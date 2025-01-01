Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Family The Family Movie Quotes

The Family Movie Quotes

Belle Blake [after beating Andre with a tennis racket] Hey boys, is this your approach to women? You're not gonna get very far. Girls are not some toys that you fuck in the park! Okay? Your future depends on women, don't you care about your future? So take care of them, or else you're not gonna have one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warren Blake Have you ever noticed the number of things dad is capable of expressing just with the word "fuck"?
Belle Blake Trying to say dad is illiterate?
Warren Blake No, I mean he's a good old boy, so you know he talks to be understood, not just to sound good. So from him a "fuck" would mean "holy shit, what did I just get myself into," or "great pasta," or "I'm gonna get that guy for that." So, why do a guy like that need to stay up all night writing? He could already express the entire range of human emotions with a single word.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred Blake Is everything all right?
Maggie Blake Nothing much, just the prospect of packing up and moving again when they find out you killed the plumber.
Fred Blake I didn't kill him, I took him to the hospital.
Maggie Blake Why'd you beat him to a pulp? He's the only plumber within a radius of 20 miles.
Fred Blake But he disrespected us and he made you wait on him, honey.
Maggie Blake Geez, honey, I survived.
Fred Blake And you know the guy was trying to rip me off, so put yourself in my shoes.
Maggie Blake Oh, I definitely wouldn't have beaten him up. I mean, who's gonna fix the pipes now?
Fred Blake Well who's gonna rebuild the supermarket that burned down the day we got here? Huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred Blake [narrating] Al Capone always said, asking polite with a gun in your hand is always better than just asking polite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Blake [Whispering into a party guest's ear] You're gonna take that silverware and put it where you found it, nice and easy, or else I'm gonna break both your arms.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred Blake [writing his memoirs] I won't spare myself. I'll tell the story without trying to make myself look good. But in this chapter I'll do the opposite and demonstrate to you that if you take a closer look, I'm a good guy. I'll prove it to you in 10 points. A bit like one of Letterman's Late Show Top 10 Lists. So here we go...
Fred Blake 10: I am always up front. Always.
[sneaks up and shoots a couple of guys in a car]
Fred Blake Number 9: I never look for a scape goat.
[tied up and laughing at thugs that are beating him up]
Fred Blake Number 8: If you give me a job, I'll always see it through.
[dunking a guy into liquid nitrogen]
Fred Blake Number 7: I've never shown contempt for people who fear me.
[robbing some Hasidic Jews]
Fred Blake Number 6: I've never betrayed the guy who gave me my first gun.
[refuses to identify Fat Willy in court]
Fred Blake Number 5: I never wished any harm on anybody.
[demonstrates his influence over street cops]
Fred Blake Number 4: I lived outside the law, but only outlaws didn't judge me.
[schmoozing with wise guys]
Fred Blake Number 3: Anybody who doesn't contradict me can expect nothing but good things from me.
[pays off a photographer to not photograph him]
Fred Blake Number 2: In my neighborhood when I was running it, there was never a single robbery on the street.
[glad-handing around town]
Fred Blake People lived and slept peacefully.
Fred Blake Number 1 of the top 10 reasons why I'm a good guy? I don't like to cause pain for no reason, because all my sadistic urges are satisfied when I cause pain for a good reason.
[beating the plumber with a baseball bat until the bat breaks]
Fred Blake Wait, I'm not fuckin' finished.
[grabs a 3-pound hammer from the plumber's bag]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priest Your confession has haunted me all week. How can you live such a hellish existence?
Maggie Blake Isn't that the point of confession?
Priest Your family is the incarnation of evil, and your life is a never-ending pact with the devil! Leave this holy place, for the love of God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Fred Blake This morning I was worth 20 million dollars. I'm probably worth double that now. I've cheated death so many times in my life, I don't even think about it any more. It's like getting caught outside in a storm. You just have to avoid being hit by the lightning.
Fred Blake But all things considered, I had a pretty good day. My family is more together than we've ever been, the water in town ain't brown no more, and for a couple of hours, I was the toast of the local film society in Cholong-sur-Avre. In fact, the only thing that's pissing me off now is that I have to rewrite this entire fuckin' book. And we have to change our names again. Son of a bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Blake The human body was not designed to combat saturated fat like that. The butter impregnates the tissues, and then it hardens and settles like silt. It makes your aorta stiffer than a hockey stick. Whereas olive oil - caresses your insides, leaving nothing behind but its scent.
Caputo That's right. Oil is in the Bible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernie [finding her hiding place] Hey, Maggie.
Maggie Blake Hey, Bernie.
Bernie It's good to see you again.
Maggie Blake The feeling's not mutual, Bernie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred Blake [narrating] The only real question we should ask ourselves during our existence is: "How much is a man's life worth?" Knowing what you're worth is like knowing what day you're gonna die. Me? I'm worth 20 million dollars... and I'd hand over every last dollar to get my old life back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Blake Listen, sweetie, I don't know the boy, but you have to be a bit of a dork to prefer math to a beautiful girl. You know what I'm saying?
Belle Blake By the time I'm done with him, he won't be able to count on his fingers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred Blake Can't you just sit down and relax and enjoy it? In our long friendship, this is our first ever guys' night out.
Robert Stansfield [scoffing] Friendship?
Fred Blake Yeah. I mean, you're probably the guy I hate the most in this whole fuckin' world, but we've known each other what, nine, ten years already? My freedom is based on the deep respect that I have for you.
Robert Stansfield Explain how that works. How can we have a friendship when you hate me?
Fred Blake It works just fine. Look at my best friends, I killed them all.
Robert Stansfield [speechless]
Fred Blake Just kidding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Stansfield [while driving in car and listening to phone] Jesus, the police switchboard is down!
Fred Blake What's goin' on?
Robert Stansfield I don't know, but if I find out if you had anything even remotely to do with this, you're gonna go away for a hell of a long time.
Fred Blake Calm down. I was with you all night.
Robert Stansfield That's the problem. Your alibi is too good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocco [holding gun on her] You're not a little girl any more, Belle.
Belle Blake Fuck you.
Rocco Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fred Blake I didn't always do the right thing by both of youse. And I put you in a tricky situation. And I regret that.
Belle Blake Dad. Dad. What are you talking about? You're the *best* dad anybody could ever ask for.
Fred Blake Really?
Belle Blake Fuck, yeah!
Fred Blake Oh, well, let's go party then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Belle Blake I gave you my heart and soul, things I've never given to anybody before, and you wanna call it "a fabulous moment"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Blake So who is he?
Belle Blake He's this teacher at the school... ah, uh, he will be a teacher. He has his exams soon, and he's been giving me private lessons.
Maggie Blake [With innuendo] Private lessons?
Belle Blake Math lessons, Mom!
Maggie Blake Fine. You have condoms at least?
Belle Blake Mom!
Maggie Blake What?
Belle Blake We do the lessons at school in the study hall!
Maggie Blake So...? You know, desire sneaks up on you, honey. It never waits for the right time or place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priest I was expecting a parishioner who can't make it, apparently. Would you like to take his place for confession?
Maggie Blake Me? Oh, I confess, it's been years since I went to confession.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert Stansfield You're not a writer, Fred.
Fred Blake You even said I have a style of my own.
Robert Stansfield You're just a mean son-of-a-bitch that managed to save his own ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Belle Blake I have something that I'd like you to solve: What's more beautiful than life itself... devours you inside... makes you laugh and cry all day... and makes you do anything... anytime... any place?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocco [handing Bernie a big automatic rifle] Happy?
Bernie Very.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maggie Blake Hey. Did you guys see the kids go out? They're not in their rooms.
Caputo No. They're supposed to be at home.
Maggie Blake Oh, yeah, well. I guess they must have snuck out. That's what kids their age do, right?
Caputo Maggie, do you have any idea where they could be?
Maggie Blake No. I guess if you'd let them have cell phones, we could find out.
Di Cicco Maggie, look. Stan's activated the emergency plan. You're leaving tonight.
Maggie Blake [concerned] What's wrong? Things went badly at the film society?
Di Cicco It was a complete disaster.
[scene switches to the film society; all the people in attendance are giving Fred a standing ovation]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincenze Who's the lucky girl?
Gary They call her Miss April.
Vincenze You should wait for summer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more