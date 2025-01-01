Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Strange Love of Martha Ivers The Strange Love of Martha Ivers Movie Quotes

The Strange Love of Martha Ivers Movie Quotes

Sailor [after Sam has crashed his car] What happened?
Sam Masterson The road curved, but I didn't.
Toni Marachek You know what probation is?
Sam Masterson Oh sure, a knife stickin' in your back.
Sam Masterson Look! I don't like to get pushed around! I don't like people I like to be pushed around! I don't like anybody to get pushed around!
Bus Driver What happened to you?
Sam Masterson [cut, bruised and disheveled from a beating] Not a thing. I'm just made up for Halloween.
Martha Ivers [in a catty tone, after letting herself in to the room unannounced where Toni is showing off a new outfit to Sam] The sun suit looks very well on her, Sam, she's got just the figure for it. She's a very pretty girl.
Toni Marachek [in retort] I give another show at 8 o'clock.
Martha Ivers In your room or here?
Martha Ivers You've killed, it says so in your record.
Sam Masterson I've never murdered.
Mrs. Ivers I know why you offered to tutor Martha. I know why you've made Walter do his daily lessons with her. I know why you want him to live here. A scholarship for Walter, that's why. But I'm not a foundation, Mr. O'Neil. I don't care if Walter drives a truck or goes to Harvard. Probably be a lot happier driving a truck.
Hotel Clerk There's half as many baths as there is rooms. Half the rooms has baths and half hasn't; that's one way of looking at it. Another is, for each two rooms, one has a bath in the middle and the other hasn't. Or, you might say, there's a half a bath to each of two rooms.
Sam Masterson [recounting the time he was away from Iverstown] Well, that brings us up to my 21st year, when I became a man... officially.
Martha Ivers How did it feel to become a man, officially?
Sam Masterson I'd felt I'd been there before.
Sam Masterson How did you feel about becoming a woman, officially?
Martha Ivers I felt I'd been there, too.
Sam Masterson [seeing she has married Walter] Aren't you glad now you missed that circus train?
Martha Ivers I don't know.
Sam Masterson You fell down the stairs.
Walter O'Neil I remember. You... carried me in here?
Sam Masterson Yeah.
Walter O'Neil I wasn't going to shoot.
Sam Masterson I wasn't gonna wait and see.
[repeated line]
Sam Masterson Dont look back, baby. Don't ever look back. You know what happened to Lot's wife, don't ya?
Martha Ivers A sure thing is never a gamble.
Sam Masterson No? What odds you give that that's a fact?
Martha Ivers It would have been so different if you hadn't run away. It would have been you instead of Walter. Or if you had stopped me. When I lifted the cane, why didn't you stop me? You know how much I hated her! Why didn't you stop me?
Sam Masterson I wasn't there, Martha.
Martha Ivers And then I stood there after it was over...
[realizes]
Martha Ivers You... you weren't there?
Sam Masterson No, Martha. I wasn't there. I left when your aunt came into the hallway. I didn't want to stick around. I was in enough trouble as it was. I never saw what happened. I never knew until tonight about your aunt or that man. The one they hung. The man that you and Walter killed.
Toni Marachek I missed a bus once and I was lucky. I wanted to see if I could be lucky twice.
Martha - As a Child You don't own the whole world.
Mrs. Ivers Enough of it to make sure you'll always be brought back here.
Toni Marachek [offering a hotel room Gideon's Bible] I'll loan you a book for a couple of cigarettes, if you don't mind what kind of a book it is.
Martha Ivers What do you think he wants?
Walter O'Neil What he can get. He's a gambler, a sharpshooter, an angle boy. They come through my office by the hundreds. Couldn't you see blackmail in his eyes?
Toni Marachek Go ahead and hit me, Sam. I've got it coming.
Toni Marachek Maybe you think I've been trying too hard to get acquainted.
Sam Masterson Maybe you have.
Toni Marachek Maybe you think that's wrong.
Sam Masterson Maybe it's too soon to tell.
Toni Marachek I wonder what you're thinking.
Sam Masterson I don't think you'll take up too much room in my Stanley Steamer.
Toni Marachek Maybe you're all right.
Sam Masterson [looking at a campaign poster of Walter O'Neil] Hey, I want to ask you something. Does that guy look like a scared little boy to you?
Toni Marachek He looks like he's going to cry any minute.
Detective #1 Good morning, Mr. Masterson.
Sam Masterson [realizing he's a detective before he's shown a badge] You don't have to show me who you are. I can tell by the smell.
Detective #1 My nose isn't that big.
Mrs. Ivers I'm sorry, sorry that you ever left here.
[puts her arms around him and goes in for a kiss]
Mrs. Ivers Sam, for old time's sake?
