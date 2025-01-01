Registration Official at HaifaWe need a juggler like a hole in the head. What can you do besides throwing things up in the air and catching them?
Hans MullerMy dear sir, to say I throw things up in the air and catch them is like saying Shakespeare just wrote words. Would you care to see my scrapbook?
Registration Official at HaifaNo. Show it when you look for a job... if there are any for jugglers
Hans MullerI'm retired. I havent thrown up anything but bad food in ten years
Registration Official at HaifaSo what else can you do?
Hans MullerI can wash dishes, sweep barracks, clean toilets. I can also smile while being beaten by fists, feet, straps and long rubber hoses. I can be used as a guinea pig for new drugs and old poisons. All of which we learned as guests of the Nazis.