LorraineI don't go to church. Kneeling bags my nylons.
Charles TatumI've done a lot of lying in my time. I've lied to men who wear belts. I've lied to men who wear suspenders. But I'd never be so stupid as to lie to a man who wears both belt and suspenders.
[last lines]
Charles TatumHow'd you like to make yourself a thousand dollars a day, Mr. Boot? I'm a thousand-dollar-a-day newspaperman. You can have me for nothing.
ReporterWe're all in the same boat.
Charles TatumI'm in the boat. You're in the water. Now let's see how you can swim.
Jacob Q. Boot[after learning that Tatum was once fired from another newspaper for "starting something" with the publisher's wife]Now about that publisher's wife. I think you should know that Mrs. Boot is a grandmother three times. If you want to start something with her, she'd be very flattered.
Herbie CookThe old man sure looked bad. Did you see his face?
Charles TatumHuman interest. You pick up the paper, you read about 84 men or 284, or a million men, like in a Chinese famine. You read it, but it doesn't say with you. One man's different, you want to know all about him. That's human interest.
Charles TatumIt's a good story today. Tomorrow, they'll wrap a fish in it.
Charles TatumWhen they bleached your hair, they must have bleached your brain too.
Charles TatumMr. Boot, I was passing through Albuquerque; had breakfast here. I read your paper and thought you might be interested in my reaction.
Jacob Q. BootIndeed I am.
Charles TatumWell, to be honest, it made me throw up. I don't mean to tell you I was expecting the New York Times, but even for Albuquerque, this is pretty Albuquerque.
Jacob Q. BootAlright, here's your nickel back.
Nagel[on the telephone to Tatum]Come on Tatum! How much for the Minosa story? Exclusive!
[listens]
NagelWhat! Don't you know there's a war on... somewhere?
Vocalist[singing] We're coming, we're coming Leo/Oh Leo don't despair/While you are in the cave-in hopin'/We are up above you gropin'/And we soon will make an openin' Leo./We're closer, we're closer Leo/And soon you'll breathe fresh air/While you are in the devil's prison/Keep the spark of life a fizzin'/We'll soon have you out of prison, Leo./Oh Leo, Leo, Leo, Leo.
Charles TatumYou know what's wrong with New Mexico, Mr. Wendel? Too much outdoors.
Charles TatumWhen the history of this sun-baked Siberia is written, these shameful words will live in infamy: No chopped chicken liver! No garlic pickles. No Lindys. No Madison Square Garden... no Yogi Berra! Whattya know about Yogi Berra, Miss Deverich?
SheriffYou're that Tatum guy that was popping off over the phone last night!
Charles TatumI wasn't popping off, Sheriff; I was threatening. "Play along with me and you'll get re-elected. Don't, and I'll crucify you," that's what I said, remember?
SheriffI think I'll have my boys take you down to the county line and throw you out!
Charles TatumThrow out your campaign manager? You need plenty of help.
SheriffAnd maybe before I throw you out, I'll toss you into the clink for awhile!
Charles TatumI don't belong in your office. Not with that embroidered sign on the wall; it gets in my way.
Jacob Q. BootThen it does bother you a little.
Charles TatumNot enough to stop me. I'm on my way back to the top, and if it takes a deal with a crooked sheriff, that's alright with me! And if I have to fancy it up with an Indian curse and a broken hearted wife for Leo, then that's alright too!
Herbie Cook[Looking at the unstable cliff-dwelling]I don't like the looks of it, Chuck.