll believe anything

Hans Muller I was a juggler.

Registration Official at Haifa What?

Hans Muller A juggler

[pantomimes juggling balls in the air]

Registration Official at Haifa We need a juggler like a hole in the head. What can you do besides throwing things up in the air and catching them?

Hans Muller My dear sir, to say I throw things up in the air and catch them is like saying Shakespeare just wrote words. Would you care to see my scrapbook?

Registration Official at Haifa No. Show it when you look for a job... if there are any for jugglers

Hans Muller I'm retired. I havent thrown up anything but bad food in ten years

Registration Official at Haifa So what else can you do?