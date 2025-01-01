Sailor[after Sam has crashed his car]What happened?
Sam MastersonThe road curved, but I didn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni MarachekYou know what probation is?
Sam MastersonOh sure, a knife stickin' in your back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam MastersonLook! I don't like to get pushed around! I don't like people I like to be pushed around! I don't like anybody to get pushed around!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bus DriverWhat happened to you?
Sam Masterson[cut, bruised and disheveled from a beating]Not a thing. I'm just made up for Halloween.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha Ivers[in a catty tone, after letting herself in to the room unannounced where Toni is showing off a new outfit to Sam]The sun suit looks very well on her, Sam, she's got just the figure for it. She's a very pretty girl.
Toni Marachek[in retort]I give another show at 8 o'clock.
Mrs. IversI know why you offered to tutor Martha. I know why you've made Walter do his daily lessons with her. I know why you want him to live here. A scholarship for Walter, that's why. But I'm not a foundation, Mr. O'Neil. I don't care if Walter drives a truck or goes to Harvard. Probably be a lot happier driving a truck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hotel ClerkThere's half as many baths as there is rooms. Half the rooms has baths and half hasn't; that's one way of looking at it. Another is, for each two rooms, one has a bath in the middle and the other hasn't. Or, you might say, there's a half a bath to each of two rooms.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Masterson[recounting the time he was away from Iverstown]Well, that brings us up to my 21st year, when I became a man... officially.
Sam MastersonNo? What odds you give that that's a fact?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha IversIt would have been so different if you hadn't run away. It would have been you instead of Walter. Or if you had stopped me. When I lifted the cane, why didn't you stop me? You know how much I hated her! Why didn't you stop me?
Sam MastersonNo, Martha. I wasn't there. I left when your aunt came into the hallway. I didn't want to stick around. I was in enough trouble as it was. I never saw what happened. I never knew until tonight about your aunt or that man. The one they hung. The man that you and Walter killed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni MarachekI missed a bus once and I was lucky. I wanted to see if I could be lucky twice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha - As a ChildYou don't own the whole world.
Mrs. IversEnough of it to make sure you'll always be brought back here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Toni Marachek[offering a hotel room Gideon's Bible]I'll loan you a book for a couple of cigarettes, if you don't mind what kind of a book it is.