Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle")
Tell me, boy, what do they tell you about me? Oh, I know my reputation in this place. Do you think I'm a witch?
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle")
I'm not a baby.
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle")
Oh, it's not the babies who believe in the supernatural. It's rather the mature mind that believes there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in our philosophy. That's Shakespeare.
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle")
Sure.
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle")
Oh, I'm glad you're conversant with Shakespeare. He's fun! Double, double, toil, and trouble; fire burn and caldron bubble.
Tommy: aged 11 (segment "Mademoiselle")
Now you're trying to scare me. That's childish.
Mrs. Hazel Pennicott (segment "Mademoiselle")
Oh, you disappoint me. I wasn't trying to scare you; I was simply trying to carry on a literate conversation.