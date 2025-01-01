Belle Blake[after beating Andre with a tennis racket]Hey boys, is this your approach to women? You're not gonna get very far. Girls are not some toys that you fuck in the park! Okay? Your future depends on women, don't you care about your future? So take care of them, or else you're not gonna have one.
Warren BlakeHave you ever noticed the number of things dad is capable of expressing just with the word "fuck"?
Warren BlakeNo, I mean he's a good old boy, so you know he talks to be understood, not just to sound good. So from him a "fuck" would mean "holy shit, what did I just get myself into," or "great pasta," or "I'm gonna get that guy for that." So, why do a guy like that need to stay up all night writing? He could already express the entire range of human emotions with a single word.
Fred BlakeAnd you know the guy was trying to rip me off, so put yourself in my shoes.
Maggie BlakeOh, I definitely wouldn't have beaten him up. I mean, who's gonna fix the pipes now?
Fred BlakeWell who's gonna rebuild the supermarket that burned down the day we got here? Huh?
Fred Blake[narrating]Al Capone always said, asking polite with a gun in your hand is always better than just asking polite.
Maggie Blake[Whispering into a party guest's ear]You're gonna take that silverware and put it where you found it, nice and easy, or else I'm gonna break both your arms.
Fred Blake[writing his memoirs]I won't spare myself. I'll tell the story without trying to make myself look good. But in this chapter I'll do the opposite and demonstrate to you that if you take a closer look, I'm a good guy. I'll prove it to you in 10 points. A bit like one of Letterman's Late Show Top 10 Lists. So here we go...
PriestYour family is the incarnation of evil, and your life is a never-ending pact with the devil! Leave this holy place, for the love of God!
[last lines]
Fred BlakeThis morning I was worth 20 million dollars. I'm probably worth double that now. I've cheated death so many times in my life, I don't even think about it any more. It's like getting caught outside in a storm. You just have to avoid being hit by the lightning.
Fred BlakeBut all things considered, I had a pretty good day. My family is more together than we've ever been, the water in town ain't brown no more, and for a couple of hours, I was the toast of the local film society in Cholong-sur-Avre. In fact, the only thing that's pissing me off now is that I have to rewrite this entire fuckin' book. And we have to change our names again. Son of a bitch!
Maggie BlakeThe human body was not designed to combat saturated fat like that. The butter impregnates the tissues, and then it hardens and settles like silt. It makes your aorta stiffer than a hockey stick. Whereas olive oil - caresses your insides, leaving nothing behind but its scent.
Fred Blake[narrating]The only real question we should ask ourselves during our existence is: "How much is a man's life worth?" Knowing what you're worth is like knowing what day you're gonna die. Me? I'm worth 20 million dollars... and I'd hand over every last dollar to get my old life back.
Maggie BlakeListen, sweetie, I don't know the boy, but you have to be a bit of a dork to prefer math to a beautiful girl. You know what I'm saying?
Belle BlakeBy the time I'm done with him, he won't be able to count on his fingers.
Fred BlakeCan't you just sit down and relax and enjoy it? In our long friendship, this is our first ever guys' night out.
Fred BlakeYeah. I mean, you're probably the guy I hate the most in this whole fuckin' world, but we've known each other what, nine, ten years already? My freedom is based on the deep respect that I have for you.
Robert StansfieldExplain how that works. How can we have a friendship when you hate me?
Fred BlakeIt works just fine. Look at my best friends, I killed them all.
Belle BlakeI have something that I'd like you to solve: What's more beautiful than life itself... devours you inside... makes you laugh and cry all day... and makes you do anything... anytime... any place?
Rocco[handing Bernie a big automatic rifle]Happy?
BernieVery.
Maggie BlakeHey. Did you guys see the kids go out? They're not in their rooms.