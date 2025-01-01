Attendant I'm afraid it's pneumonia. Think you oughta get him to a hospital.

Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby Well, why didn't you send him to a hospital?

Attendant We didn't have any authorization.

Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby You got it now.

[takes pen and paper out; writes; hands paper to attendant]

Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby Get an ambulance; I'm taking him out of here. And call these numbers--tell 'em to get down here right away.

Attendant [looking at paper] Mrs Martin--is that his wife?

Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby Yes.

Attendant And the other one?