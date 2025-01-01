Lora Mae Hollingsway
I've been a good wife. The best wife your money could buy.
Porter Hollingsway
Strictly cash and carry.
Lora Mae Hollingsway
Isn't that what you wanted? Isn't that what you told me? "Out in the open. You made a good deal, kid." Did you every stop to think, Porter, that in over 3 years there's one word we've never said to each other, even in fun?
Porter Hollingsway
To you, I'm a cash register. You can't love a cash register.
Lora Mae Hollingsway
And I'm part of your inventory. You can't love that, either.
Porter Hollingsway
I asked you to marry me because I was crazy about you.
Lora Mae Hollingsway
You didn't even ask me!
Porter Hollingsway
I've been a good husband. You got everything you want.
Lora Mae Hollingsway
If you'd only asked me, if you'd only made me feel like a woman instead of a piece of merchandise!
Porter Hollingsway
Did you give me a chance to? All you ever showed me was your price tag.