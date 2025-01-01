Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ace in the Hole Ace in the Hole Movie Quotes

Ace in the Hole Movie Quotes

Charles Tatum Bad news sells best. Cause good news is no news.
Lorraine I don't go to church. Kneeling bags my nylons.
Charles Tatum I've done a lot of lying in my time. I've lied to men who wear belts. I've lied to men who wear suspenders. But I'd never be so stupid as to lie to a man who wears both belt and suspenders.
[last lines]
Charles Tatum How'd you like to make yourself a thousand dollars a day, Mr. Boot? I'm a thousand-dollar-a-day newspaperman. You can have me for nothing.
Reporter We're all in the same boat.
Charles Tatum I'm in the boat. You're in the water. Now let's see how you can swim.
Jacob Q. Boot [after learning that Tatum was once fired from another newspaper for "starting something" with the publisher's wife] Now about that publisher's wife. I think you should know that Mrs. Boot is a grandmother three times. If you want to start something with her, she'd be very flattered.
Herbie Cook The old man sure looked bad. Did you see his face?
Charles Tatum Yeah.
Herbie Cook Like the faces of those folks you see outside a coal mine with maybe 84 men trapped inside.
Charles Tatum One man's better than 84. Didn't they teach you that?
Herbie Cook Teach me what?
Charles Tatum Human interest. You pick up the paper, you read about 84 men or 284, or a million men, like in a Chinese famine. You read it, but it doesn't say with you. One man's different, you want to know all about him. That's human interest.
Charles Tatum It's a good story today. Tomorrow, they'll wrap a fish in it.
Jacob Q. Boot Do you drink a lot?
Charles Tatum Not a lot - just frequently.
Charles Tatum I can handle big news and little news. And if there's no news, I'll go out and bite a dog.
Lorraine I met a lot of hard-boiled eggs in my life, but you - you're twenty minutes.
Charles Tatum Leo Minosa is dead. He died a quarter of an hour ago with the drill just ten feet away. There is nothing we can do anymore. There is nothing anybody can do anymore.
[long pause]
Charles Tatum No go home, all of you.
[referring to the entire set up infront of the mountain metaphorically which also includes the display of the media and consumerism in general]
Charles Tatum The circus is over!
Charles Tatum When they bleached your hair, they must have bleached your brain too.
Charles Tatum Mr. Boot, I was passing through Albuquerque; had breakfast here. I read your paper and thought you might be interested in my reaction.
Jacob Q. Boot Indeed I am.
Charles Tatum Well, to be honest, it made me throw up. I don't mean to tell you I was expecting the New York Times, but even for Albuquerque, this is pretty Albuquerque.
Jacob Q. Boot Alright, here's your nickel back.
Nagel [on the telephone to Tatum] Come on Tatum! How much for the Minosa story? Exclusive!
[listens]
Nagel What! Don't you know there's a war on... somewhere?
Vocalist [singing] We're coming, we're coming Leo/Oh Leo don't despair/While you are in the cave-in hopin'/We are up above you gropin'/And we soon will make an openin' Leo./We're closer, we're closer Leo/And soon you'll breathe fresh air/While you are in the devil's prison/Keep the spark of life a fizzin'/We'll soon have you out of prison, Leo./Oh Leo, Leo, Leo, Leo.
Charles Tatum You know what's wrong with New Mexico, Mr. Wendel? Too much outdoors.
Charles Tatum When the history of this sun-baked Siberia is written, these shameful words will live in infamy: No chopped chicken liver! No garlic pickles. No Lindys. No Madison Square Garden... no Yogi Berra! Whattya know about Yogi Berra, Miss Deverich?
Miss Deverich I beg your pardon?
Charles Tatum Yogi Berra!
Miss Deverich Yogi? Why, it's a sort of religion, isn't it?
Charles Tatum You bet it is! A belief in the New York Yankees!
Herbie Cook Did the Indians really live in that place 450 years ago?
Lorraine I wouldn't know. I haven't been around that long. Only seems that long.
Charles Tatum Where's my desk?
Jacob Q. Boot The one by the door. You may be out of here by Saturday.
Charles Tatum Sooner the better.
Deputy Sheriff Hey you! Sheriff wants to see you, down at the trading post. Don't waste any of his time 'cause he ain't staying around long. Maybe you ain't either.
Charles Tatum You don't say?
Deputy Sheriff You wanna know something? He don't like you.
Charles Tatum And I was going to propose to him.
Sheriff You're that Tatum guy that was popping off over the phone last night!
Charles Tatum I wasn't popping off, Sheriff; I was threatening. "Play along with me and you'll get re-elected. Don't, and I'll crucify you," that's what I said, remember?
Sheriff I think I'll have my boys take you down to the county line and throw you out!
Charles Tatum Throw out your campaign manager? You need plenty of help.
Sheriff And maybe before I throw you out, I'll toss you into the clink for awhile!
Charles Tatum I don't belong in your office. Not with that embroidered sign on the wall; it gets in my way.
Jacob Q. Boot Then it does bother you a little.
Charles Tatum Not enough to stop me. I'm on my way back to the top, and if it takes a deal with a crooked sheriff, that's alright with me! And if I have to fancy it up with an Indian curse and a broken hearted wife for Leo, then that's alright too!
Herbie Cook [Looking at the unstable cliff-dwelling] I don't like the looks of it, Chuck.
Charles Tatum Neither do I, fan, but I like the odds.
[first lines]
Charles Tatum Hey. Pull up at the corner.
Charles Tatum There's three of us buried here: Leo, me, and you. We all went to get out and we're going to, only I'm going back in style.
Lorraine Honey, you like those rocks just as much as I do.
Charles Tatum I don't make things happen, all I do is write about 'em.
