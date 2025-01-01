Midge Look, you and me and the old lady. That's what's important. Nobody else.

Connie What's happened to you? Nothing stands in your way anymore, does it? First, Emma, then Johnny Dunne, now Haley. You've got your own way of destroying people and I don't want any part of it.

Midge Well, who's twisting your arm?

Connie Thanks, Midge. You've made it easy for me.

[starts to leave]

Midge OK, go on. Feed yourself for a change. Find yourself a job. Go with Haley. Ah, take your bleeding heart out of here.

Connie It's not that, Midge. It's just that I wouldn't get much sleep at nights wondering when it was going to be my turn.