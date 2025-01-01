Jaques More. More. I prithee, more.

Amiens It will make you melancholy, Monsieur Jaques.

Jaques I thank it. More, I prithee, more. I can suck melancholy out of a song, as a weasel sucks eggs. More, prithee, more.

Amiens My voice is ragged: I know I cannot please you.

Jaques I do not desire you to please me, I do desire you to sing. Come, more; another stanza: call you 'em stanzas?

Amiens What you will, Monsieur Jaques.

Jaques Nay, I care not for their names. They owe me nothing. Will you sing?

Amiens More at your request than to please myself.

Jaques Well then, if ever I thank any man, I'll thank you. Come, warble.

Amiens The duke hath been all this day to look you.