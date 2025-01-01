Menu
I Walk Alone Movie Quotes

I Walk Alone Movie Quotes

Nick Palestro For a buck, you'd double-cross your own mother.
Skinner Why not? She'd do the same to me.
Alexis Richardson I'm Mrs. Alexis Richardson.
Frankie Madison You say that like it was spelled in capital letters.
Alexis Richardson You know, you're quite an attractive man.
Frankie Madison Keep goin'.
Alexis Richardson How far do you want me to go?
Frankie Madison I'm at the plate. You're doing the pitching.
Noll Turner Sure, that's why men take women to dinner - to have someone to talk about themselves to.
Alexis Richardson [in Noll grabbing her by the arm] You're hurting me.
Noll Turner And you love it.
Frankie Madison [to Dave] You're two years older than me, and I've been in jail. And you look 10 years older than me.
Dave He'll be here as soon as he can.
Frankie Madison I know how to wait.
Frankie Madison Don't worry about me, kid. I just got outta prison, not college.
Noll Turner That's what made the club a success - a big business.
Kay Lawrence Big business! It's a place where people come because they don't want to go to bed. It's a place where women come to show off their new bracelets and cheats try to forget all over Scotch and soda. It's exactly like you are now, exactly.
Charles What about that girl who sings?
Alexis Richardson Every man has a girl who sings someplace in his life.
Frankie Madison [to Kay as they approach Noll's front door] The bigger the house, the more chance the front door is open.
Frankie Madison [trying to turn the door handle] Locked!
Alexis Richardson Sit down.
Frankie Madison Are you telling me, or asking?
Alexis Richardson Please.
Dave In the drawer, in the Gideon Bible, there's some money.
Frankie Madison [thinking that Dave is trying to take advantage of him] Stop tryin' to dizzy me up!
Frankie Madison [Looking out of the taxi as they drive along Broadway] Fourteen years, and it's still the same.
Dave Mmm, it only looks the same, Frankie.
Frankie Madison It better be the same.
