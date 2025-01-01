Frankie MadisonDon't worry about me, kid. I just got outta prison, not college.
Noll TurnerThat's what made the club a success - a big business.
Kay LawrenceBig business! It's a place where people come because they don't want to go to bed. It's a place where women come to show off their new bracelets and cheats try to forget all over Scotch and soda. It's exactly like you are now, exactly.
CharlesWhat about that girl who sings?
Alexis RichardsonEvery man has a girl who sings someplace in his life.
Frankie Madison[to Kay as they approach Noll's front door]The bigger the house, the more chance the front door is open.