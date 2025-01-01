Menu
Kinoafisha Films Young Man with a Horn Young Man with a Horn Movie Quotes

Amy North People try to find security in a lot of strange ways. You seem to have solved your problems - at least while you're playing that trumpet.
Rick Martin I don't understand a word you're saying, but I love the sound of your voice. It's got a wonderful rough spot in it.
Attendant I'm afraid it's pneumonia. Think you oughta get him to a hospital.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby Well, why didn't you send him to a hospital?
Attendant We didn't have any authorization.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby You got it now.
[takes pen and paper out; writes; hands paper to attendant]
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby Get an ambulance; I'm taking him out of here. And call these numbers--tell 'em to get down here right away.
Attendant [looking at paper] Mrs Martin--is that his wife?
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby Yes.
Attendant And the other one?
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby She's *not* his wife.
Rick Martin [to Amy] That trumpet's part of me. It's the best part. You almost made me forget that.
Rick Martin Amy, why did you ever marry me?
Amy North I think it was a wonderful experience for both of us. Besides, how do you know about anything until you try it?
Jo Jordan What are you trying to do, Rick? Kill yourself? Because you tried for something that didn't exist? That's what you've done all your life.
Amy North Talk is vastly overrated. It's action that counts.
Rick Martin I know it is. And don't think I haven't wanted to crack you on the jaw before this. I don't know why I haven't done it. Probably because I'm still in love with you.
Amy North That's very sweet. But that sort of conflict can lead straight to an ulcer. My prescription for you is a double Bromo Seltzer.
Male Party Guest I've never seen so many characters together at one time.
Female Party Guest Amy collects characters the way some people collect antiques.
Rick Martin I'm not going to be tied down to anybody or anything. From now on, I'm playing it my way.
Rick Martin They don't have to listen to us. We can play for ourselves. We got no words. We-We can't--say what we mean. We just gotta feel it.
Rick Martin A funny thing happened to me yesterday. I got lost.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby He couldn't see anything but notes and he couldn't hear anything but his trumpet. He was cut out to be a jazz man the way the righteous are chosen for the church.
Rick - as a Boy Have a cigar, Mr. Hazzard. It's a two-bit one.
Art Hazzard Well, shut me up if it isn't. Thank you, Mr. Martin.
Rick Martin I don't play for people. I play for myself!
Art Hazzard Look, boy, a man's got a lot of living to do in this world. But, you, you're kind of locked up inside yourself. You're like a - like bird trying to fly on one wing. You'll stay up for awhile. Then you're going to fall.
Rick Martin [to Amy] What a dope I was. I thought you were class, like a real high note you only hit once in a lifetime.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby He had a lot of friends and, in a way, he had no friends at all. He was a lonely kind of guy - always.
Rick Martin [to Amy] You're like those carnival joints I used to work in. Big flash on the outside, but on the inside nothing but filth.
Amy Call me sometime.
Rick Martin Call ya what?
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby We were in the thankless business of piecing little notes and phrases of music together into a mumbo jumbo that somehow turned out to be jazz. Strictly off the cuff; but, a lot of fun.
Rick Martin Hey, Smoke. Hey, you know what we ought to do? We ought to make our own records. Make 'em the way we want. Boy, we could make records that'd really split 'em wide open. Make them sit up. Do some of the old ones Art used to do, like - "Dinah" and "Twelfth Street Rag" and - "Louisiana Blues."
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby They won't buy 'em.
Rick Martin Who won't?
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby People. You know who buys records? High school girls. You know why? To learn the words. They only buy the new songs to learn the words.
Rick Martin Just a few more licks. Just a few...
Amy North Get these records out of here. I don't wanna listen to them again!
Amy North I'm dying to see the rest of your sketches.
Miss Carson We'll have dinner out and then go back to my place.
Rick Martin You can do a lot of things, Amy, so you don't do any of them. I can only do one. That trumpet's part of me. It's the best part. You almost made me forget that. You're so confused yourself, you got me confused.
Amy North I'm not confused any longer. I'm fed up with you! I'm sick of you trying to touch me. I'm sick of the sound of brass.
Amy North We should get along beautifully. We're completely different.
Amy You can call me Amy.
Rick Martin I bet I could.
Jo Jordan Can I lend you some money?
Rick Martin Wouldn't know what to do with it.
Jo Jordan The way you baby that thing, you'd think that it's alive.
Rick Martin Well, it's awfully good company. Whatever you tell it to do, it does - only better than you told it. It never lets you down.
Jo Jordan You're kind of sold on it, aren't you?
Rick Martin Well, you got to be sold or you got not business playing the kind of music I want to play. You got to love it. You can't just like it and understand it the way the longhaired boys understand their music. You can't write it down and keep it. There aren't any notes for it. You can only hear it right while you're playing it. You feel it.
Jack Chandler I want you to remember one thing. We're a dance orchestra and our main job is to play a tempo they can dance to. No blues and no low-down jive. The public likes novelty stuff and that's what we're gonna give 'em.
Rick Martin You want every number played the way it's written?
Jack Chandler That's exactly what I want. What do you think I bought these arrangements for?
Rick Martin I don't know. Well, I mean, do we have to play every number the same way every time?
Jack Chandler That's right. This is no jam session. it's a dance orchestra.
Rick Martin Someday when I'm really good, I'm gonna do things with this trumpet nobody's ever thought of doing. I want to hit a note that - nobody ever heard before.
Jo Jordan You've got to have some other interests or you'll go off your rocker. I know. You need a hobby like collecting stamps or - or a dog or...
Rick Martin How 'bout a girl?
Jo Jordan Don't pick on me Rick. You're a married man.
Rick Martin Married?
Jo Jordan You're married to that trumpet. I certainly wouldn't want to come between you.
Jo Jordan Oh, hello. My name is Jo Jordan. I sing in the band.
Jo Jordan All the baggage you really need is right here. Your trumpet.
Jo Jordan You're probably broke.
Rick Martin Probably.
Jo Jordan A young man with a horn. A crazy young man with a horn.
Amy North Tell me about jazz. Do you think it's purely African?
Rick Martin I don't know. I don't do much thinking about it. I just like to play it.
Rick Martin I gather you don't like jazz.
Amy North Not particularly. Oh, I know it's supposed to be our native art. Cotton fields, the levees, old New Orleans and blues in the night.
Rick Martin I don't wanna own a car or anything else. Gives you too many things to worry about.
Amy North Jo's interesting, isn't she? So simple and uncomplicated. Must be wonderful to wake up and know which door you're going to walk through. She's so terribly normal.
Rick Martin She's a good singer too.
Jo Jordan [singing] The point of the song is, I'm always wrong, but, With you, baby, I'm oh so right.
Jo Jordan Rick, what's the matter with you? Why do you live in left field all the time?
Rick Martin I don't know.
Jo Jordan If you keep on like this you're gonna live in joints and work in dives all your life.
Amy North There's something about jazz that releases inhibitions. It's a sort of cheap, mass-produced narcotic.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby Maybe I'm getting too old for this music racket. It's not much fun anymore, and you can't sell it for a bag of peanuts.
Rick Martin [singing] People call him Lovin' Sam,
Rick Martin Rick Martin, Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby: He's the Sheik of Alabam', He's a mean love-makin', A heart-breakin' man,
Rick Martin And when the gals go strollin' by,
Rick Martin Rick Martin, Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby: Boy, he rolls a wicked eye, Does he step? Does he strut? That's what he doesn't do nothin' else but!
Rick Martin Could you love like Lovin' Sam
Rick Martin Rick Martin, Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby: You could have your eggs and ham, In the finest kitchen down in Alabam',
Rick Martin You'd make the high-brow babies cry for ya...
Amy North We'll put your alter ego away.
[takes Rick's trumpet]
Rick Martin My what?
Amy North Latin. A dead language that ideally suits me. It simply means "your other self."
Amy North I envy you, Richard, but I don't quite understand you.
Rick Martin As far as you're concerned, doc, that goes *double* for me.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby They played all night and slept all day.
Amy North How long have you been playing the trumpet?
Rick Martin Since I was a kid.
Amy North Ever want to do anything else?
Rick Martin No.
Amy North Even when you were a kid?
Rick Martin No.
Amy North Because even then you knew you'd play better than anyone else. That's it, isn't it? Me, I've been an intellectual mountain goat, leaping from crag to crag, trying everything. You don't know how lucky you are.
Jo Jordan Amy isn't a stage-door pickup. I know her better than you do. She's a strange girl.
Amy North This has nothing to do with you. It's me.
Amy North You think you're falling in love with me. Well, don't. Don't take any chances with me. Only people who respect themselves can ever love fully, freely. I don't happen to respect myself.
Jo Jordan Good night, you night owls.
Amy North You're not being at all understanding or generous, Richard. Not even friendly.
Rick Martin Maybe it's because I'm not your friend. I'm your husband.
Rick Martin You're so confused yourself, you get me confused.
Willie 'Smoke' Willoughby Nobody knows what we're doing except us, the guys that do it. They don't know us. They just hear the words.
Rick Martin They only buy records to learn the words. Nobody cares about the music.
