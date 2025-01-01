ConnieI don't know. I really don't know. But I kept thinking you weren't just hitting that guy in the ring. I kept thinking you were hitting a lot of guys. Different guys. All the guys that ever hurt you. I can't put my finger on it but there's... there's something wrong about that.
ConnieWhy haven't you divorced him?
EmmaI don't know. You know there's more loneliness than anything else in the world. You could be lonely in an awful lot of places - movies, dance halls, in your own room. People are funny.
[she looks at her wedding ring]
EmmaOne little piece of cheap gold can almost make you believe things are different than they really are. What do you want, Connie? Does Midge want a divorce? He can have it!
[she cries and leaves]
GraceWhere are you going?
MidgeOut. I got a date with a lady. You know what a lady is? Nah, how could you?
Harris[as he and Midge look at the New York skyline from the window of Harris' high-rise office]Wonderful view, isn't it? The capitol of the whole world. It's all yours if you want it. People look very small down there, don't they? You know, there are only two kinds of people in this world. The big and the little. It's very seldom anyone gets the chance to decide for himself which he's going to be.
ConnieYou still love him. You know you do.
EmmaDo I? I don't think so.
ConnieLove isn't something you can put on or take off like an overcoat, you know.
Grace[to Midge]I'm expensive. Awful expensive. I didn't want you to think you could buy me cheap.
MidgeHappy? It's hard to be happy when you're poor. I've been poor all my life. Real poor. You know what it is to be real poor? Cold poor? Hungry poor?
MidgeBut you told me to look you up. You said you wanted to manage me.
HaleyAw, that was then. This is now. Everything changes. I'm out of the fight business. It stinks. No kidding.
[inhales through his nose]
HaleyTake a deep breath. Stinks in here, doesn't it? And it's not sweat. It's no good.
PalmerYou think of everything in terms of price tags, don't you?
HarrisYes.
Midge[to Grace]You dumped me once. Now I'm dumping you. For good. You better promote yourself another meal ticket.
Midge[to Emma at the beach]Well, shall we get wet?
Emma[to Connie at the restaurant]I wanted to get away from dirty dishes and glasses, but here I am.
Connie[taking the high road about Midge to a reporter]He was a champion. He went out like a champion. He was a credit to the fight game until the very end.
Connie[to Midge]Why did you do it? Because you were bored? Did you have to prove to yourself you're really the champion? You stink! You stink from corruption! You're worse than a murderer. You're a grave robber!
[Midge knocks him down]
Connie[entering the room holding a newspaper after Midge just dumped Haley as his manager]Hey, did you see what Walker says?
[pauses when he notices their dour expressions]
ConnieWhat's the matter?
HaleyNothing. This is a celebration. Midge is getting a shot at the title and he's got himself a new manager... a blonde.