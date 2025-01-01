Daisy FisherI'd better get out of here. It might be catching.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Fallon[to Frenchy]I just want you to know I can see through that swamp you call a brain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Fallon[Noticing the group of Quaker women with their distinctive attire]What are they all dressed up for?
Frenchy LeCroixThere's a hallelujah colony around here... soul savers... rigid and religious.
Jim Fallon[Referring to Alicia]The dark-haired one can save my soul anytime.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
prologueIn 1900 the Congress of the United States passed a law which made a young man in Wisconsin decide to prove - that money growas on trees.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gray[to Jim]None of these religious colonists ever bother to accumulate much cash.
Alicia ChadwickThere's no need to.
Walter 'Yukon' BurnsYou see, Jim, these are wonderful folks. They'll give yuh everything they got. If they haven't got anything to give you, they'll say a prayer for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter 'Yukon' BurnsYou're gettin' in a rut, Jim. You'd better look out, and when a rut becomes deep enough, it becomes a grave... and you gotta couple partners likely to put you in it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alicia Chadwick[Speaking about Jim]Men have been known to change.
Walter 'Yukon' BurnsOh, lady, even I have been given up by women reformers! The biggest mistake a woman can make is to pick the wrong man and try to make him right. Why don't you go off somewhere and have a good cry and forget him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim FallonStop thinking so hard, Frenchy. You're liable to get yourself a bad headache.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elder Bixby[to Jim]The giant sequoias are more than trees, friend. They are the everlasting sign of our Creator's work... 4000 years old... as old as the Book and the Faith.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge CrenshawMr. Burns, I've heard you were an honest man and good with a gun. But I also heard you confessed to weakness for liquor, cards and women.
Walter 'Yukon' BurnsNot women, your Honor. They ain't for the weak.