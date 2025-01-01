KathieI didn't know what I was doing. I, I didn't know anything except how much I hated him. But I didn't take anything. I didn't, Jeff. Don't you believe me?
JeffBaby, I don't care.
KathieOh Jeff, you ought to have killed me for what I did a moment ago.
Jeff[dryly]There's time.
KathieDon't you see? You've only me to make deals with now.
JeffWell, build my gallows high, baby.
JeffYou can never help anything, can you? You're like a leaf that the wind blows from one gutter to another.
KathieI'm sorry he didn't die.
JeffGive him time.
JoeI often wondered what happened to him. Then one day I'm breezing through here, and there's his name up on a sign.
Marney - Diner OwnerIt's a small world.
JoeYeah. Or a big sign.
WhitYou just sit and stay inside yourself. You wait for me to talk. I like that.
JeffI never found out much listening to myself.
KathieDid you miss me?
JeffNo more than I would my eyes.
JeffI didn't know you were so little.
KathieI'm taller than Napoleon.
JeffYou're prettier, too.
JeffI never saw her in the daytime. We seemed to live by night. What was left of the day went away like a pack of cigarettes you smoked. I didn't know where she lived. I never followed her. All I ever had to go on was a place and time to see her again. I don't know what we were waiting for. Maybe we thought the world would end.
JeffI sell gasoline, I make a small profit. With that I buy groceries. The grocer makes a profit. We call it earning a living. You may have heard of it somewhere.
JeffHow big a chump can you get to be? I was finding out.
EelsYour uh... cousin is a very charming young lady.
JeffNo he isn't. His name is Norman, and he's a bookmaker in Cleveland, Ohio.
WhitMy feelings? About ten years ago, I hid them somewhere and haven't been able to find them.
JeffWhy me?
WhitWell, I know a lot of smart guys, and a few honest ones. And you're both.
KathieOh, Jeff. I've missed you. I've wondered about you and prayed you'd understand. Can you understand?
JeffYou prayed, Kathie?
EelsAll women are wonders, because they reduce all men to the obvious.
Meta CarsonSo do martinis.
Marney - Diner OwnerTwo things I can smell inside a hundred feet: a burnin' hamburger and a romance.
JimYou got a customer.
Marney - Diner Owner[to Joe]What'll ya have?
Joe[not bothering to take the cigarette out of his mouth]Coffee.
Marney - Diner OwnerNothing else?
JoeCream.
[Petey and Jeff watch Meta walking away]
PeteyNice!
JeffAwfully cold around the heart.
KathieCan't you even feel sorry for me?
JeffI'm not going to try.
KathieJeff...
JeffJust get out, will you? I have to sleep in this room.
JeffIt was the bottom of the barrel, and I was scraping it.
WhitYou're gonna take the rap and play along. You're gonna make every exact move I tell you. If you don't, I'll kill you. And I'll promise you one thing: it won't be quick. I'll break you first. You won't be able to answer a telephone or open a door without thinking, 'This is it.' And it when it comes, it still won't be quick. And it won't be pretty. You can take your choice.
JeffI could go down to the cliff and look at the sea like a good tourist. But, it's no good if there isn't somebody you can turn to and say, "Nice view there." It's the same with the churches, the relics, the moonlight or a Cuba Libre.
JeffNothing in the world is any good unless you can share it.
KathieI think we deserve a break.
JeffWe deserve each other.
FisherYou know, a dame with a rod is like a guy with a knitting needle.
JeffLet's go down to the bar. We can cool off while we try to impress each other.
Jeff[answering the door]Well, the last guy in the world...
WhitI hate surprises myself. You wanna just shut the door and forget it?
JeffYou know, maybe I was wrong and luck is like love. You have to go all the way to find it.
AnnYou do to keep it.
KathieIf it gets too lonely, there's a little cantina down the street called Pablo's. It's nice and quiet. The man there plays American music for a dollar. Sip bourbon and shut your eyes... it's like a little place on 56th Street.
JeffI'll wear my earrings.
KathieI sometimes go there.
JeffNow, do you wanna talk business, or do you wanna play house?
JeffYou say to yourself, "How hot can it get?" Then, in Acapulco, you find out.
JeffI don't like playing games when I'm the fall guy. You might remember that, Whit.
KathieDirty double-crossing rat!
Jeff[voice-over]She waited until it was late. Then, she walked in out of the moonlight, smiling.
Jeff[voice-over]Near the Plaza was a little cafe called La Mar Azul, next to a movie house. I sat there in the afternoons and drank beer. I used to sit there half asleep with a beer in the darkness, only the music from the movie next door kept jarring me awake. And then I saw her - coming out of the sun. And I knew why Whit didn't care about that 40 grand.
JoeNewspaper guys. Wise guys! Who do they think they're kidding? So, he shot himself cleaning a cap pistol. So, I shot the ace of spades out of a sleeve during a gin game. A guy can't even get shot in his own apartment by a dame without the whole town starting to buzz like a, like a...
AnnThey say the day you die your name is written in the clouds.
JeffYou get your five grand back and Stephanos can take over from here.
WhitYou're wrong. I fire people but nobody quits me. You started this an you'll end it.
Kathie[In Mexico, at a roulette table]Don't you like to gamble?
JeffNot against a wheel.
Meta CarsonFor a man who appears to be clever, you can certainly act like an idiot.
JeffThat's one way to be clever! Look like an idiot.
Meta CarsonYou look like an underweight ghost.
KathieYou can't make deals with a dead man, Joe.
FisherShe must be quite a dame. A wild goose with 40 Gs.
Jeff[voice-over]I went alone to LA and I made it easy for him to follow me. He was a good gumshoe. It was the one thing he could really do.
KathieYou know, you're a curious man.
JeffYou're going to make every guy you meet a little bit curious.
KathieIt's not what I mean.
Jeff[voice-over]I went to Pablo's that night. I knew I'd go every night until she showed up and I knew she knew it.
JeffIf you'll drop this Junior League patter we may get the conversation down where it belongs.
Meta CarsonYou worried about something?
JeffI don't know. Should I be?
Meta CarsonNot if you do what you're told.
JeffThat's why I'm here. I do what I'm told. People trust me. Whit even trusts me twice. Do you?
Meta CarsonJust as far as I have to.
JeffI like surprises. When I was a kid, we were so busted that if we got anything at all for Christmas it was a big surprise.
KathieYou don't know Whit. He won't forget.
JeffEverybody forgets.
KathieNot Whit.
JeffSo we'll send him a postcard every Christmas.
KathieJeff, I'm glad you're not afraid of him.
JeffI've been afraid of half the things I ever did.
KathieAnd this time?
JeffI'm only afraid you might not go.
KathieDon't be. I'll be there tomorrow.
JeffLove me?
KathiePoco.
JeffWhat's that?
KathieLittle.
JeffMucho.
FisherYour picture don't do you justice, baby.
KathieWhy don't you break his head, Jeff?
FisherCute.
Jeff[allowing one slap but blocking a second]That evens us. Now fold your hands or I'll fold 'em for you!
JeffVery difficult girl.
Jose RodriguezIs there one who is *not* so, Señor?
JeffWe got a call to come over and see a big Op.
AnnA what?
JeffAn operator. A gambler. He didn't come to see us because he was too high-powered a character. Also because some dame had taken four shots at him with his own 38. Made one of 'em good.
Meta CarsonWould you like a gin and tonic?
JeffThat'd be nice.
Meta CarsonYou may have whiskey if you like.
JeffThat'd be even nicer.
JeffKeep the martinis dry. I'll be back.
JeffWell, we meet in in all kinds of places.
KathieWe're starting all over. I want to go back to Mexico. I want to walk out of the sun again and find you waiting. I want to sit in the same moonlight and tell you all things I never told you - until you don't hate me, until sometime you love again.
KathieIf you'e thinking of anyone else, don't. It wouldn't work. You're no good for anyone but me. You're no good and neither am I. That's why we deserve each other.
KathieI'm running the show, don't forget it.
JeffI doubt you'll ever let me.
JeffRemember La Mar Azul?
KathieI remember you were a very clumsy flirt - but I like that.
[last lines]
AnnWas he going away with her? I have to know. Was he going away with her?
Jeff[to Kathie, when they first meet, in Mexico]My name is Jeff Markham, and I haven't talked to anybody who hasn't tried to sell me something in ten days. If I don't talk, I think. It's too late in life for me to start thinking.
Marney - Diner OwnerSeems like everything people ought to know, they just don't want to hear. I guess that's the big problem with the world.
KathieYou don't ask questions. You don't even ask me what my name is.
JeffAll right, what's your name?
KathieKathie.
JeffI like it.
KathieOr where I come from?
JeffI'm thinking about where we're going.
KathieYou know, I'm a much better guide than Jose Rodriguez. Want to try me?
JeffYou wanna lift, baby?
KathieYou know, I really hadn't ought.
JeffYou're a cute little package to be out walking alone at night.
KathieYou're kinda cute yourself.
WhitWell, you told me about your business. Mine is a little more precarious and I earn considerably more.