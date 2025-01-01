Menu
Out of the Past Movie Quotes

Kathie I don't want to die.
Jeff Neither do I, baby, but if I have to, I'm going to die last.
[Kathie is playing roulette]
Jeff That's not the way to win.
Kathie Is there a way to win?
Jeff There's a way to lose more slowly.
Ann She can't be all bad. No one is.
Jeff Well, she comes the closest.
Whit Joe couldn't find a prayer in the Bible.
Kathie I didn't know what I was doing. I, I didn't know anything except how much I hated him. But I didn't take anything. I didn't, Jeff. Don't you believe me?
Jeff Baby, I don't care.
Kathie Oh Jeff, you ought to have killed me for what I did a moment ago.
Jeff [dryly] There's time.
Kathie Don't you see? You've only me to make deals with now.
Jeff Well, build my gallows high, baby.
Jeff You can never help anything, can you? You're like a leaf that the wind blows from one gutter to another.
Kathie I'm sorry he didn't die.
Jeff Give him time.
Joe I often wondered what happened to him. Then one day I'm breezing through here, and there's his name up on a sign.
Marney - Diner Owner It's a small world.
Joe Yeah. Or a big sign.
Whit You just sit and stay inside yourself. You wait for me to talk. I like that.
Jeff I never found out much listening to myself.
Kathie Did you miss me?
Jeff No more than I would my eyes.
Jeff I didn't know you were so little.
Kathie I'm taller than Napoleon.
Jeff You're prettier, too.
Jeff I never saw her in the daytime. We seemed to live by night. What was left of the day went away like a pack of cigarettes you smoked. I didn't know where she lived. I never followed her. All I ever had to go on was a place and time to see her again. I don't know what we were waiting for. Maybe we thought the world would end.
Jeff I sell gasoline, I make a small profit. With that I buy groceries. The grocer makes a profit. We call it earning a living. You may have heard of it somewhere.
Jeff How big a chump can you get to be? I was finding out.
Eels Your uh... cousin is a very charming young lady.
Jeff No he isn't. His name is Norman, and he's a bookmaker in Cleveland, Ohio.
Whit My feelings? About ten years ago, I hid them somewhere and haven't been able to find them.
Jeff Why me?
Whit Well, I know a lot of smart guys, and a few honest ones. And you're both.
Kathie Oh, Jeff. I've missed you. I've wondered about you and prayed you'd understand. Can you understand?
Jeff You prayed, Kathie?
Eels All women are wonders, because they reduce all men to the obvious.
Meta Carson So do martinis.
Marney - Diner Owner Two things I can smell inside a hundred feet: a burnin' hamburger and a romance.
Jim You got a customer.
Marney - Diner Owner [to Joe] What'll ya have?
Joe [not bothering to take the cigarette out of his mouth] Coffee.
Marney - Diner Owner Nothing else?
Joe Cream.
[Petey and Jeff watch Meta walking away]
Petey Nice!
Jeff Awfully cold around the heart.
Kathie Can't you even feel sorry for me?
Jeff I'm not going to try.
Kathie Jeff...
Jeff Just get out, will you? I have to sleep in this room.
Jeff It was the bottom of the barrel, and I was scraping it.
Whit You're gonna take the rap and play along. You're gonna make every exact move I tell you. If you don't, I'll kill you. And I'll promise you one thing: it won't be quick. I'll break you first. You won't be able to answer a telephone or open a door without thinking, 'This is it.' And it when it comes, it still won't be quick. And it won't be pretty. You can take your choice.
Jeff I could go down to the cliff and look at the sea like a good tourist. But, it's no good if there isn't somebody you can turn to and say, "Nice view there." It's the same with the churches, the relics, the moonlight or a Cuba Libre.
Jeff Nothing in the world is any good unless you can share it.
Kathie I think we deserve a break.
Jeff We deserve each other.
Fisher You know, a dame with a rod is like a guy with a knitting needle.
Jeff Let's go down to the bar. We can cool off while we try to impress each other.
Jeff [answering the door] Well, the last guy in the world...
Whit I hate surprises myself. You wanna just shut the door and forget it?
Jeff You know, maybe I was wrong and luck is like love. You have to go all the way to find it.
Ann You do to keep it.
Kathie If it gets too lonely, there's a little cantina down the street called Pablo's. It's nice and quiet. The man there plays American music for a dollar. Sip bourbon and shut your eyes... it's like a little place on 56th Street.
Jeff I'll wear my earrings.
Kathie I sometimes go there.
Jeff Now, do you wanna talk business, or do you wanna play house?
Jeff You say to yourself, "How hot can it get?" Then, in Acapulco, you find out.
Jeff I don't like playing games when I'm the fall guy. You might remember that, Whit.
Kathie Dirty double-crossing rat!
Jeff [voice-over] She waited until it was late. Then, she walked in out of the moonlight, smiling.
Jeff [voice-over] Near the Plaza was a little cafe called La Mar Azul, next to a movie house. I sat there in the afternoons and drank beer. I used to sit there half asleep with a beer in the darkness, only the music from the movie next door kept jarring me awake. And then I saw her - coming out of the sun. And I knew why Whit didn't care about that 40 grand.
Joe Newspaper guys. Wise guys! Who do they think they're kidding? So, he shot himself cleaning a cap pistol. So, I shot the ace of spades out of a sleeve during a gin game. A guy can't even get shot in his own apartment by a dame without the whole town starting to buzz like a, like a...
Whit Like you? Smoke a cigarette, Joe.
Meta Carson I was expecting you.
Jeff Well... I wasn't expecting you.
Meta Carson Should I take that as a compliment?
Meta Carson You are an idiot.
Jeff So's he.
Meta Carson You think so?
Jeff Why not? He's in love with you.
Ann They say the day you die your name is written in the clouds.
Jeff You get your five grand back and Stephanos can take over from here.
Whit You're wrong. I fire people but nobody quits me. You started this an you'll end it.
Kathie [In Mexico, at a roulette table] Don't you like to gamble?
Jeff Not against a wheel.
Meta Carson For a man who appears to be clever, you can certainly act like an idiot.
Jeff That's one way to be clever! Look like an idiot.
Meta Carson You look like an underweight ghost.
Kathie You can't make deals with a dead man, Joe.
Fisher She must be quite a dame. A wild goose with 40 Gs.
Jeff [voice-over] I went alone to LA and I made it easy for him to follow me. He was a good gumshoe. It was the one thing he could really do.
Kathie You know, you're a curious man.
Jeff You're going to make every guy you meet a little bit curious.
Kathie It's not what I mean.
Jeff [voice-over] I went to Pablo's that night. I knew I'd go every night until she showed up and I knew she knew it.
Jeff If you'll drop this Junior League patter we may get the conversation down where it belongs.
Meta Carson You worried about something?
Jeff I don't know. Should I be?
Meta Carson Not if you do what you're told.
Jeff That's why I'm here. I do what I'm told. People trust me. Whit even trusts me twice. Do you?
Meta Carson Just as far as I have to.
Jeff I like surprises. When I was a kid, we were so busted that if we got anything at all for Christmas it was a big surprise.
Kathie You don't know Whit. He won't forget.
Jeff Everybody forgets.
Kathie Not Whit.
Jeff So we'll send him a postcard every Christmas.
Kathie Jeff, I'm glad you're not afraid of him.
Jeff I've been afraid of half the things I ever did.
Kathie And this time?
Jeff I'm only afraid you might not go.
Kathie Don't be. I'll be there tomorrow.
Jeff Love me?
Kathie Poco.
Jeff What's that?
Kathie Little.
Jeff Mucho.
Fisher Your picture don't do you justice, baby.
Kathie Why don't you break his head, Jeff?
Fisher Cute.
Jeff [allowing one slap but blocking a second] That evens us. Now fold your hands or I'll fold 'em for you!
Jeff Very difficult girl.
Jose Rodriguez Is there one who is *not* so, Señor?
Jeff We got a call to come over and see a big Op.
Ann A what?
Jeff An operator. A gambler. He didn't come to see us because he was too high-powered a character. Also because some dame had taken four shots at him with his own 38. Made one of 'em good.
Meta Carson Would you like a gin and tonic?
Jeff That'd be nice.
Meta Carson You may have whiskey if you like.
Jeff That'd be even nicer.
Jeff Keep the martinis dry. I'll be back.
Jeff Well, we meet in in all kinds of places.
Kathie We're starting all over. I want to go back to Mexico. I want to walk out of the sun again and find you waiting. I want to sit in the same moonlight and tell you all things I never told you - until you don't hate me, until sometime you love again.
Kathie If you'e thinking of anyone else, don't. It wouldn't work. You're no good for anyone but me. You're no good and neither am I. That's why we deserve each other.
Kathie I'm running the show, don't forget it.
Jeff I doubt you'll ever let me.
Jeff Remember La Mar Azul?
Kathie I remember you were a very clumsy flirt - but I like that.
[last lines]
Ann Was he going away with her? I have to know. Was he going away with her?
Jeff [to Kathie, when they first meet, in Mexico] My name is Jeff Markham, and I haven't talked to anybody who hasn't tried to sell me something in ten days. If I don't talk, I think. It's too late in life for me to start thinking.
Marney - Diner Owner Seems like everything people ought to know, they just don't want to hear. I guess that's the big problem with the world.
Kathie You don't ask questions. You don't even ask me what my name is.
Jeff All right, what's your name?
Kathie Kathie.
Jeff I like it.
Kathie Or where I come from?
Jeff I'm thinking about where we're going.
Kathie You know, I'm a much better guide than Jose Rodriguez. Want to try me?
Jeff You wanna lift, baby?
Kathie You know, I really hadn't ought.
Jeff You're a cute little package to be out walking alone at night.
Kathie You're kinda cute yourself.
Whit Well, you told me about your business. Mine is a little more precarious and I earn considerably more.
Jeff So I've heard.
Whit So has the government.
Jeff Well, this may sound ridiculous, but you could pay 'em.
Whit Oh, that would be against my nature.
Whit You know San Francisco, don't you?
Jeff Yeah, I was there once for a party.
Whit And you got around?
Jeff Like the monkey and the weasel.
Kathie I never told you I was anything but what I am. You just wanted to imagine I was. That's why I left you.
Jim I was going to kill you.
Jeff Who isn't?
Jeff Well, I told you it wasn't a nice story.
Ann And I told you once that whatever happened was done.
Jeff Yeah, but you should have known about it long ago.
Ann It's all right. I understand. But, it's all past.
Jeff Maybe it isn't.
Jeff Just remember, I'm coming out of this in one piece, Miss Carson.
Meta Carson Do you always go around leaving your fingerprints on a girl's shoulder? Not that I mind, particularly. You've got nice strong hands.
Jeff Was there a slip up, baby?
Fisher Just pay me off and I'm quiet. But use cash. Don't try to pay me off with a pitch handed to you by this cheap piece of baggage!
Jeff I'm the fall guy. There's only one thing missing. The plant. What was it that gives me a motive? I wouldn't kill a guy for a martini.
Kathie I've never stopped loving you. I was afraid and no good, but, I've never stopped. Even if you'd hated me - did you?
Jeff Yes.
Jeff You know, sometimes a bad memory is like what they call an ill wind - it can blow somebody luck.
Jeff I can give you a tip. You tell Whit where we are, he might slip you a sawbuck.
