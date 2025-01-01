Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Big Trees The Big Trees Movie Quotes

Daisy Fisher [to Frenchy] You stye on the eye of a flea on a thigh of a nit on the neck of a gnat!
Walter 'Yukon' Burns [Referring to the giant sequioas] Biggest, boldest things in the whole world!
Walter 'Yukon' Burns [to Jim] Make you feel kinda small?
Jim Fallon Nope... big! I'm the one that's gonna knock 'em down!
Alicia Chadwick Hello! Right on time!
Jim Fallon Sister Chadwick! Thou hastn't been out of my thoughts even a minute!
Alicia Chadwick [to both Jim and Yukon] I hope you're both hungry.
Jim Fallon I look forward to thy home-cooking!
Alicia Chadwick Then it will please thee to know thou shalt help with the washing of the dishes - to make thee feel that our home is thine.
Walter 'Yukon' Burns Widow Chadwick and these folks don't want these trees touched at any price.
Jim Fallon She's a widow huh?
Walter 'Yukon' Burns What's the difference?
Jim Fallon When you grow up, I'll explain it to you.
Elder Bixby Violence is not our creed.
Walter 'Yukon' Burns Yeah, I know. And I believe in turning the other cheek... but you just run out of cheeks. It's time to start growing some religious muscle.
Judge Crenshaw [Watching the fire destroy the claims building] This is the most satisfying act of God I've ever had the pleasure of witnessing.
Daisy Fisher It's lucky for you that I only learned how to write, not read.
Daisy Fisher What is this, a hotel or a nursery?
Alicia Chadwick A baby was just born here, thanks to Jim.
Daisy Fisher Congratulations...
Jim Fallon What do you mean "thanks to Jim"?
Daisy Fisher I'd better get out of here. It might be catching.
Jim Fallon [to Frenchy] I just want you to know I can see through that swamp you call a brain!
Jim Fallon [Noticing the group of Quaker women with their distinctive attire] What are they all dressed up for?
Frenchy LeCroix There's a hallelujah colony around here... soul savers... rigid and religious.
Jim Fallon [Referring to Alicia] The dark-haired one can save my soul anytime.
prologue In 1900 the Congress of the United States passed a law which made a young man in Wisconsin decide to prove - that money growas on trees.
Gray [to Jim] None of these religious colonists ever bother to accumulate much cash.
Alicia Chadwick There's no need to.
Walter 'Yukon' Burns You see, Jim, these are wonderful folks. They'll give yuh everything they got. If they haven't got anything to give you, they'll say a prayer for you.
Walter 'Yukon' Burns You're gettin' in a rut, Jim. You'd better look out, and when a rut becomes deep enough, it becomes a grave... and you gotta couple partners likely to put you in it.
Alicia Chadwick [Speaking about Jim] Men have been known to change.
Walter 'Yukon' Burns Oh, lady, even I have been given up by women reformers! The biggest mistake a woman can make is to pick the wrong man and try to make him right. Why don't you go off somewhere and have a good cry and forget him?
Jim Fallon Stop thinking so hard, Frenchy. You're liable to get yourself a bad headache.
Elder Bixby [to Jim] The giant sequoias are more than trees, friend. They are the everlasting sign of our Creator's work... 4000 years old... as old as the Book and the Faith.
Judge Crenshaw Mr. Burns, I've heard you were an honest man and good with a gun. But I also heard you confessed to weakness for liquor, cards and women.
Walter 'Yukon' Burns Not women, your Honor. They ain't for the weak.
Jim Fallon [Referring to Alicia] What a gal!
Walter 'Yukon' Burns You chigger-pickin' Don Juan! You just try pitchin' hay with her, and I'll shoot that lump you call a head right from under your cap!
Daisy Fisher [to Jim about Alicia] Lucky for you my father never owned a shotgun - what about hers?
Jim Fallon [measuring around a Redwood] 28 and half feet! This is just a baby!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Patrice Wymore
Edgar Buchanan
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Iv Miller
Charles Meredith
Roy Roberts
John Archer
