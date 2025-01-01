Zeb CallowayBlackfeet... proud injuns. They ain't gonna let no white man spile their country. The only thing they'a feared of is a white man's sickness.
Boone CardellWhat's that?
Zeb CallowayGrabs. White men don't see nothing pretty unless they want to grab it. The more they grab, the more they want to grab. It's like a fever and they can't get cured. The only thing for them to do is to keep on grabbin' until everything belongs to white men and then start grabbin' from each other. I reckon injuns got no reason to love nothing white.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zeb CallowayThey ain't deservin' of it, but I guess we better bury 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zeb CallowayKeep you eyes open. If you see anything, shoot. Don't bother to aim because you probably couldn't hit nothing no how.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
'Frenchy' JourdonnaisCalloway, what do you think? Do you think they went away, huh?
Zeb CallowayThey gone went. But the question is, will they stay gone went?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zeb CallowayI remember once there being a trapper named Parker. He run smack into a big grizzly bear. The bear sure made a mess out of Parker before we killed it. Ripped one of his ears clear off. But this child just happened to have a needle and some of this deer sinew, just like we got here. Yeah, while his ear was still hot, I picked it up and sewed it back on his head. And it growed most as good as ever.
[and a little later]
Zeb CallowayI said growed most as good as ever. Not hardly. It seems I sewed Parker's ear on backwards. Yeah, he hated me until the day he died, on account of every time he heared a rattlesnake, he'd turn the wrong direction and step smack into it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim DeakinsSure is big country. The only thing bigger is the sky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zeb Calloway[narrating]Ain't it funny. Two men is friends. Then a girl comes along an... an pretty soon they ain't friends no more. And now with one of 'em walking out on what the other'n would give his right arm for, I kept wondering what they would do to settle it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zeb CallowayBoone, this is Teal's father, Chief Red Horse. Chief Red Horse wants to see you on account he wants to know how much you're gonna pay for his daughter.
Boone CardellPay for Teal?
Zeb CallowayYou married her, didn't ya? He gets paid.
Boone CardellWell, I reckon that's the custom.
Zeb CallowayWell, yes and no. In this particular case, it's yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Boone CardellWhy did she want to grab this?
Zeb CallowayThat's a Blackfoot scalp you got, and she knows it. Ain't you ever thought of why an injun takes a scalp?