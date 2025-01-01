Mrs. Hazel Pennicott [Mrs. Pennicott drops her purse] How awkward of me!

[Madamoiselle reaches down and gets it for her]

Mrs. Hazel Pennicott Thank you. Thank you, my dear. You're kind... and very pretty too. Are you smiling or crying?

[No answer]

Mrs. Hazel Pennicott Maybe both. Did you bring someone to the station, or are you waiting for someone?

[No answer]

Mrs. Hazel Pennicott Maybe both? Somebody gone... somebody expected. But if you're waiting, don't wait too long, because when one is as young as you are, one doesn't have to wait for anyone. They'll find you wherever you are. I know. My name is Hazel Pennicott.