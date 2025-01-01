Menu
Registration Official at Haifa Name?
Hans Muller [softly] Hans Muller
Registration Official at Haifa You have to speak louder
Hans Muller HANS MULLER's my name
Registration Official at Haifa A little softer please. Place of birth?
Hans Muller Germany... Munich... Beautiful city
Registration Official at Haifa Occupation before the war?
Hans Muller You wouldn't believe me
Registration Official at Haifa I'll believe anything
Hans Muller I was a juggler.
Registration Official at Haifa What?
Hans Muller A juggler
[pantomimes juggling balls in the air]
Registration Official at Haifa We need a juggler like a hole in the head. What can you do besides throwing things up in the air and catching them?
Hans Muller My dear sir, to say I throw things up in the air and catch them is like saying Shakespeare just wrote words. Would you care to see my scrapbook?
Registration Official at Haifa No. Show it when you look for a job... if there are any for jugglers
Hans Muller I'm retired. I havent thrown up anything but bad food in ten years
Registration Official at Haifa So what else can you do?
Hans Muller I can wash dishes, sweep barracks, clean toilets. I can also smile while being beaten by fists, feet, straps and long rubber hoses. I can be used as a guinea pig for new drugs and old poisons. All of which we learned as guests of the Nazis.
