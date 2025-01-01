TouchstoneThe fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.
JaquesAll the world's a stage,/ And all the men and women merely players: /They have their exits and their entrances; /And one man in his time plays many parts,/ His acts being seven ages. At first the infant,/ Mewling and puking in the nurse's arms./ And then the whining school-boy, with his satchel/ And shining morning face, creeping like snail /Unwillingly to school. And then the lover, /Sighing like furnace, with a woeful ballad /Made to his mistress' eyebrow. Then a soldier, /Full of strange oaths and bearded like the pard, /Jealous in honour, sudden and quick in quarrel,/ Seeking the bubble reputation /Even in the cannon's mouth. And then the justice, /In fair round belly with good capon lined, /With eyes severe and beard of formal cut, /Full of wise saws and modern instances; /And so he plays his part. The sixth age shifts /Into the lean and slipper'd pantaloon, /With spectacles on nose and pouch on side, /His youthful hose, well saved, a world too wide /For his shrunk shank; and his big manly voice, /Turning again toward childish treble, pipes /And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all, /That ends this strange eventful history, /Is second childishness and mere oblivion, /Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.
JaquesI pray you, mar no more trees with writing love songs in their barks.
Orlando De BoysI pray you, mar no more of my verses with reading them ill-favoredly.
AmiensIt will make you melancholy, Monsieur Jaques.
JaquesI thank it. More, I prithee, more. I can suck melancholy out of a song, as a weasel sucks eggs. More, prithee, more.
AmiensMy voice is ragged: I know I cannot please you.
JaquesI do not desire you to please me, I do desire you to sing. Come, more; another stanza: call you 'em stanzas?
AmiensWhat you will, Monsieur Jaques.
JaquesNay, I care not for their names. They owe me nothing. Will you sing?
AmiensMore at your request than to please myself.
JaquesWell then, if ever I thank any man, I'll thank you. Come, warble.
AmiensThe duke hath been all this day to look you.
JaquesI have been all this day to avoid him. I'll go sleep, if I can; if I cannot, I'll rail against all the first-born of Egypt.
RosalindAlas, poor shepherd, searching of thy wound, I have by hard adventure found mine own.
TouchstoneAnd I mine. I remember when I was in love. We that are true lovers run into strange capers. But as all is mortal in nature, so is all nature in love mortal in folly.
RosalindThou speak'st wiser than thou art 'ware of.
TouchstoneNay, I shall ne'er be 'ware of mine own wit 'till I break my shins against it.
CorinAnd how like you this shepherd's life, master Touchstone?
TouchstoneTruly, shepherd... in respect of itself, it is a good life. But in respect that it is a shepherd's life, it is naught. In respect that it is solitary, I like it very well. But in respect that it is private, it is a very vile life. Now, in respect that it is in the fields, it pleaseth me well. But in respect it is not in the court, it is tedious. Hast any philosophy in thee, shepherd?
CorinNo more but that I know the more one sickens, the worse at ease he is. And that, uh, he that wants money, means, and content is without three good friends. That the property of rain is to wet and fire to burn. That, uh, good pastures makes fat sheep. And that the great cause of the night is... lack of the sun.
RosalindWhat did he when thou saw'st him? What said he? How looked he? Wherein went he? What makes he here? Did he ask for me? Where remains he? How parted he with thee? And when shalt thou see him again? Answer me in one word.
CeliaI found him under a tree like a dropped acorn.
RosalindIt may be well called Jove's tree when it drops forth such fruit.
CeliaI would sing my song without a burden. Thou bring'st me out of tune.
RosalindDo you not know I am a woman? When I think, I must speak.
RosalindThere is a man who haunts the forest that abuses our young plants with carving "Rosalind" on their barks. Hangs odes upon hawthorns and elegies on brambles all forsooth, deifying the name of Rosalind. If I could meet that fancy monger, I would give him some good counsel, for he seems to have the quotidian of love upon him.
RosalindA lean cheek, which you have not. A blue eye and sunken, which you have not. An unquestionable spirit, which you have not. Then your hose should be ungartered, your bonnet unbanded, your sleeve unbuttoned, your shoe untied, and everything about you demonstrating a careless desolation. But you are no such man. You are rather point-device in your accoutrements, as loving yourself than seeming the lover of any other.
RosalindLove is merely a madness and, I tell you, deserves as well a dark house and a whip as madmen do. And the reason why they are not so punished and cured is that the lunacy is so ordinary that the whippers are in love, too. Yet I profess curing it by counsel.
RosalindYes. One. And in this manner. He was to imagine me his love, his mistress, and I set him every day to woo me. At which time would I, being but a moonish youth, grieve, be effeminate, changeable, longing and liking, proud, fantastical, apish, shallow, inconstant, full of tears, full of smiles, for every passion something, and for no passion truly anything. As boys and women are, for the most part, cattle of this color, would now like him, now loathe him, then entertain him, then forswear him, now weep for him, then spit at him, that I drave my suitor from his mad humor of love to a living humor of madness, which was to forswear the full stream of the world and to live in a nook merely monastic. And thus I cured him. And this way will I take upon me to wash your liver as clean as a sound sheep's heart that there shall not be one spot of love in it.
JaquesI have neither the scholar's melancholy, which is emulation, nor the musician's, which is fantastical, nor the courtier's, which is proud, nor the soldier's, which is ambitious, nor the lawyer's, which is politic, nor the lady's, which is nice, nor the lover's, which is all these: but it is a melancholy of mine own, compounded of many simples, extracted from many objects, and indeed the sundry's contemplation of my travels, in which my often rumination wraps me m a most humorous sadness.
RosalindA traveler! By my faith, you have great reason to be sad: I fear you have sold your own lands to see other men's; then, to have seen much and to have nothing, is to have rich eyes and poor hands.