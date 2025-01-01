Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Letter to Three Wives A Letter to Three Wives Movie Quotes

Mrs. Finney Can't we have peace in this house even on New Year's Eve?
Sadie You got it mixed up with Christmas. New Year's Eve is when people go back to killing each other.
George Phipps The purpose of radio writing, as far as I can see, is to prove to the masses that a deodorant can bring happiness... a mouth wash guarantee success and a laxative attract romance.
Rita Phipps People in the show business, you know what I mean, those kind of people always drink scotch.
George Phipps Well, I know what you mean, but I wish you wouldn't say it in radio English. "That kind", not "those kind".
Rita Phipps There are men who say "those kind" who earn $100,000 dollars a year.
George Phipps There are men who say "stick 'em up" who earn more. I don't expect to do either.
Porter Hollingsway OK. OK, you win. I'll marry you. How about it?
Lora Mae Hollingsway Thanks... for nothing.
Porter Hollingsway Now what kind of an answer is that?
Lora Mae Hollingsway I don't know. I just felt like it. That's all.
Porter Hollingsway We'll do all right, kid. We're starting out where it takes most marriages years to get, out in the open. No jokers. You'll see. You've made a good deal, Lora Mae.
Mrs. Finney [walking into the room] Lora Mae, honey, if you want me I'll be over at the Callahans' playing...
Lora Mae Hollingsway Happy new year, Ma. We're gonna get married.
Mrs. Finney ...Bingo!
[She faints]
Mr. Manleigh Sadie may not realize it, but whether or not she thinks she's listening, she's being penetrated.
George Phipps Good thing she didn't hear you say that.
Lora Mae Hollingsway [amused by Sadie's maid uniform] Sadie Dugan, what are you supposed to be, Baby Snooks?
Sadie Hiya Lora Mae.
Lora Mae Hollingsway Get a load of that cap - I can't wait to tell Ma!
Rita Phipps Lora Mae, would you sit there please?
Porter Hollingsway Come on, sit down.
Sadie There's a couple of things I could tell your Ma about you too.
Mrs. Manleigh This great situation belongs in a true-to-life drama - are you two related?
Lora Mae Hollingsway No we just had the same governess.
Sadie [laughing] Ya kill me!
Lora Mae Hollingsway [who has just finished dressing for a date] How do I look?
Sadie If I was you, I'd show more o' what I got. Maybe wear somethin' with beads.
Lora Mae Hollingsway What I got don't need beads.
Mrs. Finney "Good night, Mother dear, and don't wait up." If a daughter of mine ever really talked like that I'd cut her tongue out!
Rita Phipps [laying down the law to Sadie] And lets get a couple of things straight. First, when you announce dinner...
Sadie I know, I'm not supposed to say "soup's on".
Rita Phipps How did I tell you?
Sadie I forgot.
Rita Phipps "Dinner is served"
Sadie [mockingly] "Dinner is served"
Rita Phipps And you're not to say it as though the food were poisoned.
Sadie All this fancy schmanzy because two people from the city are gonna eat here.
Rita Phipps Mrs. Manley is a very important person; she has charge of a great many radio programs, including the one I write.
Rita Phipps You know what I like about your program? Even when I'm running the vacuum I can understand it.
Rita Phipps Thank you so much.
Deborah Bishop No. Let's wait. Why let Addie spoil our day.
Rita Phipps Not my day. Addie never saw the day she could spoil my day.
[looks at Lora Mae]
Rita Phipps Did I put enough days into that?
Deborah Bishop [drunk] Who is Mister Ross?
Lora Mae Hollingsway [sardonically] Mister Ross took a powder about five years ago.
Porter Hollingsway No such thing, she gave him the heave-ho.
Lora Mae Hollingsway [arguing] He went out for a paper one night and never came back!
Deborah Bishop Porter says Addie Ross has got class.
Lora Mae Hollingsway And he knows class like I know navigation!
Sadie The cap's out. Makes me look like a lamb chop with pants on.
Mrs. Finney Of all the times to quit a job, just before Christmas with all the bills due and five months due on the icebox!
Sadie You got to make up your mind whether you want your kids happy or your icebox paid up.
Deborah Bishop Why is it that sooner or later no matter what we talk about... we wind up talking about Addie Ross?
Addie Ross [off voice] Maybe it's because if you girls didn't talk about me you wouldn't talk at all.
Lora Mae Hollingsway I've been a good wife. The best wife your money could buy.
Porter Hollingsway Strictly cash and carry.
Lora Mae Hollingsway Isn't that what you wanted? Isn't that what you told me? "Out in the open. You made a good deal, kid." Did you every stop to think, Porter, that in over 3 years there's one word we've never said to each other, even in fun?
Porter Hollingsway To you, I'm a cash register. You can't love a cash register.
Lora Mae Hollingsway And I'm part of your inventory. You can't love that, either.
Porter Hollingsway I asked you to marry me because I was crazy about you.
Lora Mae Hollingsway You didn't even ask me!
Porter Hollingsway I've been a good husband. You got everything you want.
Lora Mae Hollingsway If you'd only asked me, if you'd only made me feel like a woman instead of a piece of merchandise!
Porter Hollingsway Did you give me a chance to? All you ever showed me was your price tag.
Lora Mae Hollingsway Lora Mae Hollingsway: Anybody wants me can come in and get me, this ain't a drive-in
Deborah Bishop Have you any idea how much Lora Mae is in love with you?
Porter Hollingsway [scornfully] No! How much?
Deborah Bishop So much she's afraid to tell you, afraid you'd laugh at her.
Porter Hollingsway Me laugh? She couldn't say it with a straight face. Lora Mae in love with me? It's all she can do to wait it out.
Deborah Bishop Wait it out?
Porter Hollingsway Yeah, like an annuity till it matures. Like a slot machine till it pays off. That's what she's waiting for. A chance to call it off, to collect. "The end of the line. Fares, please." Don't tell me about love and Lora Mae.
Lora Mae Hollingsway [dressed to lead a group of children hiking] Don't expected us back too soon - we kids are going after everything from sardines to wolves.
Rita Phipps [archly] You'll have no trouble finding wolves, honey.
Rita Phipps Pardon my fingers.
Porter Hollingsway Like my wife. Comes from an old Spanish family named Finney.
Porter Hollingsway What do you want me to do about it - build you a personal broadcasting system?
Lora Mae Hollingsway You don't need a station. Just yell a little louder.
Lora Mae Hollingsway All right, so I'm gonna disgrace the fair name of Finney. Wait till it snows and throw me out in the street.
Addie Ross She won't stay mad at him for long. She's too much in love. Pretty soon she'll be full of self-reproach. Ha ha! Women are so silly.
Lora Mae Hollingsway I've got very definite ideas.
Porter Hollingsway Like what?
Lora Mae Hollingsway There's never been anybody in particular. Nobody special.
Porter Hollingsway Plenty that wanted to, I'll bet.
Lora Mae Hollingsway What do you think?
Porter Hollingsway That you've been waiting for that one guy to come along.
Lora Mae Hollingsway I got very definite ideas.
Porter Hollingsway What's he got to be like, this one guy?
Lora Mae Hollingsway Someone who wants to marry me more than anything else in the world.
Porter Hollingsway You sure got wrong ideas about things.
Lora Mae Hollingsway They may be wrong, but they're definite.
Porter Hollingsway It's a man's world. Yeah! See something you want, go after it and get it! That's nature. It's why we're made strong and women weak. Strong conquer and provide for the weak. That's what a man's for! Teach our kids that, there'd be more men!
Lora Mae Hollingsway It's late. I'd better be going home.
Porter Hollingsway OK if I call you a cab?
Lora Mae Hollingsway Beats walking in the snow.
Sadie Look, I don't teach you about teachin'. Don't teach me about ducks.
Sadie You oughtn't to run around like that. You'll get consumption.
Rita Phipps [rising from country club dinner table to dance] Let's get into this George - something tells me this is going to be QUITE a waltz.
Leo [delivering a package] Sure smells good.
Sadie Dugan Wish I could say the same for you.
George Phipps Come here. Sit down for a minute.
[George and Rita sit down]
George Phipps Look, Ri, let's put aside my nausea at the idea of working for the Manleighs. Let's put aside my personal likes and dislikes; they're not important. I'm willing to admit that to a majority of my fellow citizens I'm a slightly comic figure: an educated man.
Rita Phipps Nobody's asking you not to be. Think of the good you could do; maybe raise the standards?
George Phipps Of commercial radio? What's the phrase, "Wait for your laugh?"
[Rita sighs]
George Phipps I'm a schoolteacher. That's even worse than being an intellectual. Schoolteachers are not only comic they're often cold and hungry in this richest land on earth.
Rita Phipps And thousands are quitting every year to take jobs that pay them a decent living.
George Phipps That is unhappily true.
Rita Phipps Then why not you?
George Phipps Because I can't think of myself doing anything else!
[Rita sighs again]
George Phipps What would happen, do you think, if we all quit? Who'd teach the kids? Who'd open their minds and hearts to the real glories of the human spirit, past and present? Who'd help them along to the future? Radio sponsors? Comic strips? At that I've been luckier than most. Even without what you earn I've managed to keep our heads above water.
Rita Phipps It's quite a strain over a period of time with the water lapping at your chin.
George Phipps And that's where you've been a great help. You made it a lot easier for both of us. I'll admit it has upset my male ego from time to time.
Rita Phipps And your overdeveloped sense of taste and discrimination which is apparently equaled only by that of Addie Ross!
George Phipps Let's try to keep Addie out of this one.
Rita Phipps I am fed up with taste and discrimination!
George Phipps You're not making sense!
Rita Phipps I'm fed up with your nobility and wisdom and superiority and your contempt for me and everything I try to do!
George Phipps You're talking nonsense.
Rita Phipps Everything I say is nonsense!
