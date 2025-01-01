Menu
My Dear Secretary Movie Quotes

My Dear Secretary Movie Quotes

Mrs. Reeves I guess I'll run along.
Ronnie Hastings Must you go? I was just poisoning the tea.
Ronnie Hastings Is it informal, or shall I bathe?
Ronnie Hastings I made a wedding breakfast...spaghetti and meatballs.
Mrs. Reeves I NEVER thought i'd call ANYBODY MRS. Waterbury!
Owen Waterbury Keep your mind on the dice when you roll!
Florence Bates
Kinen Uinn
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
