Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Story of Three Loves The Story of Three Loves Movie Quotes

The Story of Three Loves Movie Quotes

Mrs. Hazel Pennicott What are you thinking? Are you wondering whether I'm a witch?
Tommy: aged 11 Suppose you are a witch?
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott Suppose I am.
Tommy: aged 11 Would you do a guy a favor?
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott I've been waiting for twenty years to do a guy a favor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott [Mrs. Pennicott drops her purse] How awkward of me!
[Madamoiselle reaches down and gets it for her]
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott Thank you. Thank you, my dear. You're kind... and very pretty too. Are you smiling or crying?
[No answer]
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott Maybe both. Did you bring someone to the station, or are you waiting for someone?
[No answer]
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott Maybe both? Somebody gone... somebody expected. But if you're waiting, don't wait too long, because when one is as young as you are, one doesn't have to wait for anyone. They'll find you wherever you are. I know. My name is Hazel Pennicott.
[She walks away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") At least you're flesh and blood. I thought you might be an illusion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray You are coming up to my studio.
Paula Woodward Tonight?
Charles Coutray At once.
Paula Woodward [after a long pensive pause] I don't think I possibly can.
Charles Coutray [Annoyed and impatient] I don't know who you are, but let me tell you, you flatter yourself.
Paula Woodward Oh, no, I don't.
Charles Coutray Oh, yes, you do! You're afraid for your virtue, which is in no danger!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Clayton Campbell Jr. (segment "Mademoiselle") It's absolutely necessary - that I should kiss you once more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mademoiselle (segment "Mademoiselle") I think there is a bit of a boy in every man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Thomas Clayton Campbell, Sr. (segment "Mademoiselle") Who can tell what's in a woman's mind?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle") Tell me, boy, what do they tell you about me? Oh, I know my reputation in this place. Do you think I'm a witch?
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle") I'm not a baby.
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle") Oh, it's not the babies who believe in the supernatural. It's rather the mature mind that believes there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in our philosophy. That's Shakespeare.
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle") Sure.
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle") Oh, I'm glad you're conversant with Shakespeare. He's fun! Double, double, toil, and trouble; fire burn and caldron bubble.
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle") Now you're trying to scare me. That's childish.
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle") Oh, you disappoint me. I wasn't trying to scare you; I was simply trying to carry on a literate conversation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray [to Paula] If there's one thing I hate, it's a jealous lover.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nina Burkhardt You were going to tell me what you wanted.
Pierre Narval Up to a few years ago I was an aerialist. You know, a trapeze artist. They said I was the best - better than the best. But I was unlucky. They said I took risks, but if you don't want to take risks, you can crawl along the ground, can't you, like a fly with its wings off? Up there on the bar you got to do something... something that nobody else can do, eh?
Nina Burkhardt I suppose so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Clayton Campbell Jr. (segment "Mademoiselle") Girls always tell a man what not to do - and that's a nuisance. Honest!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Narval I want you to be my partner.
Nina Burkhardt Me? But I've never... How do you know I could learn?
Pierre Narval I don't know. I have a hunch. You jumped on skis, and you jumped into the Seine.
Nina Burkhardt [She smiles] And you offer me a better way to die?
Pierre Narval No, a better way to live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Narval [Going out the door] Good night, Rose.
Rose [Pleading] Then have pity on me. I thought we were going to be so happy.
Pierre Narval Happy? With me? Look, Rose, find someone who isn't sick. The ground's covered with them, but I don't belong on the ground.
[Leaves]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") Have you been happy since you've given it up? Have you found life worth living since you've given it up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") And you call yourself a dancer?
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") I don't.
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") Well, I do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") Oh, you poor lost child. I'll take you where you want to go. I don't know that it's right for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") You think I'm an absolute brute.
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") I haven't been shouted at once, since I stopped dancing. You brought it all back. Its like the drafts in the corridors, the messy dressing rooms, and the smells, the sweat, and the liniment. Oh, and breaking your back and being cursed at because you can't break it any more and, then, breaking it a bit more - and learning that's what matters.
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") That's when we're really alive. When we're making something. When we are something, bigger than ourselves. It comes so rarely those moments and if you turn your back on them, they're lost. And you're lost.
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") Lost.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") I was looking over the usual string of girls, and one of them, she may have been an absolute imbecile as far as I know, but she danced, really, like a flame. Then she messed it up, and the moment was gone.
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") Oh!
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") It was you! Now, don't attempt to deny it. I've got eyes in my head. It was you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aunt Lydia (segment "The Jealous Lover") Tonight, it's all for you.
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") All for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") I'll wait for you. Already I'm waiting for you.
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") You don't have to wait for someone who's with you always.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") I suppose you can't dance on a full stomach? Well, I can't watch on an empty one. A tiny drink?
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") I don't need even a tiny drink.
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") Well, maybe you'll have something afterwards.
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") Oh, afterwards, I'll be a pig.
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") The slimmest pig that ever - what to pigs do?
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") Eat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") Don't stop. You can't stop now. Go on, please! Please. Please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") If you catch your flame, how do you keep it alive? You feed it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") You're a dancer and you're dancing itself. You're music. You're a poem. You're - you're a joy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") That's right! I, yeah. I, yeah. Good. Hold it. Good. Good!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle") Twist this ribbon around your finger. Then, you place it against your forehead. And you must pronounce my name. I love to have my name pronounced. Hazel Pennicott. That's my name.
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle") Hazel Pennicott.
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle") Oh, I could hear it over and over again. It *intoxicates* me. Hazel Pennicott.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle") I don't want you to be sad! I want you to be gay!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Clayton Campbell Jr. (segment "Mademoiselle") If you don't enjoy your life now, what will you have to remember? Just a few books maybe. A couple of poems.
Mademoiselle (segment "Mademoiselle") Verlaine.
Thomas Clayton Campbell Jr. (segment "Mademoiselle") Yeah. And he'll say to you in that poem that - that some girl read to me once - "What have you done? What have you done with your youth?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mademoiselle (segment "Mademoiselle") You know what I'm thinking? I'm thinking, how wonderful it must be to be old; too old to feel any pain any longer. No great pain and no great joy; just peace.
Thomas Clayton Campbell Jr. (segment "Mademoiselle") You're wrong, you know that? You're awful wrong. You shouldn't want to be older than you are. It's crazy. Before you know it, the few hours - I mean, the few years of your youth will be gone. They're too darn short anyway. I know. If you don't enjoy your life now, what will you have to remember? Just a few books, maybe; a couple of poems.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mademoiselle (segment "Mademoiselle") We have so much in common. The poetry we love.
Thomas Clayton Campbell Jr. (segment "Mademoiselle") There isn't much time. There isn't much time at all. I have the most amazing impulse.
[kisses Mademoiselle]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Legay (segment "Equilibrium") You killed her.
Rose (segment "Equilibrium") You said it yourself, Pierre. You said it over and over again, that night, "I killed her."
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") [slams the table] I did not kill her. - - It was an accident.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") Back what it was in the old days, eh?
Legay (segment "Equilibrium") The old days are gone.
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") Maybe they'll come back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") Its the sort of job you got no time to think of your troubles. You got no past! Maybe you've got not future, but who cares. You live for the moment!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") Look, I'm not out to kill you; myself, either. You'll be all right because you don't care for life. People get killed when the cling to life. They cling to the bar a split second too long. That girl I spoke of, she did all right, until she got worried about life. She fell in love.
Nina Burkhardt (segment "Equilibrium") With you? I shan't do that.
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") There's no room for that sort of thing. You've got to be free. Nerves right; timing right. The bar comes up to meet you. The hands are there to catch you. Well?
Nina Burkhardt (segment "Equilibrium") The hands that pulled me out of the Seine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Legay (segment "Equilibrium") A little joke, eh.
[sarcastically]
Legay (segment "Equilibrium") Very funny.
Rose (segment "Equilibrium") A joke, but no smile.
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") A smile, but no joke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mademoiselle (segment "Mademoiselle") Let's talk about something gay! Life is so short.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") [Regarding her attempted suicide] Why did you do it?
Nina Burkhardt (segment "Equilibrium") I was finished too. I still am, but I'm still alive.
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") One can be that, I know. Are you going to try it again? Are you?
Nina Burkhardt (segment "Equilibrium") I haven't the strength to try again. I wish the war was still on. I wish someone would...
Pierre Narval (segment "Equilibrium") ...do it for you? Don't say that. That is something you must never say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mademoiselle (segment "Mademoiselle") I hope I didn't make you too miserable with all those irregular verbs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Flirt at Bar (segment "Mademoiselle") I vish I could help. I vish you'd let me. After avhile you'll find I'm not a nuisance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paula Woodward (segment "The Jealous Lover") I used to think of you as *so* terrifying.
Charles Coutray (segment "The Jealous Lover") You terrified me for a moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mademoiselle (segment "Mademoiselle") I'm so glad to see you gay again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle") It's no fun at all, because, I'm sitting here with *that* woman. They call her Mademoiselle, because she's French and full of irregular verbs. She just adores irregular verbs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle") She reads me those mushy French poems all day long. Mush, mush, mush! Boy, am I tired of her silly old face... Sufferin' succotash, she's going to read me another one. I think I'll drop dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle") She's no witch! She's an American.
Terry (segment "Mademoiselle") What makes you think a woman can't be both?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bartender [to young Tommy] Sorry, my boy, children aren't allowed in the bar. You come back in about ten years, and I'll mix you a nice drink.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Heidi - To the rescue
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more