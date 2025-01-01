Attendant
I'm afraid it's pneumonia. Think you oughta get him to a hospital.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby
Well, why didn't you send him to a hospital?
Attendant
We didn't have any authorization.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby
You got it now.
[takes pen and paper out; writes; hands paper to attendant]
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby
Get an ambulance; I'm taking him out of here. And call these numbers--tell 'em to get down here right away.
Attendant
[looking at paper]
Mrs Martin--is that his wife?
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby
Yes.
Attendant
And the other one?
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby
She's *not* his wife.