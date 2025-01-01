Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films A Haunted House A Haunted House Movie Quotes

A Haunted House Movie Quotes

Father Williams Tic tac toe in yo' face!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Who am I kidding? I can't sell a house in this market! Immediate possession? It's already possessed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Malcolm Why isn't this stupid thing working? See, that's that bullshit. I'm taking this shit right back to Best Buy.
[takes off lens cap]
Malcolm Or not. Stupid lens cap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kisha There are Super Bowl commercials that last longer than you, Malcolm!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm You made a deal with the devil for a pair of shoes?
Kisha Not shoes, Malcolm! Louboutins, okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Malcolm Yeah baby! I lived! I lived! In your face! In your face! You thought you'll move in my house and kill me? What?
[laughs]
Malcolm She's right behind me, isn't she?
[Malcolm is dragged away screaming]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Bitch! There is a ghost in the house!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Oh, Father. Thank God you could make it.
Father Williams Nigger, call me Doug. I don't like being called "Father." No way. Plus, I got a couple issues with a few people out there claiming false child support. I mean, just 'cause the little nigger got my eyes, my nose, my extremely rare AB-negative blood type, don't mean I'm the damn daddy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kisha [after Malcolm accidentally uploads a video of the ghost sodomizing him onto YouTube] You're gonna be bigger than "Charlie Bit My Finger."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kisha I'm a scary ghost!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Williams Hey, guys. Gentlemen, what we have here is a crazy bitch. Now, I would leave her possessed ass in the alley downtown if it was me, but apparently, Malcolm's got a thing for the freak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm Oh, my God! What did you do?
Father Williams Shit, I did you a favor.
Malcolm Oh, my God! Oh, my God, Rosa!
Rosa I just wanted my last check, Malcolm.
Malcolm Oh, my God, you shot my housekeeper.
Father Williams You mean, your ex-housekeeper. Look, man, the bitch can't be jumping out on me like that. You ain't gonna tell nobody, right? I got warrants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Williams Uh, bro, I'm gonna have to level with you. This bitch don't look right. I mean, she look all ashy and shit, and just... You know, like E.T. with a weave. If I was you, I'd just be out. Let's just go. Come on. Let's go.
Malcolm Uh, I... I can't leave her. That's my girl.
Father Williams Are you kidding me? Come on, man. There's so much pussy in the world, man. You don't have to be with just her. Come to the congregation. I've got a few in the congregation, I'm trying to tell you.
[Father Williams pulls a photo from his wallet]
Father Williams Check this out. Now, I know she look old. I know she... But she a freak, and she got skills.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Williams I'm Father Doug. I'm here to unpossess you.
Kisha Do you know how to connect the cuts?
Father Williams Uh. Uh. Uh.
Father Williams Tic tac toe in your face!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kisha Yeah! I kicked you in your ghost balls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm You don't have to be afraid, okay, 'cause you're living with me now. Nobody's gonna hurt you on my watch, okay?
Kisha Okay.
Malcolm Unless they got a gun, then you on your own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Williams Man, that breath is kickin. I can only image what the kitty smell like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dan the Security Man So what you're saying is there's an actual demon here in the house.
Father Williams It's in the bitch! I'm sorry, ho. No disrespect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny I know a great psychic if you need one! He told me I'd be surrounded by big black spirits in my near future... vaginas crossed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kisha [Possessed] The moon landing was FAKED! Biggie and Tupac... are alive. Paul Ryan will be the next president!
Father Williams The Demon lies! Well, except for the thing about Tupac, he is alive. He got a new album coming out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kisha "Calfs Pop"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm "Is Fine"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more