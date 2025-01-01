George Phipps Come here. Sit down for a minute.

[George and Rita sit down]

George Phipps Look, Ri, let's put aside my nausea at the idea of working for the Manleighs. Let's put aside my personal likes and dislikes; they're not important. I'm willing to admit that to a majority of my fellow citizens I'm a slightly comic figure: an educated man.

Rita Phipps Nobody's asking you not to be. Think of the good you could do; maybe raise the standards?

George Phipps Of commercial radio? What's the phrase, "Wait for your laugh?"

[Rita sighs]

George Phipps I'm a schoolteacher. That's even worse than being an intellectual. Schoolteachers are not only comic they're often cold and hungry in this richest land on earth.

Rita Phipps And thousands are quitting every year to take jobs that pay them a decent living.

George Phipps That is unhappily true.

Rita Phipps Then why not you?

George Phipps Because I can't think of myself doing anything else!

[Rita sighs again]

George Phipps What would happen, do you think, if we all quit? Who'd teach the kids? Who'd open their minds and hearts to the real glories of the human spirit, past and present? Who'd help them along to the future? Radio sponsors? Comic strips? At that I've been luckier than most. Even without what you earn I've managed to keep our heads above water.

Rita Phipps It's quite a strain over a period of time with the water lapping at your chin.

George Phipps And that's where you've been a great help. You made it a lot easier for both of us. I'll admit it has upset my male ego from time to time.

Rita Phipps And your overdeveloped sense of taste and discrimination which is apparently equaled only by that of Addie Ross!

George Phipps Let's try to keep Addie out of this one.

Rita Phipps I am fed up with taste and discrimination!

George Phipps You're not making sense!

Rita Phipps I'm fed up with your nobility and wisdom and superiority and your contempt for me and everything I try to do!

George Phipps You're talking nonsense.